Wayne Trace 54, Edgerton 20
EDGERTON -- Wayne Trace rolled up 24 first-period points and stayed unbeaten in GMC play with a 54-20 win at Edgerton.
Katrina Stoller had 13 points, six steals and six assists for the Raiders (11-4, 4-0 GMC), who will host fellow GMC unbeaten Fairview on Thursday, Jan. 28. Sydnee Sinn added 12 points and Abby Moore scored 11.
Brianna Wickerham’s five points paced the Bulldogs (1-12, 0-4 GMC).
WAYNE TRACE (54) - Troth 4; Moore 11; Sinn 12; Miller 0; Shepherd 6; Graham 0; K. Stoller 13; R. Stoller 8; Mead 0; A. Stoller 0. Totals 24-48 3-3 54.
EDGERTON (20) - Wickerham 5; Ritter 2; Timbrook 0; Smith 3; Giesige 0; A. Schroeder 3; Stark 4; Hennessey 0; G. Schroeder 2; Fort 1; Warner 0. Totals 7-31 4-8 20.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 3-14 (Sinn 2, Moore), Edgerton 2-9 (Wickerham, A. Schroeder). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 27 (Shepherd 5), Edgerton 22 (Stark 5). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 15, Edgerton 25.
Wayne Trace 24 10 14 6 - 54
Edgerton 6 3 4 7 - 20
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 29-9.
Bryan 51, Delta 31
DELTA -- Bryan took over the outright lead in the NWOAL standings, dispatching Delta 51-31 in a battle for first place in the league.
Addie Arnold rained down six 3-pointers, finishing with 22 points for the Golden Bears (11-2, 3-0 NWOAL, No. 15 Division II).
Brooklyn Green’s 10 points were tops for the 9-4 Panthers, which fell to 2-1 in league contests.
BRYAN (51) - Taylor 7; Semer 8; Miley 4; Zimmerman 3; Lamberson 5; Arnold 22; Antigo 2. Totals 18-6-51.
DELTA (31) - Bro. Wymer 4; Ford 5; Rouleau 4; Weber 2; Green 10; Bre. Wymer 6. Totals 12-3-31.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Arnold 6, Taylor, Zimemrman, Lamberson. Delta - Green 2, Ford, Bre. Wymer.
Bryan 14 15 12 10 - 51
Delta 8 6 9 8 - 31
Swanton 40, Wauseon 37
SWANTON -- Averie Lutz hit the game-winning three pointer to lift Swanton to a 40-37 win over Wauseon in NWOAL action.
Wauseon made it a game after trailing 22-15 at the half and 33-25 after three quarters.
Lutz led all scorers with 19 points. Aricka Lutz added 12 for the Bulldogs (11-5, 3-1).
Marisa Seiler paced the Indians (9-5, 2-2) with 14 points. Autumn Pelok chipped in 12 points.
WAUSEON (37) - Smith 0; Pelok 12; Raabe 2; Rodriguez 2; Seiler 14; Carroll 0; Meyer 7. Totals 15-4-37.
SWANTON (40) - Taylor 0; Peluso 0; Floyd 5; Ar. Lutz 12; Nelson 2; Eitniear 0; Av. Lutz 19; Pelland 2. Totals 15-6-40.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Seiler 2, Pelok. Swanton - Av. Lutz 3, Floyd.
Wauseon 8 7 10 12 - 37
Swanton 14 8 11 7 - 40
Archbold 41, Liberty Center 36
LIBERTY CENTER -- Archbold made enough plays down the stretch and held off host Liberty Center for a 41-36 NWOAL victory.
Addi Ziegler hit three treys and netted 11 points for the Bluestreaks (7-6, 1-1 NWOAL), which led 20-9 at the half.
Kate Mohler also hit three trifectas, finishing with 14 points for LC (10-3, 0-2 NWOAL). Cassidy Chapa chipped in a dozen.
ARCHBOLD (41) - Hostetler 4; McQuade 5; Sauder 3; Garrow 1; Ziegler 11; Philips 9; Rupp 1; Moyer 7. Totals 14-10-41.
LIBERTY CENTER (36) - Giesige 2; H. Mohler 4; Armey 1; K. Mohler 14; Chapa 12; Barrett 0; Graber 3. Totals 11-36 10-18 36.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Ziegler 3. Liberty Center - K. Mohler 3, Graber. Rebounds: Archbold 19 (McQuade 5), Liberty Center 24 (Giesige 6). Turnovers: Archbold 20, Liberty Center 18.
