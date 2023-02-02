Fairview 47, Wayne Trace 31
HAVILAND — Kelly Crites tallied a team-high 16 points for the Apaches (16-3, 5-0 GMC), which can clinch the title outright with a win over Paulding on Monday before wrapping up the GMC slate Thursday, Feb. 9 against Ayersville. Allison Rhodes had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals while Carrie Zeedyk tallied 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Caroline Winans put up 11 points to pace the Raiders (11-9, 4-2 GMC) while Lexi Moore added eight points and 11 rebounds.
FAIRVIEW (47) - Singer 1; Zeedyk 13; Crites 16; Rhodes 14; Merritt 0; Hammer 0; Taylor 3; McDaniel 0. Totals 15-34 13-17 47.
WAYNE TRACE (31) - Zartman 0; A. Moore 0; Ti. Sinn 0; Myers 5; Miller 0; Shepherd 4; Care. Winans 0; L. Moore 8; Caro. Winans 11; Stoller 3; To. Sinn 0. Totals 11-38 7-9 31.
Three-point goals: Fairview 4-11 (Crites 2, Zeedyk, Rhodes), Wayne Trace 2-11 (Caro. Winans 2). Rebounds: Fairview 24 (Zeedyk 8), Wayne Trace 31 (L. Moore 11). Turnovers: Fairview 13, Wayne Trace 21.
Fairview 12 11 11 13 - 47
Wayne Trace 11 6 9 5 - 31
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 37-32.
Edgerton 53, Ayersville 50
AYERSVILLE — Edgerton’s Addie Cape scored all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter, helping lift Edgerton to a 53-50 win over host Ayersville.
Cape was one of three in double figures for the Bulldogs (4-15, 2-4 GMC) as Alivia Farnham led the way with 16 points and Casey Everetts hit three treys, scoring 13 points.
Ally Schindler and Kaylee Dockery netted 18 and 17 points, respectively, for Ayersville (13-5, 4-2 GMC), which was outscored 27-0 from outside the arc.
EDGERTON (53) - Ritter 0; Smith 5; Swank 6; Cape 11; Stuut 0; Farnham 16; Warner 2; Everetts 13; Blalock 0. Totals 19-6-53.
AYERSVILLE (50) - McGuire 8; Becher 0; Waldron 0; Dockery 17; Brown 0; Schindler 18; Manon 5; Young 2; Clark 0. Totals 21-8-50.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Cape 3, Everetts 3, Farnham 2, Smith. Ayersville - none.
Edgerton 13 12 19 19 - 53
Ayersville 14 7 14 15 - 50
Reserves: Ayersville, 29-23.
Tinora 39, Paulding 33
PAULDING — Tinora shook off an early close clash at Paulding, evening its GMC record with a 39-33 road win.
Liv Mueller’s 18 points led all scorers in the win for the Rams (10-9, 3-3 GMC), which led just 13-11 at halftime.
Brooklynn Bakle’s 10 points paced Paulding, which fell to 2-17 (2-3).
TINORA (39) - Sines 2; Norden 0; Harr 0; Lee 2; Nagel 6; K. Okuley 2; Mueller 18; Durfey 1; N. Okuley 8.
PAULDING (33) - Pease 8; Bermejo 0; Bakle 10; Suffel 5; Schlatter 6; Kuckuck 2; Barton 2.
Tinora 7 6 12 14 - 39
Paulding 6 5 5 16 - 33
Reserves: Tinora, 23-9 (two quarters).
Antwerp 41, Hicksville 24
HICKSVILLE — Antwerp’s Caroline Rohrs racked up 21 points and three assists as the Archers dispatched host Hicksville, 41-24.
Aewyn McMichael added 13 points and four steals for Antwerp (11-8, 3-3 GMC), which held Hicksville to 21 points over the final three quarters while netting 38 in that span. Hayleigh Jewell added five points and 11 boards.
Leah Seitz’s 10 points and three steals led the way for the Aces (2-17, 0-6).
