BATH TWP. - Olivia Moats was a bright spot for Defiance, knocking down four treys, in an otherwise unforgettable performance as the Defiance girls basketball team struggled against WBL leading Lima Bath, 73-36.

Moats ended up with 12 points to carry Defiance (2-12, 1-5).

Bath (No. 7, D-III) had four players finish in double figures. Chandler Clark led the Wildcats (15-2, 6-0) with 19 points. Esther Bolon added 13 while Elena Oliver and Lexi Renner each kicked in 10 points.

Defiance is back in action Saturday, hosting Fairview. 

DEFIANCE (36) - Moats 12; Black 8; Horvath 8; Maynard 4; Wahl 2; Schlatter 2. Totals 15-2-36.

LIMA BATH (73) - C. Clark 19; E. Bolon 13; E. Oliver 10; Renner 10; A. Oliver 8; R. Bolon 6; Dackin 3; Foust 2; R. Clark 2. Totals 32-3-73.

Three-point goals: Defiance - Moats 4. Lima Bath - E. Bolon 3, C. Clark , Renner, Dackin. 

Defiance 5 13 14 4 - 36

Lima Bath 17 18 ?? ?? - 73

Reserves: Lima Bath, 34-29.

