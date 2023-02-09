Antwerp 44, Tinora 33
ANTWERP — Antwerp racked up 25 makes from the free throw line to down Tinora 44-33 in both teams’ Green Meadows Conference finale on Thursday.
Aewyn McMichael had 10 of the 25 freebies, finishing with 15 points for the Archers (13-9, 4-3 GMC). Hayleigh Jewell also had 15 points with nine free throws while Caroline Rohrs added a dozen.
Karli and Nova Okuley scored 11 points each, combining for five 3-pointers in the loss for the Rams (12-10, 3-4).
TINORA (33) - Sines 1; Norden 0; Harr 0; Lee 5; Nagel 2; K. Okuley 11; Mueller 3; Durfey 0; N. Okuley 11. Totals 9-9-33.
ANTWERP (44) - Rohrs 12; Clem 0; McMichael 15; Townley 2; Jewell 15; Fish 0; Krouse 0. Totals 9-25-44.
Three-point goals: Tinora - K. Okuley 3, N. Okuley 2, Mueller. Antwerp - McMichael.
Tinora 4 8 5 16 - 33
Antwerp 12 12 3 17 - 44
Edgerton 59, Hicksville 39
EDGERTON — Edgerton’s Taylor Smith nailed six shots from long range as the Bulldogs downed Route 49 rival Hicksville, 59-39.
Smith finished with 22 points to lead all scorers for Edgerton (6-16, 3-4 GMC) while Alivia Farnham was 8-of-10 at the line, netting 18.
Lindsay Bergman put up 13 points to pace the Aces (3-19, 0-7) as Kennedy Adams hit three longballs and chipped in 11.
HICKSVILLE (39) - Adams 11; Perna 0; L. Seitz 0; Neidhardt 3; Bergman 13; Steury 5; Mazur 0; M. Seitz 5; Rice 2. Totals 16-3-39.
EDGERTON (59) - Ritter 6; Gerschutz 0; Smith 22; Swank 3; Cape 0; Stuut 6; Farnham 18; Warner 0; Everetts 0; Blalock 4; Keppeler 0. Totals 21-11-59.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - Adams 3, Steury. Edgerton - Smith 6.
Hicksville 13 9 5 12 - 39
Edgerton 15 14 16 14 - 59
Wayne Trace 49, Paulding 21
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace held Paulding to just six field goals and forced 21 turnovers in a 49-21 rivalry win.
Harper Myers put up a season-best 22 points and 13 rebounds in the win for the GMC runner-up Raiders (12-10, 5-2 GMC) while Gracie Shepherd netted 10 points and Lexi Moore nabbed 10 rebounds.
Brooklyn Schlatter’s 13 points led the way for Paulding (2-20, 2-5).
PAULDING (21) - Pease 8; Bermejo 2; Bakle 4; Shull 0; Carr 0; Suffel 0; Schlatter 13; Breier 2; Kuckuck 2; Barton. Totals 6-28 8-15 21.
WAYNE TRACE (49) - Zartman 0; A. Moore 1; Ti. Sinn 0; Myers 22; Miller 3; Shepherd 10; Care. Winans 3; L. Moore 5; Caro. Winans 2; Stoller 3; To. Sinn 0. Totals 19-56 6-13 49.
Three-point goals: Paulding 1-9 (Schlatter), Wayne Trace 5-20 (Myers 3, Miller, Care. Winans). Rebounds: Paulding 32 (Kuckuck 8), Wayne Trace 40 (Myers 13; L. Moore 10). Turnovers: Paulding 21, Wayne Trace 12.
Paulding 3 6 9 3 - 21
Wayne Trace 10 10 17 12 - 49
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 25-9 (two quarters).
Bryan 58, Swanton 26
SWANTON — Bryan exploded for 27 second-quarter points and capped an unbeaten Northwest Ohio Athletic League campaign with a 58-26 rout of Swanton.
Reese Grothaus drained four treys and paced the Golden Bears (20-2, 7-0 NWOAL) with 13 points as Bryan knocked down 10 3-pointers in the win.
Alaina Pelland’s six points on three buckets were tops for Swanton (10-12, 1-6).
BRYAN (58) - Zimmerman 3; Thiel 9; Voigt 6; Grothaus 13; Rau 4; Smith 8; Arnold 6; Langenderfer 4; Alspaugh 2; Mossburg 2; Lane 0; McCoy 0; Vollmer 0; Blevins 0. Totals 18-11-58.
SWANTON (26) - Crow 0; Finfera 3; Gowing 3; Nelson 2; Floyd 2; Yeger 1; Manning 5; Carrizales 0; Pelland 6; Haselman 4. Totals 11-1-26.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Grothaus 4, Smith 2, Arnold 2, Langenderfer, Zimmerman. Swanton - Finfera, Gowing, Manning.
