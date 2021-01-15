HICKSVILLE -- Hicksville’s Molly Crall put together a dominant effort, racking up 24 points and 21 rebounds for the Aces in a 44-32 home league win over Holgate.
Crall scored 12 points in the fourth quarter alone and 16 in the second half to lift the Aces (5-8, 2-1 GMC) while Kennedy Phillips added 12 tallies.
Justine Eis tallied nine points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (5-11, 1-2 GMC). Lexa Schuller chipped in seven points and 11 caroms.
HOLGATE (32) - Blaker 2; Izor 0; Willett 2; Schuller 7; Altman 5; Meyer 5; Clark 0; Eis 9; Bower 2. Totals 12-7-32.
HICKSVILLE (44) - Slattery 0; Phillips 12; Smith 2; Bergman 6; Crall 24; Eicher 0; Monroe 0. Totals 17-9-44.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Altman. Hicksville - Phillips. Rebounds: Holgate 30 (Schuller 11, Eis 9), Hicksville 37 (Crall 21). Turnovers: Holgate 13, Hicksville 16.
Holgate 4 8 4 16 - 32
Hicksville 13 4 8 19 - 44
Reserves: Holgate, 28-13.
Fairview 81, Edgerton 24
EDGERTON -- Fairview staked out a 20-4 lead after one quarter, cruising to an 81-24 win at Edgerton to stay atop the GMC standings.
Karrie Smith paced four players in double figures for the Apaches (11-3, 3-0 GMC) with 18 points. Kelly Crites added 17 while Carrie Zeedyk and Kiersten Cline each scored a dozen.
Brianna Wickerham and Rylei Moreno each had eight points to lead Edgerton (1-9, 0-3 GMC).
FAIRVIEW (81) - K. Zeedyk 0; C. Zeedyk 12; Smith 18; Mavis 2; Crites 17; Rhodes 6; Cline 12; O. Ricica 5; P. Ricica 9; Singer 0; Hammer 0. Totals 33-7-81
EDGERTON (24) - Wickerham 8; Ritter 0; Timbrook 0; Smith 2; A. Schroeder 3; Stark 0; Herman 0; G. Schroeder 0; Fort 3; Moreno 8.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Smith 3, Cline 2, C. Zeedyk, O. Ricica, P. Ricica. Edgerton - Wickerham 2. Turnovers: Fairview 10, Edgerton 30.
Fairview 20 26 20 15 - 81
Edgerton 4 11 3 6 - 24
Reserves: Fairview, 30-22.
Wayne Trace 35, Antwerp 22
HAVILAND -- Wayne Trace stayed unbeaten to start GMC play, improving to 3-0 in league contests with a 35-22 home win over county rival Antwerp.
Rachel Stoller put up a team-high 12 points for the Raiders (9-4, 3-0 GMC). Katrina Stoller added seven points, nine rebounds and eight steals.
Hayleigh Jewell’s 10 points and five caroms paced the Archers (2-7, 1-2 GMC).
ANTWERP (22) - Miller 0; Recker 6; M. Reinhart 0; Schuette 1; McMichael 0; Jewell 10; Brewer 5. Totals 7-28 6-14 22.
WAYNE TRACE (35) - Troth 0; Moore 2; Sinn 4; Miller 0; Shepherd 6; Graham 4; K. Stoller 7; R. Stoller 12; Mead 0; A. Stoller 0. Totals 13-41 7-8 35.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 2-12 (Jewell, Brewer), Wayne Trace 2-9 (K. Stoller, R. Stoller). Rebounds: Antwerp 21 (Schuette, Jewell 5), Wayne Trace 31 (K. Stoller 9). Turnovers: Antwerp 24, Wayne Trace 20.
Antwerp 5 6 7 4 - 22
Wayne Trace 12 10 9 4 - 35
Reserves: Antwerp, 17-13.
Paulding 66, Allen East 43
PAULDING -- Paulding sharpshooter Jalynn Parrett broke the school record for single-season 3-pointers made, hitting four in the Panthers’ 66-43 Northwest Conference win over Allen East.
Parrett finished with 18 points, one of three in double figures for Paulding (12-4, 3-1 NWC). Leigha Egnor added 17 points and three triples while Janae Pease added 14.
