SHERWOOD — It wasn’t always pretty for Fairview girls basketball on Thursday night in their Green Meadows Conference matchup with Tinora, but the Apaches found a way to garner a 66-47 home win over the Rams despite trailing for most of the first half.
The Apaches (10-3, 2-0 GMC) trailed after one quarter 12-10 and at the halftime buzzer 26-23. They only ever held two leads in the first half, both in the first quarter and Tinora (6-6, 1-1 GMC) were able to push the lead all the way to 24-18 with 1:06 remaining in the first half.
But a 5-2 run in the final minute with Kelly Crites hitting her only three of the game and Haley Hammer knocking down a long two from the left corner, cut the lead to three headed to the half.
“I thought they were getting to the basket and we were being outrebounded,” Fairview head coach Russell Zeedyk said of his team’s struggles in the first half. “They were getting two or three shots on some possessions. Defensively we had some let downs as well, we just weren’t getting back to their girls on the three-point line.”
Tinora didn’t shoot many threes in the first half, but both Karli Okuley and Nova Okuley were able to hit some crucial threes that helped extend their lead. They also just shot the ball better in the first half going 11-of-18 from the field compared to Fairview’s 8-of-21.
Fairview did find some success from the three point line though as Carrie Zeedyk and Hammer each hit early threes with Crites’ big three late in the first half making the Apaches 3-for-5 from downtown. Hammer was a lot of their offense scoring 11 of Fairview’s first half points.
“We knew Fairview coming into this was averaging 60 to 70 points offensively so we knew we needed tight defense,” Tinora head coach Andrew Thiel said. “First half though we really didn’t stop Hammer, she had a hot hand but I thought my girls played a tough, strong aggressive game.”
Down three at half, Fairview and coach Zeedyk realized something, a free throw disparity. In the first half, both teams shot a combined seven free throws, with Fairview going 0-for-2.
They made it a priority in the second half to attack the basket and it showed, as they attempted just two threes in the second half. Their inability to attack the inside resulted in their poor shooting performance in the first half and right away in the second half they attacked on the inside as Crites found Rhodes under the basket for two.
Rhodes, a 15 points per game scorer for the Apaches, didn’t score in the first half, which gives more credence to the inside struggles. That changed in the second half, as she racked up eight points in the third quarter as the Apaches attacked the rim.
“We talked about it at halftime, I didn’t think the referees were calling any fouls in the first half and so we talked about being strong,” Zeedyk said. “I thought she (Rhodes) did that, just went to the basket a lot stronger in the second half.”
Ultimately, behind Rhodes’ strong third quarter, a three from Bethany Singer and twos from both Crites and Zeedyk, Fairview was able to outscore Tinora 15-9 in the third quarter and take a three-point lead to the final stanza.
The fourth quarter started with Rhodes getting to the free throw line, then Crites getting to the free throw line to help stretch the lead to five. Overall in the fourth quarter alone, Fairview shot 13-of-17 with Zeedyk handling the ball late and going to the line often as Tinora, who trailed by as much as nine in the quarter, was forced to foul. Zeedyk alone was 7-of-9 from the charity stripe and was one of four Apches in double figures on the night garnering 14 to go with Crites’ 15, Rhodes’ 12 and Hammer’s 11.
Crites was crucial in every aspect for the Apaches as she led them in points, rebounds (9), assists (3) and steals (4). No sequence was more crucial than the one up five in the fourth where Crites found Rhodes on an inbounds pass, who made the bucket with the foul. But after she missed the free throw, Crites corralled it and put it back in to give the Apaches a nine-point lead, their largest of the game.
“Kelly just had a great night, she had some big plays there in the fourth quarter,” Zeedyk said. “That sidelines out of bounds pass wasn’t really what we drew up but Kelly made a good read and found Allison … that was about a five-point swing that was really huge for us.
As for Tinora, sophomore Nova Okuley led all scorers with 21, going 3-of-5 from deep in the fourth quarter and keeping the Rams in the game at multiple points in the second half with some nice drives as well.
“Nova had a good night, offensively and defensively,” Thiel said. “I tell the team all the time that it’s not always your night so who is going to step up tonight. Nova was on tonight and she made some crucial shots for us.”
“I think they (Fairview) made some pretty good adjustments in the second half. They kept us out of the paint a little bit more, their helpside was a little bit better. But the biggest thing is my girls never gave up,” Thiel said. “We never gave up driving inside and I wish we would’ve gotten some more calls but that is how the game goes.”
Karli Okuley was second on the team with seven points while Maggi Nagel added six points and led the team with seven rebounds.
TINORA (47) - Sines 2; Harr 1; Lee 3; Nagel 6; K. Okuley 7; Mueller 5; Durfey 2; N. Okuley 21. Totals: 19-41 4-11 47
FAIRVIEW (55) - Singer 3; Zeedyk 14; Crites 15; Rhodes 12; Hammer 11; Taylor 0. Totals: 16-35 15-22 55. 18-37 15-22 55.
Three-point goals: Tinora 5-11 (N. Okuley 3-5, K. Okuley 1-2, Mueller 1-2); Fairview 4-7 (Zeedyk 1-2, Singer 1-1, Crites 1-1, Hammer 1-3). Rebounds: Tinora 20 (Nagel 7), Fairview 21 (Crites 9). Turnovers: Tinora 14, Fairview 12.
Tinora 12 14 9 12
Fairview 10 13 15 17
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.