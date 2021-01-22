BATH TOWNSHIP -- Defiance stayed competitive with state-ranked Lima Bath but the Wildkittens bookended Thursday’s Western Buckeye League clash with a 33-9 advantage in the first and fourth quarters combined in a 73-36 rout.
Chandler Clark’s 19 points led four in double figures for league unbeaten Bath (15-2, 6-0 WBL, No. 7 Division II). Esther Bolon added 13 points while Elena Oliver had 10 points and nine rebounds and Lexi Renner netted 10.
"Our focus this week defensively was to keep them in front of us, slow them down and limit their scoring chances in the halfcourt and I thought we did a good job of that for the most part in the first half," explained DHS coach Nate Headley. "Their press got us to turn the ball over too many times, which led to a lot of high-percentage shots for them in transition.
"If you have empty possessions against a team that is as experienced and consistent as Bath is, they're going to pull away and that's what happened to us tonight."
Olivia Moats connected four times from long range for 12 points to pace the Bulldogs (2-12, 1-5 WBL) while Kendall Black tallied eight points and seven rebounds.
Defiance will host Fairview Saturday with a 1 p.m. varsity tipoff before traveling to Swanton on Tuesday.
DEFIANCE (36) - Hoffman 0; Wahl 2; Schlatter 2; Black 8; Medina 0; Maynard 4; Weaver 0; Horvath 8; Moats 12. Totals 15-51 2-2 36.
LIMA BATH (73) - Dackin 3; A. Oliver 8; C. Clark 19; Foust 2; E. Oliver 10; E. Bolon 13; Renner 10; R. Clark 2; R. Bolon 6. Totals 32-67 3-7 73.
Three-point goals: Defiance 4-17 (Moats 4), Lima Bath 6-18 (E. Bolon 3, Dackin, C. Clark, Renner). Rebounds: Defiance 29 (Black 7), Lima Bath 44 (E. Oliver 9). Turnovers: Defiance 15, Lima Bath 8.
Defiance 5 13 14 4 - 36
Lima Bath 17 18 17 16 - 73
Reserves: Lima Bath, 34-29.
