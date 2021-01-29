Ayersville 62, Edgerton 24
AYERSVILLE -- Ayersville seized a 21-7 lead after one quarter and rolled to a convincing 62-24 Green Meadows Conference win over Edgerton.
Kaylee Dockery hit three longballs and put up 23 points to pace the Pilots (7-10, 4-1 GMC), which moved into a tie for second place in the conference standings with Wayne Trace. Ayersville has both league unbeaten Fairview and the Raiders left to play in league clashes.
Addie Cape’s seven markers led the way for Edgerton (1-15, 0-5 GMC).
EDGERTON (24) - Wickerham 3; Ritter 5; Timbrook 0; Smith 2; Giesige 0; Cape 7; A. Schroeder 0; Stark 0; G. Schroeder 3; Fort 2; Warner 2. Totals 8-6-24.
AYERSVILLE (62) - Sheets 7; Martin 0; Dockery 23; Froelich 8; Schindler 6; Okuley 7; Craft 4; McGuire 0; Kensler 0; Pahl 0; Manon 7; Young 0. Totals 25-7-62.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Wickerham, Cape. Ayersville - Dockery 3, Sheets, Okuley. Turnovers: Edgerton 27, Ayersville 14.
Edgerton 7 4 0 13 - 24
Ayersville 21 13 17 11 - 62
Holgate 43, Tinora 39
HOLGATE -- Holgate held Tinora scoreless in the first quarter as the Tigers went on to claim a 43-39 win over the visiting Rams.
Justine Eis recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds for Holgate (7-13, 2-3 GMC).
Amanda Meyer nearly did likewise for Tinora (7-10, 2-3 GMC) with 14 points and eight caroms while Karli Okuley stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.
TINORA (39) - Meyer 14; Okuley 10; Norden 6; Frazer 3; Wachtman 2; Gray 2; Sines 2.
HOLGATE (43) - Eis 15; Schuller 9; Altman 5; Meyer 5; Izor 4; Blaker 3; Willett 2.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Meyer 2, Okuley. Holgate - none.
Tinora 0 15 13 11 - 39
Holgate 8 13 8 14 - 43
Reserves: Tinora, 34-20.
Hicksville 36, Antwerp 32
HICKSVILLE -- Molly Crall tallied 15 points and eight rebounds for Hicksville as the Aces rallied to overtake Antwerp for a 36-32 GMC triumph.
Avery Slattery chipped in 10 points for the Aces (7-10, 2-3 GMC) while Lindsay Bergman nabbed 10 rebounds.
Asti Coppes tallied 10 points and eight rebounds for the Archers (3-10, 1-4 GMC).
ANTWERP (32) - Miller 0; A. Reinhart 3; Coppes 10; Recker 3; M. Reinhart 0; Schuette 4; McMichael 0; Jewell 6; Brewer 6. Totals 11-8-32.
HICKSVILLE (36) - Slattery 10; Phillips 3; Smith 2; Bergman 4; Crall 15; Eicher 3; Monroe 0. Totals 13-5-36.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - A. Reinhart, Coppes. Hicksville - Slattery 3, Phillips, Crall, Eicher. Rebounds: Antwerp 31 (Coppes, Brewer 8), Hicksville 31 (Bergman 10). Turnovers: Antwerp 10, Hicksville 14.
Antwerp 11 6 5 10 - 32
Hicksville 8 5 8 16 - 36
Paulding 57, Ada 45
PAULDING -- Paulding improved to 5-2 in the Northwest Conference, downing Ada 57-45.
Janae Pease’s 17 points paced three double-digit scorers for the Panthers (14-5, 5-2 NWC), which seized a 21-10 lead after one quarter. Jalynn Parrett and Leigha Egnor chipped in 10 tallies each.
Miranda Wills and Courtney Sumner each put up 13 points to pace Ada (4-12, 1-5 NWC).
ADA (45) - Sumner 13; Poling 6; Burkhart 2; Light 2; Waugh 7; King 0; Wills 13; Acheson 2. Totals 18-8-45.