ANTWERP (41) - Rohrs 21; Peters 0; Clem 2; Carnahan 0; McMichael 13; Townley 0; Jewell 5; Phlipot 0; Fish 0; Krouse 0; Shull 0. Totals 15-9-41.
HICKSVILLE (24) - Adams 2; Perna 2; L. Seitz 10; Neidhardt 4; Bergman 2; Steury 2; Mazur 2; A. Seitz 0; Rice 0; Porter 0. Totals 9-4-24.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - McMichael, Jewell. Hicksville - L. Seitz 2. Rebounds: Antwerp 32 (Jewell 11), Hicksville 15 (Bergman 4). Turnovers: Antwerp 14, Hicksville 19.
Antwerp 3 10 14 14 - 41
Hicksville 3 7 8 6 - 24
Reserves: Hicksville, 20-14.
Napoleon 57, Bowling Green 40
NAPOLEON — Napoleon’s Makayla Kruse and Sophie Chipps were lethal from long range, hitting three treys each in a 57-40 Northern Lakes League win over Bowling Green.
Kruse and Chipps each finished with 18 points for the Wildcats (8-12, 5-8 NLL), which pulled away with a 21-9 advantage in the fourth quarter against the Bobcats (6-15, 2-11).
BOWLING GREEN (40) - Dean-Scheele 9; Maas 2; Sayer 14; Lol. Thompson 4; Lon. Thompson 3; Greiner 4; Fry 2; Konecny 2; Knowlton 0. Totals 14-12-40.
NAPOLEON (57) - Sonnenberg 3; Ripke 0; Rosebrook 3; M. Kruse 18; Chipps 18; Huddle 0; L> Kruse 6; Tassler 7; Oberhaus 0; Burill 2. Totals 19-9-57.
Three-point goals: Bowling Green - none. Napoleon - M. Kruse 3, Chipps 3, L. Kruse 2, Tassler, Rosebrook.
Bowling Green 14 10 7 9 - 40
Napoleon 14 17 5 21 - 57
Reserves: Napoleon, 41-15.
Archbold 52, Swanton 17
SWANTON — Archbold seized control early en route to a 52-17 NWOAL victory at Swanton.
Carly Grime had a dozen points and four rebounds to lead the Bluestreaks (9-10, 2-4 NWOAL) while Sophie Rupp added 10 points.
Alaina Pelland tallied five points in the setback for the Bulldogs (9-10, 1-5 NWOAL), which trailed 20-7 after one quarter.
ARCHBOLD (52) - Rupp 10; McQuade 7; C. Grime 12; Perez 8; Ruffer 0; Pedraza 5; Rodriguez 2; N. Grime 1; Meyer 7; Thiel 0; Reyes 0; Forward 0; Gericke 0. Totals 18-11-52.
SWANTON (17) - Crow 4; Finfera 2; Gowing 4; Floyd 2; Pelland 5; Lagrange 0. Totals 6-3-17.
Three-point goals: Archbold - C. Grime 2, Meyer 2, Pedraza. Swanton - Gowing, Pelland. Rebounds: Archbold 21 (Perez, C. Grime 4), Swanton 20. Turnovers: Archbold 14, Swanton 27.
Archbold 20 17 14 1 - 52
Swanton 7 2 6 2 - 17
Reserves: Archbold, 24-20.
Bryan 60, Evergreen 22
METAMORA — Bryan moved one win closer to clinching its third straight Northwest Ohio Athletic League title with a dominant 60-22 win at Evergreen.
Blayze Langenderfer racked up a season-best 20 points for the Golden Bears (17-2, 5-0 NWOAL), which can clinch a share Saturday at home against Wauseon before a league finale at Swanton on Thursday, Feb. 9. Ella Voigt and Kailee Thiel each chipped in nine points.
Addison Ricker’s nine points led the ledger in the loss for the Vikings (13-8, 2-4).
