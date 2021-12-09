ST. MARYS — Defiance’s second foray into Western Buckeye League action was a tough one as the Bulldogs’ trip to Auglaize County resulted in a 65-30 loss to host St. Marys on Thursday.
Mira Horvath had 10 of the 12 first-half points for the Bulldogs (0-6, 0-2 WBL), finishing with a team-high 19. Kinley Maynard hit both free throw attempts and added a bucket for four points.
Ella Jacobs’ 12 points paced four players in double figures for the Roughriders (5-1, 2-0 WBL), with Kendall Dieringer and Noey Ruane each scoring 11 and Cora Rable netting 10.
Defiance will return to action in search of its first win of the year at Maumee on Tuesday.
DEFIANCE (30) - Moats 1; Wahl 0; Garcia 1; Bloomfield 1; Brenner 0; Maynard 4; Hoffman 2; Harrison 0; Medina 2; Horvath 19; Weaver 0. Totals 11-8-30.
ST. MARYS (65) - Jacobs 12; Allemeier 0; Gerber 3; Rammel 0; Hesse 6; Dieringer 11; Nuss 0; R. Rable 6; Ruane 11; C. Rable 10; Fast 0; McGlothen 0; Imwalle 0. Totals 23-11-65.
Three-point goals: Defiance - none. St. Marys - Ruane 3, R. Rable 2, Gerber, Dieringer, C. Rable.
Defiance 4 8 10 8 - 30
St. Marys 16 18 25 6 - 65
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.