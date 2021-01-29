HAVILAND -- Though two Green Meadows Conference tilts still remain between now and the end of the season, Fairview passed its toughest league test to date Thursday evening, holding off a late rush from fellow league unbeaten Wayne Trace for a 50-42 win at “The Palace.”
The win boosts the Apaches to 14-3 on the year, but more importantly to 5-0 in conference clashes, with only matchups against Ayersville on Feb. 4 and at Hicksville on Feb. 11 in the way of the program’s first conference title since 2005.
Early on, it appeared the Apaches’ up-tempo mentality and suffocating defense would lead to an easy win as Fairview held the four-time defending league champion Raiders (12-5, 4-1 GMC) to just 14 points in the first half with a 13-point lead entering the halftime break.
An 8-0 second-stanza spurt propelled the Apaches to a double-digit lead, led by 3-pointers from seniors Karrie Smith and Kiersten Cline that turned a 14-10 advantage to 22-10 and as high as 25-11 following a Smith triple off an offensive rebound from sophomore Allison Rhodes.
A runner from Raider sophomore Abby Moore with two ticks before the half cut the deficit to 27-14.
“I thought we had a good start tonight and then we had to hang on at the end,” noted Fairview coach Russ Zeedyk of the victory for the Apaches, which were aided by a commanding 17-9 edge on the offensive glass. “It’s a credit to (Wayne Trace’s) coaching staff, they had a good defensive plan and made it tough on us.
“This is a big game for us, it’s a big step towards that GMC title but we’ve still got two weeks to go and we’ve got to come out and finish strong.”
Though the hosts battled evenly entering the second half, the Apaches stretched the lead to as much as 17 following a free throw from Cline with 50.3 seconds in the third quarter.
The final eight minutes held plenty of drama despite the early margin. The Raiders slowly chipped away down 16 entering the final stanza, as junior Rachel Stoller put up a free throw and bucket to start the run, continued by a Christina Graham bucket and two free throws from Sydnee Sinn for a 7-0 run to start the period.
“I think we picked up our intensity,” said Wayne Trace coach Bethany DeJarnett of the second-half turnaround. “The girls battled hard, they could’ve given up, and I’m proud of them. I think we had some shots that we normally expect to go in that didn’t go in.
“Fairview always plays a pretty physical and intense game and us, having to match that and then fight through extra stuff that we don’t normally practice against is definitely an aspect that we had to work through.”
After a Smith bucket snapped the Apache scoring drought, senior standout Katrina Stoller caught the spark with a triple and a drive to the bucket for two midway through the fourth quarter and suddenly turning a daunting deficit to a two-possession game with 4:07 remaining.
The two teams traded buckets over the next two minutes of game action and with 2:06, the Raiders had time remaining for one final charge.
However, timely buckets did not fall for Wayne Trace down the stretch, aside from a Katrina Stoller runner and an Abby Moore jumper.
On the other side, Fairview did not let the Raiders’ comeback surge shake them at the charity stripe. The Apaches drained 6-of-8 at the free throw line in the final 1:55 to secure the team’s fifth straight victory and seventh triumph in the last nine games.
“You’ve got to make free throws,” said Zeedyk of the clutch shooting. “Against good teams, if you have a poor night at the free throw line, it doesn’t usually work out. I’m proud of the girls, they stepped up at the line.
“I thought we did well on defense and offensively, we had some let-downs and weren’t making shots but you can do defense every night and we did tonight.”
Smith finished with a team-high 15 points for Fairview while Cline netted 11 points with six rebounds.
Katrina Stoller tallied 13 points, six rebounds and four steals to pace the Raiders while Rachel Stoller neared a double-double with 10 points and eight caroms.
“Games like this are just going to make us better down the road,” added DeJarnett. “(Fairview’s) got a lot of good girls and lots of different girls from game to game that can be their leading scorer and take over the game. I think we did a good job of containing that and making them work.”
Fairview will return to action on Feb. 4 against Ayersville before hosting Toledo Central Catholic on Feb. 6. Wayne Trace will host Miller City on Saturday before a Tuesday tilt against Continental.
FAIRVIEW (50) - Zeedyk 5; Smith 15; Mavis 2; Crites 6; Rhodes 6; Cline 11; O. Ricica 2; P. Ricica 2. Totals 15-45 17-23 50.
WAYNE TRACE (42) - Troth 0; Moore 8; Sinn 4; Shepherd 5; Graham 2; K. Stoller 13; R. Stoller 10. Totals 16-42 9-16 42.
Three-point goals: Fairview 3-15 (Smith 2, Cline), Wayne Trace 1-14 (K. Stoller). Rebounds: Fairview 33 (Rhodes, Cline 6), Wayne Trace 28 (R. Stoller 8). Turnovers: Fairview 17, Wayne Trace 18.
Fairview 14 13 13 10 - 50
Wayne Trace 8 6 10 18 - 42
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 30-23.