PAULDING (57) - Schweller 7; Parrett 10; Pease 17; Egnor 10; Suffel 0; Manz 5; Bakle 0; Kuckuck 0; Estle 8. Totals 23-8-57.
Three-point goals: Ada - Waugh. Paulding - Parrett, Pease, Manz.
Ada 10 10 9 16 - 45
Paulding 21 9 12 15 - 57
Napoleon 60, Anthony Wayne 30
WHITEHOUSE -- Napoleon stretched its Northern Lakes League win streak to 22 straight, doubling up Anthony Wayne, 60-30.
Emma Pedroza bucketed three treys and paced the Wildcats (14-1, 5-0 NLL, No. 2 Division II) with 15 points. Taylor Strock and Sophie Chipps each chipped in 13 markers, with Chipps also connecting on three longballs.
Kelsey Ragan tallied nine points to lead the ledger for the Generals (4-2, 3-2 NLL).
ANTHONY WAYNE (30) - Myers 2; Womack 2; Crandall 6; Barrow 0; Rybicki 3; Schneider 2; Ragan 9; Pfundt 0; Pollack 6. Totals 12-4-30.
NAPOLEON (60) - Sonnenberg 0; Griffith 0; Good 0; Durham 2; Chipps 13; Jackson 0; Hopkins 3; Strock 13; Pedroza 15; Helberg 4; Rausch 4; Bump 0; Ressler 6. Totals 23-8-60.
Three-point goals: Anthony Wayne - Crandall 2. Napoleon - Chipps 3, Pedroza 3.
Anthony Wayne 8 5 6 11 - 30
Napoleon 18 16 15 11 - 60
Delta 50, Archbold 45
ARCHBOLD -- A trio of players hit double figures for Delta as the Panthers downed host Archbold 50-45 in “The Thunderdome.”
Brooklyn Green tallied 16 points to lead the way for Delta (10-5, 3-1 NWOAL). Reagan Rouleau added a dozen points while Brooklyn Wymer netted 10.
Addie Ziegler scored 16 points for the Bluestreaks (9-7, 2-2 NWOAL). Karsyn Hostetler chipped in 12.
DELTA (50) - Rouleau 12; Bra. Wymer 8; Weber 4; Green 16; Bro. Wymer 10. Totals 16-13-50.
ARCHBOLD (45) - Hostetler 12; Sauder 8; Ziegler 16; Phillips 3; Rupp 3; Moyer 3. Totals 17-4-45.
Three-point goals: Delta - Bra. Wymer 2, Green 2, Rouleau. Archbold - Hostetler 2, Ziegler 2, Sauder, Phillips, Moyer. Rebounds: Delta 18 (Bra. Wymer 6), Archbold 21 (Sauder 6). Turnovers: Delta 10, Archbold 15.
Delta 14 9 11 16 - 50
Archbold 12 4 11 18 - 45
Reserves: Archbold, 27-24.
Wauseon 65, Evergreen 45
WAUSEON -- Wauseon’s Marisa Seiler racked up 24 points for the Indians, spurring the hosts to a 65-45 league triumph over Evergreen.
Hayley Meyer netted 16 points in the winning effort for Wauseon (11-5, 3-2 NWOAL). Autumn Pelok chipped in 14.
Bekah Bowser scored 13 points for the Vikings (6-10, 0-3 NWOAL) while Morgan Foster tallied 10.
EVERGREEN (45) - Riggs 2; Foster 10; Woodring 4; Bowser 13; Schuster 2; Chamberlain 6; Lumbrezer 8. Totals 19-6-45.
WAUSEON (65) - Smith 0; Case 0; Pelok 14; Vasvery 1; Raabe 8; Rodriguez 0; Strauss 0; Seiler 24; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 1; Powers 0; Meyer 16. Totals 22-18-65.
Three-point goals: Evergreen - Bowser. Wauseon - Seiler 2, Pelok.
