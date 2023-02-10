Defiance girls basketball came out ready to play on senior night Thursday, and took a 19-13 lead to halftime against state-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf, but ultimately saw their upset bid come up short, falling 48-31.
The Bulldogs (2-20, 0-9 WBL) held the Titans (19-3, 9-0 WBL) to just four points in the first quarter and nine in the second while seniors Kinley Maynard and Mira Horvath combined to score 15 in the first quarter.
Maynard had nine, eight of which came in the second quarter as she saw the only two threes of the game fall in that second stanza. She did not score in the second half while Horvath ultimately led the team with 14 points.
"Extremely proud of our group tonight," Defiance head coach Nate Headley said. "Hats off to our seniors in their last home game. They came out ready to play, and gave maximum effort for four quarters ... Defensively, we wanted to make it a half-court game and our defense frustrated them early when we were getting back in transition and able to set our defense."
Ottawa-Glandorf, however, came out ready to play in the second half as they outscored the Bulldogs 19-4 in the third quarter and 16-8 to run away with the victory, giving them a perfect 9-0 Western Buckeye League record.
Katie Kaufman finished with a game-high 15 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe. Freshman Karsyn Erford added 10, eight of which came in the second half.
"Coming out in the second half, we knew they were going to turn up the pressure," Headley said. "They hit some shots in the third and even though we were able to get some looks, unfortunately we weren't able to get them to go down. We still didn't show any signs of quitting in the fourth, but we just weren't able to close the gap."'
The Bulldogs graduate five seniors in Mira Horvath, Elizabeth Hoffman, Kinley Maynard, Regan Rigg and Madi Zapata. They'll go for another upset next Saturday, Feb. 18 as they will play top district-seeded Liberty-Benton at Patrick Henry in an 8 p.m. tip.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (48) - Erford 10; Horstman 2; Haselman 2; M. Liebrecht 0; A. Grotehouse 0; K. Grothouse 6; E. Brinkman 1; Aldrich 3; C. Brinkman 7; Kimmet 2; G. Liebrecht 0; Kaufman 15. Totals: 12-2-14 48.
DEFIANCE (31) - Rigg 0; Hohenberger 0; Kroeckel 0; Maynard 9; Zapata 0; Brenner 2; Ramirez 0; Hoffman 4; Garcia 0; Horvath 14; McDonald 2. Totals: 11-2-3 31.
Three-point goals: O-G - K. Grothouse, C. Brinkman. Defiance - Maynard 2.
O-G 4 9 19 16 - 48
Defiance 9 10 4 8 - 31
Reserves: 63-28 O-G
