SHERWOOD — Fairview girls basketball successfully completed the Green Meadows Conference gauntlet on Thursday night as the Apaches downed Ayersville 60-40 in a home regular season finale, giving them a perfect 7-0 GMC record.
It was the culmination of what has been a bounce back season of sorts after falling to these same Pilots last season in a de facto GMC title contest, and though they completed their goal of getting back on the GMC mountaintop last week, ending the season with this win on senior night is a sweet one.
"This one means a lot," Fairview head coach Russell Zeedyk said. "when you get down to this time of year with two seniors in program, I think we all wanted to win it for them ... I thought it was good to see them want to make a statement even though we had already won the league."
The statement was made for the Apaches (18-4, 7-0 GMC) as though the Pilots (15-6, 4-3 GMC) hit some key threes early in the game that were able to keep them in it, the Apaches took a 10-9 lead via a three from Carrie Zeeydk, spurring them on to a 12-2 run to end the first quarter and getting a lead that they never gave back.
All night Ayersville struggled to do much of anything on the inside as their leading scorer and leader in field goal percentage on the season in junior Ally Schindler ended the game with just four points.
Meanwhile 6-foot Fairview senior Allison Rhodes went to work in the paint going 9-of-16 from two-point range and 8-of-9 from the charity stripe in the game for a game-high 26 points.
"We weren't sure what they were going to run but once we saw we had mismatch, we just started feeding her," Russell Zeedyk said. "She's tough to handle for most teams and she was either getting to the bucket or to the free throw line."
The lack of size for the Pilots, whose tallest player Schindler stands at 5-foot-10, also showed itself on the boards as the Apaches grabbed 29 rebounds to just 16 for the Pilots, 13 of which came on the offensive end. Rhodes finished with a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds, eight of which were offensive.
"We didn't block out very well and wen you give a team like Fairview that's bigger than we are easy baskets, you're not going to beat a team like that," Ayersville head coach Tim Nicely said.
Despite the massive difference on the boards and in the paint, Ayersville was able to stay in it early thanks to their exterior play from seniors Dockery and Neva Sheets.
Sheets got the scoring started for Ayersville with a three to stop a 5-0 run by Fairview to begin the game. Then down 7-3, Dockery nailed back-to-back threes to give the Pilots what would end up being their only lead of the game.
After Fairview took back control headed to the second quarter, and Rhodes knocked down a two to start the second stanza, Sheets hit back-to-back threes of her own to cut the lead back down to 21-17 at the start of the second quarter.
Fairview again though were able to stretch the lead back out, with back-to-back twos from Carrie Zeedyk and Rhodes falling to end the first half and give the Apaches a 31-22 lead.
Again, the guard play of the Pilots was able to keep them in it for a while in the second half as Dockery scored seven-straight points in the third quarter, giving her 13 in the game and getting the lead down to 38-31. But this time a 7-1 Fairview run to close the third quarter put the final nail in the coffin.
Dockery ended with a team-high 14 points. Sheets added 12.
"Neva and Kaylee stepped up and did a great job when we needed it scoring-wise," Schindler said. "
Schindler, however, a 13 point per game scorer coming in, ended with just four points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field. Kelly Crites was the one tasked with defending her and made it difficult for her down low.
"Kelly did a great job on her (Schindler) and she's (Schindler) a really good player," Russell Zeedyk said. "And she didn't just have the task of stopping her either she had to help a lot. Kelly is just a really athletic player that can move around on defense and get to places to help you get back. I thought she played really smart defense tonight."
Crites ended with eight points and nine rebounds of her own while adding five assists on the night on the offensive end as well.
Eyes now move to the state tournament for both squads as Ayersville will play the second game of sectional semifinal doubleheader next Thursday against Hicksville. The first game between Edon and Antwerp is set to tip at 6 p.m.
Fairview won't be back in action until the following Saturday, Feb. 18 as they await the winner of Bluffton and Tinora in sectional finals in the second game of a sectional final doubleheader at Ayersville. The first sectional final is set to start at 1 p.m.
AYERSVILLE (40) - Young 2; Schindler 4; Sheets 12; Dockery 14; Becher 0; Waldron 3; McGuire 2; Manon 3; Clark 0; Brown 0. Totals: 13-37 7-16 40.
FAIRVIEW (60) - Hammer 4; Singer 8; Rhodes 26; Ca. Zeedyk 10; Taylor 4; Crites 8; Mavis 0; Merritt 0; Ch. Zeedyk 0; Grinnell 0; McDaniel 0. Totals: 22-50 12-13 60.
Three-point goals: Ayersville 7-12 (Dockery 3-4, Sheets 3-4, Waldron 1-2), Fairview 4-13 (Singer 2-4, Zeedyk 2-5). Rebounds: Fairview 29 (Rhodes 11), Ayersville 16 (Dockery 4). Turnovers: Ayersville 11, Fairview 12.
Ayersville 11 11 10 8 - 40
Fairview 19 12 14 15 - 60
