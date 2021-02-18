Fairview 58, Riverdale 20

SHERWOOD — Fairview got its Division III postseason journey off to a good start on Thursday, rolling past Mount Blanchard Riverdale 58-20.

Carrie Zeedyk netted 15 points to lead the way for the 19-3 Apaches, pacing nine players in the scoring column. Kelly Crites chipped in 12 markers as the third-seeded Apaches ripped off a 10-0 run to start the second quarter and seize control. Fairview will take on 13-8 Van Buren in a D-III sectional semifinal Saturday in Sherwood at 7 p.m.

Carrigan Vent netted eight points to pace the Falcons (8-13).

RIVERDALE (20) - Vent 8; Searfoss 4; Breindenbach 6; Howell 2. Totals 8-41 4-5 20.

FAIRVIEW (58) - C. Zeedyk 15; Crites 12; Rhodes 8; P. Ricica 7; Smith 6; O. Ricica 4; Mavis 2; Cline 2; Singer 2. Totals 24-59 5-9 58.

Three-point goals: Riverdale 0-9, Fairview 5-18 (C. Zeedyk 2, Smith 2, P. Ricica).

Riverdale 7 7 2 4 - 20

Fairview 10 26 15 7 - 58

Delphos Jefferson 55, Tinora 19

DELPHOS — Fourth-seeded Delphos Jefferson seized a 20-9 lead after one quarter and took down Tinora 55-19 in a Division III sectional semifinal.

Alyvia Lindeman rolled up 21 points and five rebounds to lead the Wildcats (19-4), which will host fifth-seeded Paulding (16-6) in a sectional final Saturday at 7 p.m. Jefferson nipped the Panthers 47-45 on Jan. 21.

Liv Mueller had eight points and four boards to pace the Rams (10-13), which struggled from long range with one make in 31 attempts.

TINORA (19) - Mueller 8; Harr 3; Meyer 3; Norden 2; Okuley 2; Frazer 1.

DELPHOS JEFFERSON (55) - Alyv. Lindeman 21; Buzard 9; McGue 9; Alyc. Lindeman 8; French 6; Wiltsie 2.

Three-point goals: Tinora 1-31 (Mueller), Delphos Jefferson 7-17 (McGue 3, Alyv. Lindeman 2, Buzard, Alyc. Lindeman). Rebounds: Tinora 22 (Mueller, Meyer, Okuley 4), Delphos Jefferson 35 (French 11). Turnovers: Tinora 13, Delphos Jefferson 11.

Tinora 9 3 2 5 - 19

Del. Jefferson 20 16 11 8 - 55

Swanton 43, Liberty Center 32

SWANTON — Swanton set up a second straight NWOAL rematch in the Division III postseason, pulling away from Liberty Center for a 43-32 sectional semifinal triumph.

Aricka Lutz drained 10-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter alone, netting 25 points for the Bulldogs (15-8), which will host Archbold Saturday at 7 p.m. with a sectional title at stake. The Bulldogs and Bluestreaks met on Feb. 11 with Archbold prevailing, 47-40.

Samantha Graber drained four 3-pointers for a team-high 12 points for LC, which bows out at 13-9 this season.

LIBERTY CENTER (32) - Giesige 4; H. Mohler 0; Krugh 0; Armey 3; K. Mohler 3; Long 0; Chapa 7; Barrett 0; Graber 12; Jones 3; Engler 0; Blanton 0; Herrick 0. Totals 12-3-32.

SWANTON (43) - Taylor 7; Peluso 1; Floyd 4; Ar. Lutz 25; Nelson 2; Eitniear 2; Av. Lutz 2; Pelland 0. Totals 12-15-43.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Graber 4, K. Mohler. Swanton - Taylor 2, Ar. Lutz. Turnovers: Liberty Center 10, Swanton 14.

Liberty Center 7 9 6 10 - 32

Swanton 7 14 7 15 - 43

Evergreen 47, Lake 42

MILLBURY - Down by a point at the half, Evergreen outscored Lake 29-23 in the second half to score a 47-42 upset win in a sectional semifinal. 

The Vikings (8-11) will head to Eastwood for a 2 p.m. sectional championship tilt. 

Macy Chamberlin and Jordan Lumbrezer led Evergreen with 10 points each. 

Delani Robinson paced the Flyers (12-9) with 13 points. Ava Ayers chipped in 12 points. 

EVERGREEN (47) - Riggs 0; Foster 4; Woodring 8; Bowser 9; Schuster 6; Chamberlin 10; Lumbrezer 10. Totals 16-12-47.

LAKE (42) - Ayers 12; St. John 6; Gladieux 2; Dewese 3; Enright 2; Robinson 13; Staczek 4; Rymers 0. Totals 18-4-42.

Three-point goals: Evergreen - Bowser, Chamberlin. Lake - Dewese, Robinson. 

Evergreen 7 11 15 14 - 47

Lake      10 9 12 11 - 42

Division IV

Antwerp 57, Edon 38

ANTWERP — Antwerp converted 26 makes at the free throw line, pulling away for a 57-38 win over Edon in Division IV sectional semifinal action.

Aewyn McMichael converted 9-of-11 at the line, finishing with a team-best 15 points for the Archers (6-12), which outscored Edon 35-19 in the second half. Asti Coppes added 14 points for Antwerp, which will travel to third-seeded Ottoville Saturday at 7 p.m. for a sectional championship.

Sydney Bignell hit three longballs, leading all scorers with 16 points for Edon, which bows out at 7-12.

EDON (38) - Briner 4; Bignell 16; As. Kaylor 4; Al. Kaylor 4; Kiess 6; Towers 2; Mitchell 2; Hickman 0. Totals 14-47 7-16 38.

ANTWERP (57) - Coppes 14; Jewell 8; McMichael 15; Schuette 5; Brewer 7; Recker 3; A. Reinhart 2; M. Reinhart 2; Miller 1. Totals 15-32 26-38 57.

Three-point goals: Edon 3-15 (Bignell 3), Antwerp 1-4 (Brewer).

Edon 9 10 9 10 - 38

Antwerp 9 13 12 23 - 57