Evergreen 9 4 12 20 - 45
Wauseon 16 17 19 13 - 65
Reserves: Evergreen, 37-34.
Swanton 34, Liberty Center 27
LIBERTY CENTER -- Swanton kept its NWOAL title hopes alive, improving to 4-1 in league contests with a 34-27 triumph over Liberty Center.
Averie Lutz canned six shots from the charity stripe in a 12-point night for the Bulldogs (13-5) while Aricka Lutz and Frankie Nelson each netted nine markers.
Cassidy Chapa also netted six freebies, pacing LC (11-5, 1-2 NWOAL) with eight points.
SWANTON (34) - Floyd 2; Ar. Lutz 9; Nelson 9; Av. Lutz 12; Pelland 2. Totals 10-12-34.
LIBERTY CENTER (27) - K. Mohler 4; Long 4; Chapa 8; Graber 6; Giesige 5. Totals 8-9-27.
Three-point goals: Swanton - Av. Lutz 2. Liberty Center - Graber 2.
Swanton 14 2 4 14 - 34
Liberty Center 4 9 5 9 - 27
Reserves: Liberty Center, 44-15.
Montpelier 41, Stryker 19
MONTPELIER -- Montpelier stretched its win streak to 13 straight and kept its hold on the BBC standings with a 41-19 stifling of visiting Stryker.
Ariel Page’s 13 points paced the Locos (14-1, 8-0 BBC) while Chelsea McCord netted 12.
Sage Woolace’s 15 markers led all scorers for Stryker (4-9, 3-5 BBC), which was held to eight points through the first three periods.
STRYKER (19) - Andres 0; Woolace 15; Kiah Patterson 0; E. Fulk 0; Kaila Patterson 0; Ramon 0; Ki. Myers 0; Wickerham 2; Ka. Myers 0; Dangler 0; M. Myers 2. Totals 6-7-19.
MONTPELIER (41) - Bumb 6; Bexten 0; Fritsch 1; Engels 2; McCord 12; Sommer 0; Richmire 0; Page 13; Repp 7. Totals 16-8-41.
Three-point goals: Stryker - none. Montpelier - Repp.
Stryker 2 4 2 11 - 19
Montpelier 6 6 15 14 - 41
Reserves: Stryker, 22-15.
Hilltop 46, Edon 17
EDON -- Hilltop kept up in the BBC title race, improving to 7-1 in league contests with a 46-17 rout of host Edon.
Sophomore Mia Hancock netted 10 points to pace the Cadets (9-4, 7-1 BBC), which is one game back of league unbeaten Montpelier. The two will face off on Thursday, Feb. 4 in West Unity.
Sydney Bignell’s five points were tops for the Bombers (5-7, 4-4 BBC).
HILLTOP (46) - Martin 0; La. Baker 1; Bennett 0; Brenner 5; Jermeay 8; Bailey 8; Barnum 2; Hancock 10; Connolly 3; Le. Baker 7; Maddox 2; Hoffman 0. Totals 17-9-46.
EDON (17) - Towers 0; Spackman 0; Mitchell 2; Bignell 5; Briner 0; Hickman 0; Heinze 0; Kiess 4; As. Kaylor 0; Al. Kaylor 4; Dulle 2. Totals 7-1-17.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Hancock 2, Connolly. Edon - Bignell, Kiess.
Hilltop 11 14 12 9 - 46
Edon 4 7 3 3 - 17
Kalida 64, Fort Jennings 24
FORT JENNINGS -- A 15-4 lead after one quarter was plenty for Kalida as the Wildcats earned a 64-24 Putnam County League win at Fort Jennings.
Grace Klausing and Mya Schmitz hit three treys each, netting 18 and 11 points, respectively, for the Wildcats (11-5, 3-1 PCL).
Reilly Fitzpatrick paced the Musketeers (1-15, 1-4 PCL) with eight markers.
