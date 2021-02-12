HICKSVILLE — With a share of the Green Meadows Conference championship already in hand, Fairview had just one step left on its path to the program’s first outright title in 16 years.
The Apaches took that step and then some on Thursday evening, securing the league crown in convincing fashion to start against Hicksville with a 21-4 first-quarter advantage in a 52-27 victory.
The title caps the journey of the program over the last few seasons from a 2-5 league record in the current senior class’ freshman season to a near miss at a share of the crown in 2018-19, a head-to-head loss to Wayne Trace that stymied a league title shot a season ago at 6-1 and ultimately an unbeaten run in 2020-21.
“It’s just amazing, our program struggled for a while and we knew when we came, we really wanted to be champions,” said senior guard Kiersten Cline. “This year we knew we could win the GMC and it feels amazing.
“I remember in junior high seeing the program struggle a little bit and we got to see it grow and change through high school,” added senior Karrie Smith, who sniped four 3-pointers and paced the Apaches (18-3, 7-0 GMC) with 16 points on Thursday night. “Being able to carry our GMC title from junior high when we won it in eighth grade and carry it to senior year, that’s pretty cool.”
Fairview struck early and often in the opening period as five different Apaches found the scoring column in the first quarter alone, including three straight buckets from Smith, Cassie Mavis and Carrie Zeedyk.
Followed by back-to-back buckets from Cline, a Zeedyk trey and a Kelly Crites bucket, Fairview opened up with the game’s first 18 points. The Apaches’ stingy defense backed up the hot shooting, forcing six Ace turnovers in the scoreless stretch while holding the hosts to 0-for-9 shooting to start the contest.
“That’s the start you want to have every game,” said Fairview coach Russell Zeedyk of the hot start in the title-clinching win. “That’s what you shoot for every night. It let us relax a little bit with us as much as they felt was on the line tonight.
“We got really close knocking on the door two years ago and then last year of course we get beat by Wayne Trace and were close again. This was the year with the four seniors we’ve got and I’m just happy that they stepped up and did it. It’s just a credit to all the work they put in since they were little kids.”
The Aces finally snapped the drought on a long jumper from Lindsay Bergman at the 1:21 mark of the period but Smith nailed a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left in the first quarter to secure a 21-4 advantage after eight minutes.
After the opening flurry from the league leaders, Hicksville’s defense settled in with an added intensity, holding Fairview to just five total points and one make from the field, entering the halftime break down a dozen.
“The first time we played them I know they put up 20 points in the first quarter, but we didn’t respond the same way the first time we played them,” said Hicksville coach Josh Freese, whose Aces shot 9-of-38 (23.7 percent) from the field, but did force 15 Apache turnovers. “You’ve got to match (their aggressiveness) and I think we did a great job in that second half, I mean the last three quarters were an eight-point differential.
“The way we played Tuesday against North Central, our intensity and aggression wasn’t there, so to come out and respond like this, I’m ready for the tournament trail.”
With Hicksville slowly chipping away across the second stanza, the Apaches answered early in the second half as Carrie Zeedyk hit a trey and Cline drove for a bucket to boost the advantage back to 17 points.
A pair of Kennedy Phillips trifectas got things back to a baker’s dozen at 36-23 with 2:16 left and the Hicksville defense held Fairview scoreless over the rest of the quarter to stay within striking distance.
The turnover bug struck the hosts early in the fourth period with Hicksville committing turnovers on each of its first four possessions.
Following a Crites bucket, Smith shut the door on a comeback threat with consecutive 3-pointers to put Fairview up 44-23 with 4:54 left in regulation and helping cinch up an unblemished run through the league slate.
“We had a lot riding on the line and Hicksville did a good job, credit their defense,” added Russell Zeedyk. “They had a good defensive plan and made it tough on us.
“I’m happy, really happy for the seniors to go out with a win like this with this title and it’s been a long time since we’ve done it.”
Carrie Zeedyk had a pair of treys and netted 12 points for the Apaches while Cline tallied 11 points and a team-high six rebounds.
Phillips led Hicksville with 10 points with Molly Crall putting up five points and 10 rebounds.
The win caps Fairview’s regular season slate as the Apaches will take on Mount Blanchard Riverdale in a Division III sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18. Hicksville will travel to league rival Ayersville on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in a D-IV sectional semifinal.
FAIRVIEW (52) - C. Zeedyk 12; Smith 16; Mavis 2; Crites 9; Rhodes 0; Cline 11; O. Ricica 0; P. Ricica 2. Totals 21-46 3-5 52.
HICKSVILLE (27) - Slattery 3; Phillips 10; Smith 0; Bergman 4; Crall 5; Eicher 0; Monroe 5; Neidhardt 0. Totals 9-38 6-7 27.
Three-point goals: Fairview 7-22 (Smith 4, C. Zeedyk 2, Cline), Hicksville 3-12 (Phillips 2, Monroe). Rebounds: Fairview 26 (Cline 6), Hicksville 24 (Crall 10). Turnovers: Fairview 15, Hicksville 23.
Fairview 21 5 10 16 - 52
Hicksville 4 10 8 5 - 27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.