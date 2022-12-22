ANTWERP —Edgerton picked up a win over Hicksville and Antwerp a win over Edon on Thursday night. The Bulldogs and Archers will play in the Route 49 Classic title next Wednesday.
In the first contest, Edgerton outscored Hicksville 23-12 in the second half as they advanced to the finals of the Route 49 Classic with their first win of the season in a 49-29 triumph over the Aces
The Bulldogs (1-8) will play Antwerp, who defeated Edon 45-41 in the other semifinal on Wednesday.
Edgerton led 26-17 at half after a second quarter that saw freshman Alivia Farnham sink to threes and score eight points on her way to a game high 16 for the night. She went a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter and was 8-for-8 in the game. Casey Everetts added 11 points.
For Hicksville (1-8), they were led by Kennedy Adams and Leah Seitz who each had nine on the night.
EDGERTON (49) — Ritter 3; Gerschutz 0; Smith 6; Swank 5; Cape 6; Stuut 0; Farnham 16; Warner 2; Everetts 11; Blalock 0; Keppeler 0. Totals: 9-6-13.
HICKSVILLE (29) — Adams 9; Perna 2; L. Seitz 9; Neidhardt 1; Bergman 5; Steury 0; Mazur 0; A. Seitz 0; Rice 3; Porter 0. Totals: 8-1-10 29.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Cape 2, Farnham 2, Smith, Everetts; Hicksville — Adams.
Edgerton 9 17 11 12 — 49
Hicksville 7 10 6 6 — 29
EDON (41) - Woffford 17; Derk 0; Gr. Ripke 1; Craven 3; Briner 2; Derck 0; Hickman 13; Ge. Ripke 0; Rombouts 0; Gearig 5; Reitzel 0. Totals 16-6-41.
ANTWERP (45) - Rohrs 9; Clem 2; McMichael 15; Townley 4; Jewell 12; Fish 0; Krouse 3. Totals 14-12-45.
Three-point goals: Edon - Hickman 2, Craven. Antwerp - McMichael 3, Jewell 2.
Edon 8 10 12 11 — 41
Antwerp 8 17 11 9 — 45
O-G 64, Napoleon 30
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf staked out a 15-4 lead through one quarter and cruised past Napoleon at ‘The Supreme Court,’ 64-30.
Katie Kaufman tallied a game-high 13 points for the Titans (7-2), which out-rebounded Napoleon 25-11 in the win. Karsyn Erford and Kaelyn Grothause netted 10 points each.
Sophie Chipps put up 10 points, three boards and two steals — all team highs — for the Ladycats (5-6).
NAPOLEON (30) — Chipps 10; Rosebrook 6; Tassler 5; Oberhaus 4; Burill 3; Sonnenberg 2; M. Kruse 0; L. Kruse 0; Huddle 0; Ripke 0. Totals 12-34 4-7 30.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (64) — Kaufman 13; Grothause 10; Erford 10; Glenn 8; C. Brinkman 7; Kimmet 6; Aldrich 5; Verhoff 3; Horstman 2; E. Brinkman 0; Haselman 0; Recker 0. Totals 27-53 6-10 64.
Three-point goals: Napoleon 2-8 (Tassler, Burill), Ottawa-Glandorf 4-12 (Kimmet 2, Brinkman). Rebounds: Napoleon 11 (Chipps 3), Ottawa-Glandorf 25 (Grothause 6). Turnovers: Napoleon 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 8.
Napoleon 4 8 10 8 — 30
O-G 15 18 17 14 — 64
Reserves: O-G, 45-24.
Swanton 44, Rossford 17
SWANTON — Host Swanton swarmed Rossford into 36 turnovers as the home Bulldogs rolled to a 44-17 triumph.
Emma Crow’s 15 points led the ledger for Swanton (6-2), which staked out a 25-4 halftime advantage against Rossford (2-8).
ROSSFORD (17) — Castilleja 0; Harris 0; Durfey 0; Clark 0; Grix 0; Hogan 5; Luderman 1; Claire 0; Kutsher 4; Pawlowski 0. Totals 2-6-17.
SWANTON (44) — Crow 15; Shinaver 2; Finfera 0; Robinson 0; Gowing 5; Nelson 3; Bettinger 2; Floyd 2; Yeager 6; Lagrange 2; Manning 3; Keiser 0; Carrizales 0; Pelland 3; Haselman 0. Totals 16-8-44.
Three-point goals: Rossford — none. Swanton — Crow 2, Yeager, Pelland. Turnovers: Rossford 36, Swanton 15.
Rossford 3 1 6 7 — 17
Swanton 14 11 9 10 — 44
Miller City 54,
Lincolnview 35
MIDDLE POINT — Miller City had 10 players reach the scoring column in the Wildcats’ 54-35 win at Lincolnview.
Jordan Schnipke paced Miller City (5-3) with 15 points and six rebounds while sophomore Hailey Warnimont put up 10 points in the victory over the Lancers (6-4).
MILLER CITY (54) - C. Erford 2; Wenzinger 4; Ruck 2; Schnipke 15; Inkrott 4; Otto 5; Warnimont 10; Reyna 2; Pfau 3; M. Erford 7. Totals 24-51 2-8 54.
LINCOLNVIEW (35) — Price 6; Jackman 11; Breese 3; Walker 4; Stevens 2; Looser 9. Totals 12-9-35.
Three-point goals: Miller City 2-5 (Pfau, M. Erford), Lincolnview — Jackman, Breese. Rebounds: Miller City 28 (Schnipke 6). Turnovers: Miller City 12.
Miller City 16 19 7 12 — 54
Lincolnview 10 11 3 11 — 35
Reserves: Miller City, 16-5 (two quarters).
