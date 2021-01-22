BATH TWP. - Olivia Moats was a bright spot for Defiance, knocking down four treys, in an otherwise unforgettable performance as the Defiance girls basketball team struggled against WBL leading Lima Bath, 73-36.
Moats ended up with 12 points to carry Defiance (2-12, 1-5).
Bath (No. 7, D-III) had four players finish in double figures. Chandler Clark led the Wildcats (15-2, 6-0) with 19 points. Esther Bolon added 13 while Elena Oliver and Lexi Renner each kicked in 10 points.
Defiance is back in action Saturday, hosting Fairview.
DEFIANCE (36) - Moats 12; Black 8; Horvath 8; Maynard 4; Wahl 2; Schlatter 2. Totals 15-2-36.
LIMA BATH (73) - C. Clark 19; E. Bolon 13; E. Oliver 10; Renner 10; A. Oliver 8; R. Bolon 6; Dackin 3; Foust 2; R. Clark 2. Totals 32-3-73.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Moats 4. Lima Bath - E. Bolon 3, C. Clark , Renner, Dackin.
Defiance 5 13 14 4 - 36
Lima Bath 17 18 ?? ?? - 73
Reserves: Lima Bath, 34-29.
