For the second-straight game, Defiance girls basketball lost by just one score as they fell to Van Wert on their home court Thursday night, 37-35.
The Bulldogs (0-7, 0-2 WBL) hung tough in the first half, equaling the Cougars (4-3, 1-1 WBL) at 10 after one quarter in large part to a nice opening period by junior Mira Horvath.
She had six points, all from inside the paint to help lead the Bulldogs, but went 0-of-4 from the free throw line, something that would haunt the Bulldogs all game.
In the second quarter two threes from Alexa Garica and Elisabeth Hoffman, and a zone defense from Defiance, kept them in the game although they trailed 20-18 at half.
“I'm super proud of the effort, I can't fault that at all. We came out to play, we didn’t get ourselves in an early hole like we have in the past games,” Defiance head coach Nate Headley said. “We left a few opportunities out there I think in the first half or we could have maybe got the lead or extended it out a little bit.”
Coming out of the half Defiance seized the lead quickly, going on a 5-2 run in the first two minutes of the game, including a three from junior Olivia Moats.
But that lead didn’t last long as turnovers and a few second chance points from the Cougars midway through the quarter allowed them to take back hold of the lead 30-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
“I thought overall, we limited turnovers the whole game, but those couple in a row there were key in that third quarter,” Headley said. “But the girls never gave up and battled back and tied the game up later. So, you know, those little plays are always what you look back on but they didn't cost us the game.”
The Bulldogs tied the game back up on the first play of the fourth quarter, as junior Kinley Maynard opened the quarter with a three to tie the game at 30.
From here the game went back and forth at a slow pace as after two free throws from Van Wert and a mid-range jumper from Horvath, the two teams were tied at 32 with just over four minutes left.
Defiance again struggled on the defensive boards late in this one as a third chance from the Cougars put them back in front, but on the very next possession Moats hit her second three of the game to put the Bulldogs back in front by one.
Another second chance look went down for Van Wert a few possessions later, giving them the lead back and this time that lead would stick.
Defiance had multiple looks that would have given them a lead late in the game but none were able to go.
With 18 seconds and still down by one, Defiance drew up a play for Horvath, getting her an open driving lane, but her layup attempt was blocked, with Headley wanting a foul called. None was given though and with five seconds left Defiance was forced to foul.
Van Wert’s Maria Bagley made one of two from the line and a last ditch effort from Defiance saw the ball get stolen from them on their way up the court, sealing the narrow victory for Van Wert.
“We had the people we wanted in the game. We got the ball down low. Those calls can go either way. It didn't cost us the game. You’d like to be on the right side of those calls but overall I was proud of our execution down the stretch,” Headley said.
The Bulldogs were led by Maynard who had 11 points and Horvath who had nine. Van Wert had two players in double figures with Sofi Houg scoring 15 and Carlee Young adding 12.
A two point loss for Defiance, it can be easy to look back at some early free throw line woes as they went 2-of-8 from the line in the first half and 6-of-14 (43 percent) for the game.
“We aren’t the best free throw shooting team but we are usually better than that,” Headley said. “So that was a little disappointing to see because it is something that we work on regularly because we know how important they are. We value that kind of stuff but they just weren’t going in tonight.”
Next up for the Bulldogs is a non-league contest with NWOAL opponent Bryan on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Van Wert 37, Defiance 35
VAN WERT (37) — Houg 15; Young 12; Wise 3; Barnhart 2; Phillips 2; Schaufelberger 2; Bagley 1; Krites 0; Jones 0. Totals: 9-5-4-37.
DEFIANCE (35) — Maynard 11; 9 Horvath 9; Moats 6; Garcia 3; Hoffman 3; Wahl 2; Bloomfield 1; Harrison 0; Medina 0; Weaver 0. Totals: 7-5-6-35.
Three-point goals: Van Wert - Young 2, Houg 2, Wise. Defiance - Moats 2, Garcia, Maynard, Hoffman. Turnovers: Van Wert 22, Defiance 11.
Van Wert 10 10 10 7 - 37
Defiance 8 10 9 8 - 35
