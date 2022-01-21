ELIDA — Elida held Defiance to 17 second-half points as the host Bulldogs pulled away from an 18-18 halftime tie to defeat the visiting Bulldogs 49-35 at the Elida Fieldhouse on Thursday.
DHS junior Mira Horvath eclipsed the 20-point mark for the second straight game for the Blue Bulldogs (1-13, 1-5 WBL), but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter. Senior guard Olivia Moats hit a pair of final-stanza 3-pointers but that marked the only scoring for Defiance in the period. Elizabeth Hoffman also added six points on three buckets while Emily Wahl rounded out the scoring with two points.
Elida senior center Elli Mitchell poured in 24 points, including seven in the final period, as the Allen County Bulldogs (6-9, 3-3) finished 8-of-15 at the free throw line compared to Defiance’s 1-of-4 showing. Addisyn Freeman chipped in a dozen.
Defiance will return to action with a 12:30 p.m. JV tip-off Saturday at Fairview before hosting Swanton on Tuesday and Lima Bath on Thursday.
DEFIANCE (35) — Moats 6; Wahl 2; Hohenberger 0; Garcia 0; Bloomfield 0; Hoffman 6; Harrison 0; Medina 0; Horvath 21. Totals 16-1-35.
ELIDA (49) — Johnson 1; Lopez 5; Freeman 12; Knight 4; Kuhn 3; Hunter 0; Mitchell 24. Totals 19-8-49.
Three-point goals: Defiance — Moats 2. Elida — Freeman, Kuhn, Mitchell. Turnovers: Defiance 13, Elida 13.
Defiance 10 8 11 6 — 35
Elida 10 8 17 14 — 49
