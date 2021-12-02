Fairview 41, Hicksville 33
HICKSVILLE — Fairview clamped down defensively, holding off host Hicksville for a 41-33 non-league win over its county rival.
Carrie Zeedyk nearly tallied a double-double with 17 points and eight rebounds in the win for Fairview (2-1), which held Hicksville to 11 points in the middle two quarters. Kelly Crites hit two treys and netted 15 points.
Kenzie Schroeder had 11 points and seven rebounds to pace the Aces (2-2) while Molly Crall added eight points.
FAIRVIEW (41) - K. Zeedyk 3; Singer 2; C. Zeedyk 17; Shininger 0; Crites 15; Hammer 4. Totals 15-7-41.
HICKSVILLE (33) - Slattery 7; Seitz 4; Schroeder 11; Neidhardt 2; Smith 0; Bergman 1; Crall 8. Totals 12-7-33.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Crites 2, K. Zeedyk, C. Zeedyk. Hicksville - Slattery 2. Rebounds: Fairview 20 (C. Zeedyk 8), Hicksville 26 (Schroeder 7). Turnovers: Fairview 10, Hicksville 16.
Fairview 13 10 6 12 - 41
Hicksville 10 4 7 12 - 33
Reserves: Fairview, 41-14.
Ayersville 49, Edon 23
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville held Edon to single digits in all four quarters in a 49-23 stifling of the Bombers.
Kaylee Dockery led the way with 15 points for the Pilots (3-0) while Ally Schindler and Neva Sheets chipped in 13 and 12 markers, respectively.
Carlie Kiess’ 10 points were tops for the Bombers, which fell to 0-4.
EDON (23) - Towers 0; Spackman 2; Mitchell 2; Craven 0; Dulle 0; Hickman 2; Heinze 0; Al. Kaylor 3; Kiess 10; As. Kaylor 4; Wofford 0. Totals 10-1-23.
AYERSVILLE (49) - McGuire 3; Sheets 12; Kay. Dockery 15; Froelich 2; Schindler 13; Kac. Dockery 4; Young 0; Craft 0. Totals 21-3-49.
Three-point goals: Edon - Kiess 2. Ayersville - Sheets 2, McGuire, Dockery. Turnovers: Edon 16, Ayersville 12.
Edon 6 9 3 5 - 23
Ayersville 11 15 14 9 - 49
Reserves: Ayersville, 16-6 (two quarters).
Tinora 47, Continental 15
After hitting 15 treys in its most recent win over Hilltop, Tinora continued lighting it up from long-distance with nine longballs in a 47-15 win over Continental .
Liv Mueller hit three triples and paced the Rams (4-1) with 19 points and four rebounds while Nova Okuley added 10 tallies and a pair of 3-pointers.
Bryn Tegenkamp neared a double-double for Continental (0-3), finishing with eight points and nine rebounds.
CONTINENTAL (15) - Tegenkamp 8; Armey 5; Knowles 2.
TINORA (47) - Mueller 19; N. Okuley 10; Gray 6; Harr 6; Frazer 2; Meyer 2; Durfey 2.
Three-point goals: Continental 0-3, Tinora 9-27 (Mueller 3, N. Okuley 2, Gray 2, Harr 2). Rebounds: Continental 21 (Tegenkamp 9), Tinora 32 (Meyer, Gray 5). Turnovers: Continental 27, Tinora 15.
Continental 5 2 5 3 - 15
Tinora 16 15 13 3 - 47
Reserves: Tinora, 25-0 (two quarters).
Bryan 55, Paulding 43
BRYAN — Paulding battled gamely with host Bryan through two quarters but the Golden Bears stifled the Panthers 13-3 in the third quarter for their fourth straight win, 55-43.
Kailee Thiel led the way for the Bears (4-1) with 16 points while Deililah Taylor was right behind with 14 markers.
Audrey Giesige hit nine field goals, including two treys, netting a game-best 20 points for Paulding (0-4). Janae Pease chipped in 10 tallies.
PAULDING (43) - Schweller 4; Kauser 0; Pease 10; Suffel 0; Bakle 2; Ankney 3; Kuckuck 2; Giesige 20; Roehrig 0; Valle 2. Totals 18-3-43.
BRYAN (55) - D. Taylor 14; Thiel 16; Voigt 5; Miller 0; Grothaus 5; B. Taylor 2; Rau 1; Arnold 6; Langenderfer 6. Totals 17-19-55.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Giesige 2, Ankney, Pease. Bryan - D. Taylor 2.
