VAN WERT — Van Wert’s Kyra Welch outdueled Defiance’s Mira Horvath as Welch’s Cougars downed Horvath’s Bulldogs 44-34 in Western Buckeye League girls hoops action at ‘The Cougar’s Den’ on Thursday.
Horvath netted 20 points for the Bulldogs (1-7, 0-3 WBL), which trailed by double digits in the second half but opened the fourth quarter to get within 34-28 but got no closer thanks to two makes from Sofi Houg and a bucket from Welch, who led all scorers with 20 points.
Horvath was the lone DHS player to score more than five points on the night with Kinley Maynard and Alexa Garcia scoring four each.
"In the first quarter, we had some opportunities to score near the basket and we were getting good looks, our shots just wouldn't fall," lamented DHS head coach Nathan Headley. "I thought we did a good job matching their energy in the first half, and we were playing well, especially on the defensive end, which kept us in the game, even though we weren't making shots.
"They made some defensive adjustments in the second half, and we weren't able to get the ball where we wanted it on offense. We made a run at them in the fourth quarter, but unfortunately we ran out of time and came up short in the end."
The DHS girls will hit the hardwood next on Tuesday at Bryan before rounding out the calendar year with a trip to Bluffton on Thursday, Dec. 22.