Archbold 8 12 6 15 - 41
Liberty Center 5 4 15 12 - 36
Reserves: Liberty Center, 42-21.
North Central 42, Pettisville 27
PETTISVILLE -- North Central evened its league record at 4-4 on the year with a 42-27 road win over Pettisville.
Madison Brown hit eight free throws and three treys, finishing with 21 points for the Eagles (7-5).
Meleah Plank’s seven points led the ledger for the Blackbirds, still searching for their first victory at 0-11 (0-6 BBC).
NORTH CENTRAL (42) - Brown 21; Balser 7; Hickman 2; Bonney 4; Hollstein 8. Totals 14-9-42.
PETTISVILLE (27) - Grieser 6; Hartzler 5; Plank 7; King 5; Beck 4. Totals 10-4-27.
Three-point goals: North Central - Brown 3, Balser, Hollstein. Pettisville - Grieser 2, King.
North Central 14 10 8 10 - 42
Pettisville 7 10 4 6 - 27
Edon 40, Stryker 39
STRYKER -- A double-double from junior Allison Kaylor helped power Edon past Stryker for a 40-39 BBC victory.
Kaylor rolled up 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Bombers (3-6, 2-3 BBC), which held Stryker to 12-for-41 shooting from the field.
Sage Woolace put up 20 points in a losing effort for Stryker (4-6, 3-3 BBC).
EDON (40) - Al. Kaylor 13; Towers 7; Briner 4; Kiess 5; Hickman 4; As. Kaylor 7. Totals 11-30 18-25 40.
STRYKER (39) - Woolace 20; Ka. Myers 9; Wickerham 7; Fulk 1; Patterson 2. Totals 12-41 10-15 39.
Three-point goals: Edon 0-3, Stryker 5-20 (Ka. Myers 3, Woolace 2). Turnovers: Edon 19, Stryker 13.
Edon 6 6 13 15 - 40
Stryker 10 7 6 16 - 39
Reserves: Edon, 26-25.
Ottawa-Glandorf 56, Celina 17
OTTAWA -- Ottawa-Glandorf seized control early with a 12-3 lead after one quarter en route to a 56-17 Western Buckeye League win over Celina.
Chloee Glenn’s 16 points were tops for the Titans (13-2, 4-1 WBL, No. 6 Division III), which have won 24 straight home games. Kelsey Erford put up 10 points.
Taylor Klingshirn had six points to pace Celina (0-13, 0-6 WBL).
CELINA (17) - Henry 2; Klingshirn 6; Dirksen 3; Homan 4; Billingsley 2.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (56) - Schroeder 2; Erford 10; Haselman 2; Okuley 4; Aldrich 6; E. Kaufman 8; K. Kaufman 4; Glenn 16.
Three-point goals: Celina - (Klingshirn, Dirksen), Ottawa-Glandorf - none. Turnovers: Celina 26, Ottawa-Glandorf 17.
Celina 3 5 2 7 - 17
Ottawa-Glandorf 12 16 18 10 - 56
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 38-22.
Leipsic 51, Cory-Rawson 44
RAWSON -- An 18-3 second quarter was the difference in the game as Leipsic scored a 51-44 win over Cory-Rawson in BVC action.
The 15-point difference in the second period allowed the Vikings to grab a 27-9 lead at the half.
Whitney Langhals led Leipsic (10-5, 5-2) with 19 points. Elizabeth Scheckelhoff chipped in 12 points.
Libby McVetta paced the Hornets (10-6, 4-3) with 11 points. Zoe Chisholm added 10 points.
LEIPSIC (51) - Langhals 19; Scheckelhoff 12; Kirkendall 8; J. Hermiller 5; M. Hermiller 5; Martinez 2. Totals 18-14-51.
CORY-RAWSON (44) - McVetta 11; Chisholm 10; Cascaden 7; Gillfillan 6; Welte 5. Totals 17-3-44.
Three-point goals: Leipsic - Langhals. Cory-Rawson - McVetta, Chisholm, Cascaden, Gillfillan, Welte.
Leipsic 9 18 16 8 - 51
Cory-Rawson 6 3 16 16 - 44
