VAN WERT -- Down just eight after one period, Defiance was outscored 24-4 in the second period in the Bulldogs’ Western Buckeye League opener at Van Wert on Thursday as the Cougars dealt DHS a 74-35 defeat.
Mira Horvath’s eight points led the scoresheet for Defiance (1-3, 0-1 WBL) while Kinley Maynard and Joanna Schlatter each netted seven.
Sofia Houg put up 20 points to lead the Cougars (4-1, 1-0 WBL) while Jaylyn Rickard had four 3-pointers in an 18-point effort.
The Bulldogs will return to action at home on Monday with another Western Buckeye League foe in St. Marys before games against Maumee on Tuesday and at Napoleon on Saturday, Nov. 19.
DEFIANCE (35) - Horvath 8; Maynard 7; Schlatter 7; Hoffman 4; Black 4; Moats 3; Bloomfield 2. Totals 14-4-35.
VAN WERT (74) - Houg 20; Rickard 18; Smith 8; Welch 6; Barnhart 5; A. Schaufelberger 5; E. Schaufelberger 4; Young 2; Wise 2; Krites 2; Terhork 2. Totals 30-7-74.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Maynard 2, Moats. Van Wert - Rickard 4, Smith 2, Barnhart.
Defiance 7 4 9 15 - 35
Van Wert 15 24 21 14 - 74
Reserves: Van Wert, 33-14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.