Paulding 13 13 3 14 - 43
Bryan 10 13 13 19 - 55
Napoleon 47, Perrysburg 31
NAPOLEON — Napoleon used a 15-0 second-half run to pull away from Northern Lakes League power Perrysburg and stay unbeaten on the young season with a 47-31 triumph.
Emma Pedroza canned three treys and led the way for the Wildcats (5-0, 3-0 NLL) with 17 points. Ella Rausch added 11 markers and two treys as Napoleon outscored Perrysburg 31-15 in the second and third quarters to pull away.
Chloe Kilbride led the Yellowjackets (2-2, 1-2 NLL) with eight points.
PERRYSBURG (31) - French 0; Nordahl 0; Kilbride 8; Griggs 5; Koval 0; Takats 1; Turk 3; Laumann 0; Gibbs 4; Sims 7; Jaco 3. Totals 10-5-31.
NAPOLEON (47) - Sonnenberg 0; Durham 2; Chipps 8; Badenhop 0; Macheck 4; Tassler 3; Oberhaus 0; Pedroza 17; Rausch 11; Bump 2. Totals 15-12-47.
Three-point goals: Perrysburg - Kilbrid 2, Sims 2, Griggs, Turk. Napoleon - Pedroza 3, Rausch 2.
Perrysburg 7 7 8 9 - 31
Napoleon 7 18 13 9 - 47
Reserves: Napoleon, 32-23.
Swanton 48, Evergreen 36
METAMORA — Swanton staked out a seven-point lead after one quarter and seized control in a 48-36 non-league victory over rival Evergreen.
Senior Frankie Nelson poured in a game-high 19 points for Swanton (3-1) while Trista Eitniear and Alaina Pelland both tallied nine.
Bekah Bowser’s 11 points led the way for the Vikings (2-2) as Lucy Serna and freshman Addison Ricker each scored 10.
SWANTON (48) - Crow 0; Sullivan 2; Hendricks 4; Floyd 0; Keating 5; Eitniear 9; Nelson 19; Pelland 9. Totals 16-13-48.
EVERGREEN (36) - Riggs 0; Valentine 0; Bowser 11; Serna 10; Schuster 0; Wilson 3; Ricker 10; Chamberlin 2; Sintobin 0. Totals 15-3-36.
Three-point goals: Swanton - Pelland. Evergreen - Bowser, Wilson, Ricker.
Swanton 15 3 14 16 - 48
Evergreen 8 7 8 13 - 36
Montpelier 41, North Central 35
PIONEER — Ariel Page’s 16 points led a balanced attack for Montpelier as the Locos downed host North Central 41-35 in a non-conference clash.
Page hit eight buckets from the field in the victory for the Locos (4-0) as eight players found the scoring column.
Madison Brown’s 17 points led the ledger for the Eagles (1-3) while Kendal Bonney chipped in 11.
MONTPELIER (41) - Bumb 2; Humbarger 0; McGee 2; McCord 6; Richmire 4; Taylor 2; Page 16; Uribes 8; Phongphiou 1. Totals 18-2-41.
NORTH CENTRAL (35) - M. Brown 17; Balser 2; Burnett 5; Stewart 0; Bonney 11; R. Brown 0. Totals 12-10-35.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Uribes 2, McCord. North Central - M. Brown.
Montpelier 8 14 13 6 - 41
North Central 8 6 9 12 - 35
Reserves: Montpelier, 21-6 (two quarters).
Ottawa-Glandorf 78, Kenton 51
KENTON — Playing in its first game of the year after the girls soccer program’s run to the D-III state championship game, Ottawa-Glandorf had no trouble finding the net in a 78-51 Western Buckeye League win at Kenton.
Chloee Glenn’s 17 points led four players in double figures for the defending D-III runner-up Titans (1-0). Lily Haselman tallied 14 points while junior Maggie Verhoff and sophomore Myka Aldrich each netted 10.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (78) - Schroeder 4; Haselman 14; Verhoff 10; Grothouse 3; E. Brinkman 3; Aldrich 10; E. Kaufman 8; K. Kaufman 7; Frey 4; Glenn 17. Totals 30-4-78.
KENTON (51) - Bartlett 11; Pees 7; Butler 6; Wetherill 1; Harpel 0; Larrabee 4; Heckathorn 14; Nolting 6; Miller 2. Totals 16-3-51.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Verhoff 2, Haselman, E. Kaufman, K. Kaufman. Kenton - Heckathorn 4, Bartlett 3, Nolting. Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Kenton 16.
Ottawa-Glandorf 16 29 15 18 - 78
Kenton 5 20 16 10 - 51
