While not the prettiest, Defiance was able to do enough when it counted to score a 34-28 win in WBL girls basketball action against Elida.
“It wasn’t a pretty game for our offense, that’s for sure,” stated Defiance coach Nate Headley, who won for the first time in his varsity career in the WBL. “
While the offense for the hosting Bulldogs sputtered at times, the defense played hard-nosed all night. Defiance forced Elida into a 13 of 53 shooting night for 25 percent.
“Defensively, I thought we did a good job on some of their better players,” stated Headley. “Their go-to scorers, we held them down in the first half and frustrated them quite a bit.”
Mira Horvath was part of the reason behind that. She was put on Addisyn Freeman for most of the night and held Elida’s top scorer to six points.
“We put Mira Horvath on her,” explained Headley. “We said ‘you do your thing and play your defense’ and she showed up tonight. She just locked her (Freeman) down.”
The offense for the Blue-and-White did step up when it needed to. After a 13-6 halftime lead was sliced to 13-10, Kendall Black stepped up and tallied a pair of buckets to extend the lead.
The second came after Kinley Maynard was able to break the Elida press. Maynard and Olivia Moats each spent time worming through the defense to bring the ball into the frontcourt for Defiance.
“Olivia and Kinley did a great job,” Headley said of he duo going agains the Elida pressure. “We watched them on film and they are really aggressive trying to get steals. If you can handle that first wave and get them out of position, we could go and get some looks down at the other end.”
Black later added a score after an Elida trey, plus one more basket late in the period after the visiting Bulldogs had made it a one-possession game to give her eight points in the period. She finished with a game-high 13 on the night.
“Kendall is one of our leaders,” said the Defiance coach. “I’m been coaching her all four years and she’s a great kid with a great attitude and never gives up. She plays her heart out each and every night and it was good to see her get that paid off with some baskets and some big plays for us.”
Once the game flipped to the final period, it was Moats’ turn to shine. Held scoreless up to that point, she unloaded seven points – all to match scores by Elida – to keep Defiance out in front.
Her final score, after she worked through the Elida defense, put Defiance up 30-25 with 5:29 left to play.
“Her experience plays into that a lot,” the Defiance coach said of the junior guard. “She made some big plays – she hit a 3 when we needed it. She just made plays. She didn’t get down on herself when things weren’t going her way in the first half. That’s a sign of her maturity. I’m super proud of her tonight.”
Waiting for the open look, Defiance worked the ball around until Maynard broke free for a late score, then Joanna Schlatter closed the scoring with a pair of free throws after Payton Kuhn, who led Elida with eight points, hit a trey at the other end.
Defiance (2-11, 1-4) will get a week off before heading to Lima Bath. Elida fell to 6-5 overall and 2-3 in the WBL.
ELIDA (28) – Freeman 6; Reese 6; Lawrence 2; Little 0; Kuhn 8; Mitchell 2; H. Johnson 0. Totals 13-53 0-2 28.
DEFIANCE (34) – Moats 7; Wahl 0; Schlatter 6; Black 13; Maynard 6; Hoffman 2; Horvath 0. Totals 13-46 7-8 34.
Three-point goals: Elida – Kuhn 2. Defiance – Moats. Rebounds: Elida 36, Defiance 38. Turnovers: Elida 12, Defiance 15.
Elida 2 4 15 7 – 28
Defiance 9 4 10 11 – 34
Reserves: Defiance, 39-29.