BRYAN (60) - Zimmerman 0; Thiel 9; Voigt 9; Grothaus 5; Rau 6; Smith 8; Arnold 1; Langenderfer 20; Alspaugh 2; Mossburg 0; Blevins 0; Vollmer 0. Totals 25-6-60.
EVERGREEN (22) - Gleckler 8; Br. Sintobin 0; Hoffman 0; Vaculik 0; Serna 0; Emmitt 0; Lumbrezer 0; Burgermeister 0; Wilson 2; Ricker 9; Chamberlin 3. Totals 5-4-22.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Smith 2, Grothaus, Langenderfer. Evergreen - Gleckler 2, Chamberlin.
Bryan 21 16 20 3 - 60
Evergreen 5 13 2 2 - 22
Patrick Henry 51, Liberty Center 45
HAMLER — Patrick Henry kept its league title hopes alive, claiming a 51-45 win over rival Liberty Center in a battle of one-loss NWOAL squads.
Carys Crossland’s 17 points and 11 rebounds powered the Patriots (16-4, 5-1 NWOAL), which can earn a share of the league crown with a win at Delta on Feb. 9 and a Bryan loss. Kya Seemann had 11 points while Karsyn Weber chipped in nine points and eight boards.
Emerson Gray had 10 points to pace the Tigers (17-3, 4-2), which fell despite forcing 25 PH turnovers.
LIBERTY CENTER (45) - Giesige 3; Gray 10; E. Mohler 6; Armey 7; H. Mohler 4; Keller 0; Perry 0; Miller 3; Jones 0; Gerken 0; Barrett 9; Blanton 3. Totals 16-10-45.
PATRICK HENRY (51) - Nelson 8; Crossland 17; Boyer 0; Seemann 11; Weber 9; M. Prigge 0; Christman 0; Schwab 0; K. Prigge 4; Moehrman 2. Totals 17-12-51.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Armey, Miller, Barrett. Patrick Henry - Seemann 3, Crossland 2. Turnovers: Liberty Center 19, Patrick Henry 25.
Liberty Center 13 9 6 17 - 45
Patrick Henry 11 12 10 18 - 51
Reserves: Liberty Center, 30-28.
Hilltop 48, Stryker 34
STRYKER — Hilltop snapped a 24-year title drought as the Cadets clicnhd at least a share of their first Buckeye Border Conference title since 2001 by downing host Stryker 48-34.
Libbie Baker hit 10 field goals and paced the Cadets (14-5, 6-0 BBC) with 25 points while Mia Hancock hit three treys and chipped in 11 markers. Hilltop’s BBC finale will decide things vs. Holgate on Feb. 9 with a win securing the title outright and a loss creating a tie with the tigers.
Lexi Wickerham’s 14 points were tops for the Panthers (15-4, 4-2 BBC). Sage Woolace added 11 points.
HILLTOP (48) - Brown 4; Dickinson 0; Routt 0; Baker 25; Bailey 7; Hancock 11; VanArsdalen 1. Totals 19-7-48.
STRYKER (34) - Woolace 11; Leupp 0; Ruffer 0; Fulk 9; Ramon 0; Wickerham 14; Myers 0; Rethmel 0; Oberlin 0. Totals 13-4-34.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Hancock 3. Stryker - Wickerham 2, Woolace, Fulk. Turnovers: Hilltop 13, Stryker 20.
Hilltop 10 10 15 13 - 48
Stryker 5 9 8 12 - 34
Reserves: Stryker, 15-0 (two quarters).
Pettisville 33, Montpelier 23
MONTPELIER — Pettisville held Montpelier to 11 points over the first three quarters to nab a 33-23 road conference win.
Elli Grieser and Olivia Miller each scored 10 points to pace the Blackbirds (12-8, 4-2 BBC), which led 9-3 at the half.
Jada Uribes netted a dozen points to lead all scorers in the setback for the Locos (9-11, 3-3).
