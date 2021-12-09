Bulldog CAROUSEL.jpg

ST. MARYS — Defiance’s second foray into Western Buckeye League action was a tough one as the Bulldogs’ trip to Auglaize County resulted in a 65-30 loss to host St. Marys on Thursday.

Mira Horvath had 10 of the 12 first-half points for the Bulldogs (0-6, 0-2 WBL), finishing with a team-high 19. Kinley Maynard hit both free throw attempts and added a bucket for four points.

Ella Jacobs’ 12 points paced four players in double figures for the Roughriders (5-1, 2-0 WBL), with Kendall Dieringer and Noey Ruane each scoring 11 and Cora Rable netting 10.

Defiance will return to action in search of its first win of the year at Maumee on Tuesday.

DEFIANCE (30) - Moats 1; Wahl 0; Garcia 1; Bloomfield 1; Brenner 0; Maynard 4; Hoffman 2; Harrison 0; Medina 2; Horvath 19; Weaver 0. Totals 11-8-30.

ST. MARYS (65) - Jacobs 12; Allemeier 0; Gerber 3; Rammel 0; Hesse 6; Dieringer 11; Nuss 0; R. Rable 6; Ruane 11; C. Rable 10; Fast 0; McGlothen 0; Imwalle 0. Totals 23-11-65.

Three-point goals: Defiance - none. St. Marys - Ruane 3, R. Rable 2, Gerber, Dieringer, C. Rable.

Defiance 4 8 10 8 - 30

St. Marys 16 18 25 6 - 65

