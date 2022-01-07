Unbeaten Western Buckeye League co-leader Lima Shawnee proved to be too much for Defiance in league action at ‘The Dawg Pound’ on Thursday as the Division II No. 15 Indians picked up a 72-37 win over the Bulldogs.
Defiance (0-11, 0-4 WBL) showed some signs in the first quarter with 12 points on the board but managed 25 over the final three quarters against a talented Shawnee squad that committed just six turnovers and made 30 field goals in all.
Mira Horvath had a balanced showing, scoring four points in all four quarters to finish as the lone Bulldog in double figures with 16 points. Olivia Moats hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
Zoe Best tallied 13 of her 15 points in the first half to help seize control as one of four players in double figures for the Indians (12-0, 4-0 WBL). Cecelia Worsham chipped in a dozen points and two longballs while Hailee Conrad and Grace Freiberger each scored 10.
Defiance will return to action in search of its first win on Tuesday on home hardwood against Anthony Wayne (7-3) before a trip to WBL foe Kenton (4-6, 0-4 WBL) on Thursday, Jan. 13.
LIMA SHAWNEE (72) — Best 15; Conrad 10; Smith 4; Freibarger 10; Burris 3; Stahler 4; Metzger 5; Thomas 0; Worsham 12; Cooper 6; Pearson 3. Totals 30-6-72.
DEFIANCE (37) — Moats 6; Wahl 4; Hohenberger 2; Garcia 3; Bloomfield 3; Maynard 3; Hoffman 0; Horvath 16; Weaver 0. Totals 14-6-37.
Three-point goals: Lima Shawnee — Stahler 2, Worsham 2, Best, Freibarger, Burris, Metzger. Defiance — Moats 2, Garcia. Turnovers: Lima Shawnee 6, Defiance 16.
Shawnee 23 21 16 12 — 72
Defiance 12 7 9 9 — 37
Reserves: Lima Shawnee, 21-16.