Bryan 9 27 14 8 - 58
Swanton 5 2 9 10 - 26
Wauseon 45, Archbold 25
ARCHBOLD — Wauseon outscored Archbold 20-6 in the second quarter to seize control and defeat the rival Bluestreaks, 45-25.
Hayley Meyer tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds to power the Indians (12-10, 3-4 NWOAL) while Johanna Tester netted a dozen points.
Sophie Rupp and Carly Grime netted six points apiece in the setback for Archbold (9-13, 2-5).
WAUSEON (45) - Stasa 8; Tester 12; Strain 2; S. Rupp 8; Meyer 15. Totals 18-9-45.
ARCHBOLD (25) - S. Rupp 6; McQuade 4; C. Grime 6; Pedraza 5; Meyer 1; Thiel 1; Forward 2. Totals 6-10-25.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - S. Rupp 2. Archbold - C. Grime 2, Pedraza. Rebounds: Wauseon 25 (Meyer 11), Archbold 12 (S. Rupp 4). Turnovers: Wauseon 19, Archbold 19.
Wauseon 10 20 7 8 - 45
Archbold 9 6 4 6 - 25
Reserves: Wauseon, 33-31 (OT).
Patrick Henry 56, Delta 47
DELTA — Patrick Henry outscored Delta in all four quarters to claim a competitive 56-47 league win.
Ada Christman racked up 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for PH (18-4, 6-1 NWOAL) while Carys Crossland had 11 points and four steals.
Sophia Burres and Khloe Weber tallied 12 and 11 points, respectively, in the loss for Delta (10-12, 2-5).
PATRICK HENRY (56) - Nelson 8; Crossland 11; Boyer 0; Seemann 4; Weber 6; Haas 3; M. Prigge 3; Christman 15; Schwab 2; K. Prigge 4. Totals 18-17-56.
DELTA (47) - Weber 11; Munger 4; Burres 12; Friess 5; Haas 0; Sprow 5; Lamb 0; Smith 1; Todd 9. Totals 16-13-47.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - M. Prigge, Christman, K. Prigge. Delta - Friess, Todd. Turnovers: Patrick Henry 28, Delta 32.
Patrick Henry 8 13 19 16 - 56
Delta 5 11 16 15 - 47
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 44-36.
Anthony Wayne 44, Napoleon 39
WHITEHOUSE — Despite being blanked in the third quarter, Napoleon battled gamely before a comeback fell short against Northern Lakes League champion Anthony Wayne, 44-39.
Makayla Kruse had 14 points to pace Napoleon (9-13, 5-9 NLL), which was outscored 12-0 in the third after a halftime tie. Sophie Chipps added 13 points and three longballs against the Generals (19-3, 13-1).
NAPOLEON (39) - Sonnenberg 1; Ripke 0; Rosebrook 3; M. Kruse 14; Chipps 13; Huddle 0; L. Kruse 0; Tassler 8; Oberhaus 0; Burill 0. Totals 15-4-39.
ANTHONY WAYNE (44) - Smith 1; L. Pike 4; Roder 0; Szul 3; E. Bender 8; Pollack 9; B. Bender 15; M. Pike 4; Engelhart 0. Totals 17-5-44.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Chipps 3, M. Kruse, Rosebrook. Anthony Wayne - B. Bender 3, Pollack, Szul.
Napoleon 10 13 0 16 - 39
A. Wayne 12 11 12 9 - 44
Holgate 28, Hilltop 17
WEST UNITY — Holgate spoiled Hilltop’s hopes of an outright Buckeye Border Conference title as the Tigers nabbed a share of the league crown with a 28-17 victory.
Lexa Schuller led the way with nine points - all in the fourth quarter - for Holgate (11-11, 6-1 BBC), which held Hilltop scoreless in the fourth quarter en route to the program’s first BBC title and first conference title since sharing the GMC title in 2013-14.
Jayma Bailey and Mia Hancock each tallied five points for the Cadets (16-6, 6-1), which will share the league title, their first since 2001.
HOLGATE (28) - Tijerina 2; O. Blaker 7; Fritz 0; Schuller 9; Altman 5; I. Blaker 3; Clark 2; Masso 0; Jones 0. Totals 9-7-28.
HILLTOP (17) - Brown 4; Dickinson 1; Routt 0; Baker 2; Bailey 5; Hancock 5. Totals 6-3-17.
Three-point goals: Holgate - O. Blaker, Schuller, Altman. Hilltop - Bailey, Hancock. Turnovers: Holgate 14, Hilltop 13.