KALIDA (64) - Klausing 18; Schmitz 11; Smith 8; Erhart 8; Hovest 8; Vennekotter 5; Recker 5; Siebeneck 4. Totals 22-11-64.
FORT JENNINGS (24) - Fitzpatrick 8; Foust 7; M. Dickman 2; L. Dickman 2; Ricker 2; R. Von Sossan 2; C. Von Sossan 1. Totals 9-5-24.
Three-point goals: Kalida - Klausing 3, Schmitz 3, Erhart 2, Recker. Fort Jennings - Foust.
Kalida 15 16 24 9 - 64
Fort Jennings 4 4 6 11 - 24
North Baltimore 44, Miller City 41
NORTH BALTIMORE -- North Baltimore rallied from a three-point deficit through three periods to top visiting Miller City, 44-41.
Grace Hagemyer’s 11 points led the way for the Tigers (11-5).
Natalie Koenig scored 10 points to pace Miller City, which fell to 10-7.
MILLER CITY (41) - Lammers 6; Kuhlman 6; Hermiller 5; Koenig 10; Reyna 2; Pfau 8; Otto 4. Totals 16-46 4-5 41.
NORTH BALTIMORE (44) - Lennard 6; Perez 6; Thomas 7; Hagemyer 11; Inbody 6; Estrada 5; Long 3. Totals 16-45 6-8 44.
Three-point goals: Miller City - Kuhlman 2, Pfau 2, Hermiller. North Baltimore - Lennard 2, Perez 2, Thomas, Long. Rebounds: Miller City 20 (Lammers 6). Turnovers: Miller City 6, North Baltimore 12.
Miller City 9 9 15 8 - 41
North Baltimore 13 11 6 14 - 44
Reserves: Miller City, 40-18.
Columbus Grove 41, Bluffton 16
COLUMBUS GROVE -- Columbus Grove held Bluffton scoreless over both the second and third quarters as the Bulldogs earned a 41-16 NWC triumph.
Jaylen Sautter netted 11 points for the Bulldogs (12-6, 4-2 NWC), which held the Pirates to 6-of-33 shooting.
Kylie Monday’s six points paced Bluffton (10-9, 3-4 NWC).
BLUFFTON (16) - Bischoff 4; Garmatter 2; Stackhouse 1; Crawfis 3; Monday 6. Totals 6-33 2-3 16.
COLUMBUS GROVE (41) - Halker 0; Sautter 11; Renner 0; Fortman 6; Downing 6; Clement 7; S. Schroeder 3; King 8; H. Schroeder 0. Totals 17-38 1-5 41.
Three-point goals: Bluffton 2-15 (Crawfis, Monday), Columbus Grove 6-15 (Downing 2, King 2, Clement, S. Schroeder). Rebounds: Bluffton 21, Columbus Grove 27 (Downing 8). Turnovers: Bluffton 18, Columbus Grove 14.
Bluffton 3 0 0 13 - 16
Columbus Grove 8 12 14 7 - 41
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 16-13.
Ottawa-Glandorf 58, Lima Shawnee 42
SHAWNEE TWP. -- Ottawa-Glandorf moved to 6-1 in the Western Buckeye League standings, dispatching Lima Shawnee, 58-42.
Chloee Glenn’s 13 points led the way for the Titans (16-2, No. 6 Division III). Kelsey Erford added 11 markers.
Hailee Conrad put up 11 points to pace Shawnee, which slipped to 9-6 (3-3 WBL).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (58) - Erford 11; Haselman 8; Okuley 6; E. Kaufman 8; K. Kaufman 4; Glenn 13; Aldrich 8. Totals 24-6-58.
LIMA SHAWNEE (42) - Best 8; Conrad 11; Smith 2; Freiberger 4; Stahler 3; Skinner 9; Cooper 5. Totals 16-7-42.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Haselman 2, Okuley, Erford. Lima Shawnee - Skinner 2, Stahler.
Ottawa-Glandorf 13 19 17 9 - 58
Lima Shawnee 6 7 10 19 - 42
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 51-23.
