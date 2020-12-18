SHERWOOD -- Fairview opened the game on a 12-0 run and closed the first half on a 10-1 run as the Apaches kicked off GMC girls basketball play with a 73-42 win over rival Tinora.
Fairview also did work on defense, forcing nine Tinora turnovers in the opening stanza.
"I was happy with both sides of the court," said Fairview coach Russell Zeedyk. "We wanted to focus on rebounding, and in the first quarter I don't think we did real well at that. During the rest of the game, we did a better job at that."
The Apaches improved to 6-0 with the win.
In between the runs, the Rams did their best to hang around with the Apaches. After the opening run that took two minutes, 40 seconds, Tinora came back with five quick points of their own.
Tinora was even able to get back to 10 points when Liv Mueller opened the second period with a triple.
The game was at 23-11 when Fairview outscored Tinora 10-1 over the final 4:45 of the half to put the game away. Karrie Smith drilled a triple from the top of the key, then Kiersten Cline was able to score off a Tinora turnover. Cassie Mavis worked between two defenders before Allison Rhoades scored in the paint to up the score to 31-12 with 2:28 left in the first half.
Both teams tacked on one free throw to close out the opening half.
"They are really good," said Tinora coach Kyle Tietje. "They all move well, are long and are all strong. They are a very complete team."
The teams spent most of the third period traded baskets. After making just five shots and committing 19 turnovers in the first half, it was an improvment for the Rams.
"We knew this was going to be challenging coming over here and going against their pressure," said Tietje. "I thought we got better. That's my big takeaway."
Smith shot the Apaches out of any trouble they had. She finished with six treys in the game and led all scorers with 24 points.
"Karrie Smith had a big night offensively tonight," lauded the Apache coach.
Cline added 17 points.
Fairview outrebounded the Rams 38-24 with 13 boards coming off the offensive end. Kelly Crites and Paige Ricica were both able to score off missed shots.
"We've been focused on that in the last week," Zeedyk said of rebounding. "We weren't doing a very good job."
Nine players for Fairview scored in the win.
"The girls are really unselfish," stated coach Zeedyk. "They don't care who scores. They pass well."
Mueller led the Rams with eight points.
TINORA (42) - Meyer 2; Frazer 2; Norden 5; Harr 2; Wachtman 6; Nagel 5; Mueller 8; Lieb 0; K. Okuley 3; Wiemken 0; Zachrich 4; C. Okuley 0; Gray 3; Lee 2. Totals 16-45 4-9 42.
FAIRVIEW (73) - K. Zeedyk 2; C. Zeedyk 5; Mavis 5; Smith 24; Crites 5; Rhoades 4; Cline 17; O. Ricica 4; P. Ricica 7; Singer 0; Hammer 0. Totals 29-56 9-15 73.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Mueller 2, Norden, Nagel, K. Okuley, Gray. Fairview - Smith 6. Rebounds: Tinora 24 (Meyer 4), Fairview 38 (O. Ricica 9). Turnovers: Tinora 25, Fairview 20.
Tinora 5 8 16 13 - 42
Fairview 18 14 24 17 - 73
Reserves: Fairview, 38-32.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.