Holgate 6 3 6 13 - 28
Hilltop 11 2 4 0 - 17
Montpelier 41, North Central 34
PIONEER — Montpelier outscored North Central 27-13 in the middle two quarters en route to a 41-34 league road win.
Kelsie Bumb and Aleigha Hillard each scored 11 points to lead the Locos (10-12, 4-3 BBC), with Bumb nailing three 3-pointers.
Makinzy King also paced her team with 11 points in the loss for North Central (3-18, 1-6 BBC).
MONTPELIER (41) - Bumb 11; Hillard 11; Humbarger 0; McGee 6; Grime 0; Taylor 4; Hopper 0; Uribes 9. Totals 16-4-41.
NORTH CENTRAL (34) - Meyers 5; Burnett 8; Cruz 2; Zimmerman 4; Dominguez 0; King 11; Wright 4. Totals 15-34.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Bumb 3, McGee, Uribes. North Central - Burnett 2, Meyers.
Montpelier 5 14 13 9 - 41
North Central 9 4 9 12 - 34
Reserves: North Central, 12-9 (two quarters).
Edon 51, Fayette 26
FAYETTE — Edon held Fayette to single digits in all four quarters, finishing its BBC slate with a 51-26 victory.
Natalie Wofford’s 19 points led the way for the Bombers (7-15, 2-5 BBC) while Emma Hickman hit three treys and chipped in 14 points.
Zoie Brown’s nine markers were tops for Fayette (2-19, 0-7 BBC).
EDON (51) - Wofford 19; A. Derck 0; Gr. Ripke 0; Craven 5; Briner 1; M. Derck 0; Hickman 14; Ge. Ripke 0; Owens 2; Gearig 8; Reitzel 2. Totals 16-14-51.
FAYETTE (26) - Sinks 0; D. Storrs 2; Mitchell 0; Kovar 2; Powers 6; Fetterman 1; Brown 9; K. Storrs 1; Ramay 2; Sliwinski 0; Schang 3. Totals 10-6-26.
Three-point goals: Edon - Hickman 3, Craven, Gearig. Fayette - none. Turnovers: Edon 13, Fayette 13.
Edon 11 11 17 12 - 51
Fayette 8 6 3 9 - 26
Stryker 43, Pettisville 39
STRYKER — Stryker outscored Pettisville by eight points in the final eight minutes to rally for a 43-39 conference triumph.
Sage Woolace’s 16 points led all scorers in the win for the Panthers (16-6, 5-2 BBC), which trailed 25-18 at the half.
Olivia Miller had 11 points to pace the Blackbirds (13-9, 5-2) while Ellie Grieser added nine points on three treys.
PETTISVILLE (39) - Grieser 9; Klopfenstein 2; Grimm 2; Miller 11; King 5; Beck 4; Crawford 6. Totals 16-34 3-10 39.
STRYKER (43) - Woolace 16; Leupp 2; Ruffer 0; Ramon 2; Creighton 0; Wickerham 8; Myers 6; Rethmel 6; Oberlin 3. Totals 15-47 8-10 43.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 4-10 (Grieser 3, King), Stryker 5-17 (Myers 2, Rethmel 2, Oberlin). Turnovers: Pettisville 19, Stryker 15.
Pettisville 15 10 4 10 - 39
Stryker 9 9 7 18 - 43
Reserves: Pettisville, 17-11.
Kalida 52, Continental 22
KALIDA — Kalida was dominant in its Putnam County League finale, rolling past Continental, 52-22.
Camille Hovest put up nine points and eight rebounds to lead the Wildcats (16-6, 6-1 PCL), which broke open a seven-point game after one quarter with a 20-2 edge in the second stanza.
Bryn Tegenkamp and Reese Knowles tallied six points each in the loss for the Pirates (3-19, 1-6).
CONTINENTAL (22) - Tegenkamp 6; Knowles 6; Shock 4; Crossgrove 3; Logan 2; Rose 1; Cordes 0; Pier 0; Searfoss 0; Siefer 0. Totals 9-38 4-13 22.
KALIDA (52) - Hovest 9; L. Recker 8; W. Unverferth 7; Miller 5; Romes 4; Bockrath 4; Erhart 3; C. Recker 3; Burgei 3; Nartker 2; Meyer 2; Kuhlman 2; I. Recker 0; M. Unverferth 0. Totals 21-50 5-14 52.
Three-point goals: Continental 0-5, Kalida 5-20 (L. Recker, W. Unverferth, Miller, C. Recker, Burgei). Rebounds: Continental 26 (Crossgrove 6), Kalida 30 (Hovest 8). Turnovers: Continental 21, Kalida 11.
Continental 6 2 5 10 - 22
Kalida 13 20 4 15 - 52
Reserves: Kalida, 42-4.
