Defiance girls basketball looked to end a four-game skid and win their first Western Buckeye League game of the season on Thursday. They fell short, falling to Kenton 53-20, suffering their fifth-straight defeat.
Defiance (1-11, 0-5 WBL) started off the game in the lead as Alexa Garcia’s layup fell to start the game off with a Bulldogs 2-0 lead, but when Olivia Nolting’s three fell to give Kenton (5-8, 2-3 WBL) the lead back just second later, they went on a 13-2 run in that first quarter and never let their lead fall to single digits for the rest of the contest.
It was a tough night shooting the ball for the Bulldogs as they went 9-for-52 from the field in a game that saw a lot of shots put up as Kenton was 19-of-46 in the contest.
“We just struggled to shoot the ball, we knew that it was going to be a challenge offensively with their size,” Defiance head coach Nate Headley said.
Kenton’s size was daunting coming in and the Bulldogs struggled with it at times as the Wildcats had two players over 6-foot in the starting lineup, but early on it was the three-ball that hurt the most.
The first four field goals of the game for the Wildcats were threes as Nolting knocked down two while Ali Harpel and Macee Heckathorn each knocked down another.
The size advantage was a factor on the defensive end for the Wildcats as Kenton managed five blocks in the contest, all coming in the first half. On the boards, however, it was a different story as the Bulldogs were constantly able to find second chance opportunities, but just didn’t take them.
Going up against a zone, Defiance tried to find the weak spot on the inside often, but were often denied at the rim. Olivia Brenner, a 5-foot-9 junior who subbed in during the middle of the first stanza had the other two first quarter points as the Bulldogs trailed 15-4 after one.
“We definitely wanted to get the ball in the paint because that’s where we saw the zone was the weakest, but again with their size, it’s difficult to go up against,” Headley said. “We are all learning how to approach that kind of stuff and looking for improvements.”’
The shooting woes continued into the second quarter as Defiance missed nine of their first 10 shots from the field and saw the lead swell to as much as 27-6. But Kinely Maynard was able to stop the bleeding as she banked in back-to-back threes to cut the lead to 27-12 after one half. Maynard finished with six points in the game and tied Garcia for the team lead in points. She also added six rebounds.
“Those two shots kept us in the game and I thought if we could make a little run and cut it in half by the fourth quarter, we’d have a chance,” Headley said.
Immediately in the second half, Kenton enjoyed a 6-0 run, five coming from Gabi Weatherill, her first points in the game. Samantha Hohenberger was able to stop the bleeding with a two on a nice assist from Elizabeth Hoffman, but the third quarter would end on another 13-2 run, effectively putting the game out of reach headed to the fourth quarter.
“We changed things up a little bit defensively, but credit to them, they weren’t rattled by our changes and we weren’t able to get anything going on offense still in the third quarter. Just a frustrating night offensively overall for us,” Headley said.
Senior Mira Horvath, a 15 point per game scorer for the Bulldogs, was held scoreless in the first half and scored just four in the second. She led the team in rebounds though with 10 on the night.
Kenton saw 6-foot-2 senior Tatum Miller dominate on the inside scoring 10 points to lead the Wildcats and grabbing a team-high nine rebounds.
Defiance is back in action next Tuesday, Jan. 17 as they’ll travel to Bluffton to take on the Pirates in a non-league contest.
KENTON (53) - Bostater 0; Criner 0; Hopkins 0; Haudenschield 0; Wetherilll 7; Harpel 7; Sprang 3; Larrabee 9; Heckathorn 7; Nolting 8; Miller 10. Totals: 19-46 8-17.
DEFIANCE (20) - Rigg 0; Hohenberger 2; Kroeckel 0; Maynard 6; Zapata 0; Brenner 2; Ramirez 0; Hoffman 0; Garcia 6; Horvath 4; McDonald 0. Totals: 9-52 0-6 20.
Three-point goals: Kenton 7-14 (Sprang 1-3, Nolting 2-4, Wetherill 1-1, Harpel 2-4, Heckathorn 1-2); Defiance 2-11 (Maynard 2-3) . Rebounds: Kenton 31 (Miller 9), Defiance 34 (Horvath 10). Turnovers: Kenton 7, Defiance 17.
Kenton 15 12 19 7 - 53
Defiance 4 8 4 4 - 20
Reserves: 47-32 Defiance
