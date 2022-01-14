KENTON — Defiance broke through for a long-awaited victory, its first of the year, on Thursday as the Bulldogs made the long trip to Western Buckeye League foe Kenton pay off with a 45-41 victory.
Junior Mira Horvath broke through for a career-high 26 points as the Bulldogs (1-12, 1-4 WBL) outscored Kenton (5-7, 0-5 WBL) 14-8 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
“It was great to be able to play all four quarters to our ability. From the jump to the finish, we were in the game competing hard,” said Headley of the win. “We didn’t have that letdown quarter, that’s a credit to the girls for sticking with it and using momentum when we could grab it.”
Horvath netted six of her eight field goals in the first half but hit 8-of-10 from the free throw line, including 7-of-9 in the fourth quarter, to help the Bulldogs get off the schneid. Guard Olivia Moats drained a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 16 points as a Kenya Medina bucket and an Elizabeth Hoffman free throw were the only other points scored by DHS players.
“Mira’s been our leading scorer most of hte year and it was awesome to see her take that step forward and show how much she can do,” said Headley. “Liv Moats definitely stepped up tonight and hit a couple big threes for us to keep us in front. Defensively, I thought we did well. It’s just really good to get a win, these girls have worked so hard night after night and they earned this one.”
Tatum Miller’s 12 points paced the Wildcats, which shot 11-of-21 from the charity stripe in the setback.
With a win in tow, Defiance will next face Elida (5-9, 2-3 WBL) in a league road contest on Thursday, Jan. 20 before visiting 9-6 Fairview on Saturday, Jan. 22.
DEFIANCE (45) - Moats 16; Wahl 0; Hohenberger 0; Garcia 0; Bloomfield 0; Hoffman 1; Harrison 0; Medina 2; Horvath 26. Totals 15-13-45.
KENTON (41) - Bartlett 0; Pees 0; Butler 0; Wetherill 9; Harpel 6; Larrabee 4; Heckathorn 7; Nolting 3; Miller 12. Totals 14-11-41.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Moats 2. Kenton - Nolting, Harpel. Turnovers: Defiance 15, Kenton 14.
Defiance 11 14 6 14 - 45
Kenton 7 15 11 8 - 41
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.