PETTISVILLE (33) - Grieser 10; Miller 10; King 3; Beck 6, Crawford 4. Totals 11-39 7-14 33.
MONTPELIER (23) - Bumb 6; Hillard 2; McGee 2; Hopper 1; Uribes 12. Totals 9-30 5-8 23.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 4-7 (Miller 2, Grieser, King), Montpelier 0-7. Rebounds: Pettisville 26, Montpelier 20. Turnovers: Pettisville 6, Montpelier 11.
Pettisville 5 4 12 12 - 33
Montpelier 1 2 8 12 - 23
Reserves: Pettisville, 26-21.
Holgate 47, Fayette 20
FAYETTE — Holgate kept its BBC title hopes alive by dispatching host Fayette, 47-20.
Olivia Blaker and Madison Clark each scored 10 points to lead the Tigers (10-10, 5-1 BBC), which earned separation with an 18-0 second-quarter advantage.
Neveah Powers hit 5-of-7 free throws, leading all scorers with 13 points for Fayette (2-16, 0-6).
HOLGATE (47) - Tijerina 4; O. Blaker 10; P. Wilhelm 6; Schuller 5; Altman 9; I. Blaker 3; Clark 10; Healy 0; Fritz 0; M. Wilhelm 0; Jones 0; Masso 0. Totals 17-10-47.
FAYETTE (20) - Sinks 2; D. Storrs 0; Kovar 0; Powers 13; Gorsuch 2; Brown 0; K. Storrs 0; Ramay 0; Sliwinski 0; Schang 3. Totals 7-5-20.
Three-point goals: Holgate - O. Blaker 2, Altman. Fayette - Schang. Turnovers: Holgate 19, Fayette 10.
Holgate 7 18 11 11 - 47
Fayette 2 0 12 6 - 20
Edon 51, North Central 40
EDON — Edon outscored North Central 17-7 in the second quarter to rally for a lead they did not relinquish and a 51-40 home win.
Emma Hickman and Jaycea Creaven each nailed three longballs, netting 19 and 14 points, respectively, for the Bombers (6-14, 1-5 BBC).
Cailyn Meyers’ 10 points were tops for the Eagles (2-17, 1-5 BBC).
NORTH CENTRAL (40) - Meyers 10; Burnett 6; Cruz 4; Zimmerman 6; Dominguez 6; King 8; Wright 0; Frame 0; Walker 0; Crafts 0. Totals 17-6-40.
EDON (51) - Wofford 8; Gr. Ripke 0; Craven 14; Briner 0; M. Derck 1; Hickman 19; Ge. Ripke 0; Owens 1; Gearig 6; Reitzel 3. Totals 12-19-51.
Three-point goals: North Central - none. Edon - Craven 3, Hickman 3, Gearig 2. Turnovers: North Central 30, Edon 14.
North Central 13 7 10 10 - 40
Edon 10 17 10 14 - 51
Reserves: Edon, 16-11 (two quarters).
O-G 68, Lima Shawnee 41
LIMA — Ottawa-Glandorf clinched at least a share of its 14th Western Buckeye League title, dispatching host Lima Shawnee 68-41.
Kaitlyn Kimmet’s 17 points led three in double figures for the Titans (16-3, 7-0 WBL, No. 5 Division III), which led 16-5 after one quarter. Kaelyn Grothause and Katie Kaufman scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, in the win over the Indians (7-12, 4-4 WBL).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (68) - Kimmet 17; Grothause 16; Kaufman 14; Erford 7; Horstman 6; E. Brinkman 3; C. Brinkman 2; Aldrich 3. Totals 24-13-68.
LIMA SHAWNEE (41) - Freiberger 19; Patterson 6; Burris 6; Lawson 5; Seignon 5. Totals 16-6-41.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Kimmet 3, Grothause, Erford, Horstman, E. Brinkman. Lima Shawnee - Freiberger 2, Seignon.
Ottawa-Glandorf 16 16 14 - 68
Lima Shawnee 5 15 12 9 - 41
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.