Savana Brooks had 12 points to lead the Mustangs (3-9, 0-4 NWC) while Soraya Jackson and Kennedy Truex added 11 and 10 tallies, respectively.
ALLEN EAST (43) - Brinkman 0; Truex 10; Brooks 12; Tobe 6; Young 0; Richardson 4; Jackson 11. Totals 18-6-43.
PAULDING (66) - Schweller 0; Parrett 18; Pease 14; Egnor 17; Suffel 2; Manz 5; Bakle 0; Ankney 0; Kuckuck 2; Estle 8. Totals 26-5-66.
Three-point goals: Allen East - Brooks. Paulding - Parrett 4, Egnor 3, Manz, Pease.
Allen East 6 17 10 10 - 43
Paulding 11 13 16 19 - 59
Delta 64, Evergreen 50
METAMORA – Braelyn Wymer hit all of her three treys in the first half, when she tallied 14 of her 20 points, to held Delta get past Evergreen 64-50 in a NWOAL contest.
Brooklyn Green canned a pair of long range shots in the second period for the Panthers (9-3, 2-0) and led all scorers with 24 points.
Bekah Bowser tallied 17 points for Evergreen (5-8, 0-2). Morgan Foster added 12 points and Macy Chamberlin tacked on 10 points.
DELTA (64) – Ford 2; Rouleau 7; Bra. Wymer 20; Weber 4; Green 24; Bro. Wymer 5; Haas 0; Munger 0; Burres 2; Smith 0. Totals 24-9-64.
EVERGREEN (50) – Riggs 0; Foster 12; Woodring 2; Bowser 17; Serna 0’ Schuster 7; Chamberlin 10; Lumbrezer 2. Totals 22-6-50.
Three-point goals: Delta – Green 4, Bra. Wymer 3. Evergreen – Bowser 3, Chamberlin 2.
Delta 13 21 15 15 - 64
Evergreen 8 14 9 19 – 50
Reserves: Delta, 27-25.
Swanton 48, Patrick Henry 23
SWANTON – Aricka Lutz went a perfect 7 of 7 from the free throw line, including a third period when she was 4 of 4, to finish with 17 points as Swanton handled Patrick Henry, 48-23.
Frankie Nelson chipped in 12 markers and Averie Lutz added 11 for the Bulldogs (10-4, 2-1).
Kenzie Prigge hit three treys in the final period to lead the Patriots (0-12, 0-2) with nine points.
PATRICk HENRY (23) – Boyer 0; Ke. Prigge 9; Weber 4; Musto 0; M. Prigge 0; Bostelman 0; K. Johnson 0; K. Prigge 0; S. Johnson 0; Breece 0; Vance 7; Fintel 0; Seeman 3. Totals 8-2-23.
SWANTON (48) – Taylor 0; Operacz 0; Hendricks 0; Floyd 4; Keaton 0; Ar. Lutz 17; Nelson 12; Eitniear 2; Av. Lutz 11; Pelland 0; Hasleman 2. Totals 17-13-48.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry – Ke. Prigge 3, Vance 2. Swanton – Nelson.
Patrick Henry 3 4 3 13 – 23
Swanton 8 12 12 16 – 48
Arcadia 56, Leipsic 53 (OT)
LEIPSIC -- Arcadia shook off a fourth-quarter rally from Leipsic to force overtime, downing the Vikings in a 56-53 Blanchard Valley Conference clash.
Marisa Hermiller tallied 14 points in the loss for Leipsic (8-5, 4-2 BVC) while Ava Henry added 13 points and five rebounds.
ARCADIA (56) - No statistics. Totals 19-54 8-13 56.
LEIPSIC (53) - M. Hermiller 14; Henry 13; Scheckelhoff 9; Martinez 8; Langhals 7; J. Hermiller 2; A. Kirkendall 0; Haselman 0; L. Kirkendall 0. Totals 19-49 10-17 53.
Three-point goals: Arcadia 10-23, Leipsic 5-11 (Henry 2, Martinez 2, Langhals). Rebounds: Arcadia 20, Leipsic 25 (Scheckelhoff 10). Turnovers: Arcadia 23, Leipsic 25.
Arcadia 10 13 14 8 11 - 56
Leipsic 13 8 10 14 8 - 53
Reserves: Leipsic, 25-23.
