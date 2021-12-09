ANTWERP — Antwerp’s Astianna Coppes poured in 15 points for Antwerp as they defeated Buckeye Border Conference foe North Central 43-32.
The Archers (5-1), led by 11 at halftime and after a pretty even second half, cruised to their fifth victory of the season. Grace Schuette was second on the Archers with eight points.
North Central (4-4), was led by Madison Brown and Kendal Bonney, who each had 10 points.
ANTWERP (43) — Coppes 15; Schuette 8; Brewer 6; Reinhart 5; Recker 4; Jewel 4; McMichael 1. Totals: 8-4-15-43
NORTH CENTRAL (32) — M. Brown 10; Bonney 10; Balser 6; King 4; R. Brown 2; Burnett 0; Stewart 0; Dominguez 0. Totals: 9-4-2-32.
Three-point goals: North Central -. Antwerp - Schuette 2; Coppes; Reinhart. Turnovers: Antwerp 15, North Central 15.
North Central 7 8 12 5 - 32
Antwerp 11 16 11 5 - 43
Reserves: Antwerp 38, North Central 23.
Bryan 53, Hicksville 19
HICKSVILLE — Bryan wore down Hicksville over four quarters, outscoring the Aces 42-12 over the final three quarters to earn a 53-19 road victory.
Reese Grothaus’ 14 points led the way for the Golden Bears (6-1) while Addie Arnold hit three treys in an 11-point night.
Lindsay Bergman’s nine points and six rebounds paced Hicksville (3-3), which committed 23 turnovers.
BRYAN (53) - D. Taylor 7; Thiel 7; Voigt 7; Grothaus 14; B. Taylor 0; Rau 3; Murphy 1; Arnold 11; Langenderfer 3; Wasson 0; A. Alspaugh 0; DeWitt 0. Totals 21-4-53.
HICKSVILLE (19) - Slattery 6; Seitz 0; Neidhardt 2; Smith 2; Bergman 9. Totals 5-8-19.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Arnold 3, Grothaus 2, Rau. Hicksville - Slattery. Rebounds: Bryan 26 (Thiel 6), Hicksville 22 (Bergman, Neidhardt 6). Turnovers: Bryan 6, Hicksville 23.
Bryan 11 15 19 8 - 53
Hicksville 7 4 2 6 - 19
Reserves: Bryan, 46-9.
Liberty Center 45, Edgerton 13
EDGERTON — Liberty Center cruised to a 45-13 away win over Edgerton on Thursday night giving the Tigers their third win of the season.
After leading by a commanding 27-7 margin at halftime, Liberty Center continued to cruise towards a win in the secon half.
The Tigers saw very balance scoring with 10 players scoring the basketball on the night and five of them notching at least five points. Emerson Gray and Kate Mohler led the way with seven points each.
For Edgerton (1-6), they only saw one two-point field goal go through in the game in the fourth quarter. Addie Cape and Dominique Fort led the way with three points, both on three-point field goals.
LIBERTY CENTER (45) — Gray 7; K. Mohler 7; Barrett 5; Gerken 5; H. Mohler 5; Giesige 4; Armey 3; Jones 2; Krugh 2; Keller 2; Miller 0; E. Mohler 0; Wachtman 0; Blanton 0. Totals: 13-3-10-45.
EDGERTON (13) — Fort 3; Cape 3; Hennessey 2; Smith 2; Schroeder 1; Wickerham 0; Ritter 0; Gerschutz 0; Rudersdorf 0; Stark 0; Warner 0. Totals: 1-2-5-13.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Krugh, H. Mohler, Jones. Edgerton - Cape, Fort. Turnovers: Edgerton 37, Liberty Center 17.
Edgerton 4 3 4 2 - 13
Liberty Center 12 15 9 9 - 45
Napoleon 49, Bowling Green 18
NAPOLEON — Napoleon girls basketball is out to yet another great start to their season as they defeated Bowling Green 49-18 to move to 7-0, 5-0 NLL.
Emma Pedroza was the leading scorer for the defending state champions as usual with 15 points. Vivienne Macheck was second on the team with 10 points.
For the Bobcats (1-5, 1-3 NLL) their leading scorers were tied at four points, with them being the only players for Bowling Green in the game to score more than one field goal.
BOWLING GREEN (18) — Dean-Scheetz 4; Fry 4; Marovich 2; Maas 2; Greiner 2; Parker 1; Lon. Thompson 1; Cowan 0; Knowlton 0; Lol. Thomson 0. Totals: 7-0-4-18
NAPOLEON (49) — Pedroza 15; Macheck 10; Chipps 8; Durham 4; Schnitkey 3; Rausch 3; Bump 2; Tassler 2; Badenhop 2; Sonnenberg 0; Ripke 0; Oberhaus 0; Buriel 0; Butler 0. Totals: 12-6-7-49.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Macheck 2, Pedroza, Chipps, Schnitkey.
Bowling Green 5 3 2 8 - 18
Napoleon 19 10 14 6 - 49
Wauseon 68, Delta 41
WAUSEON — Wauseon nearly doubled Delta in field goals made as the Tribe downed the visiting Panthers in non-league action, 68-41.
Marisa Seiler’s 21 points led the way for the Indians (4-0) while Kadence Carroll hit four 3-pointers in a 17-point night. Hayley Meyer chipped in 11 markers.
Alani Haas netted 12 points to pace the Panthers (2-5).
DELTA (41) - Weber 6; Munger 4; Burres 5; Irelan 0; Friess 5; Haas 12; Sprow 2; Lamb 0; Smith 5; Turi 2. Totals 14-11-41.
WAUSEON (68) - Stasa 2; Tester 3; Strain 0; Au. Pelok 9; Reckner 0; Rodriguez 3; Strauss 0; Seiler 21; Ehrsam 2; Carroll 17; Av. Pelok 0; Meyer 11. Totals 27-6-68.
Three-point goals: Delta - Friess, Haas. Wauseon - Carroll 4, Tester, Au. Pelok, Rodriguez, Seiler.
Delta 10 12 5 14 - 41
Wauseon 28 20 13 7 - 68
Holgate 53, Continental 22
CONTINENTAL — Holgate’s Justine Eis converted seven of her 10 attempts at the charity stripe, leading all scorers with 17 points as the Tigers downed host Continental, 53-22.
Lexa Schuller chipped in 10 points for Holgate (3-2), which led 26-6 at the halftime break.
Jensen Armey hit a pair of 3-pointers, pacing the Pirates (0-6) with seven markers.
HOLGATE (53) - Willett 2; Blaker 6; Wilhelm 0; Schuller 10; Altman 7; Franz 2; Meyer 5; Clark 4; Eis 17. Totals 17-15-53.
CONTINENTAL (22) - Armey 7; Tegenkamp 6; Knowles 0; Logan 4; Becher 0; Searfoss 0; Pier 0; Rose 3; Boecker 0; Sprague 2; Dudgeon 0. Totals 8-4-22.
Three-point goals: Holgate - Blaker 2, Altman 2. Continental - Armey 2. Turnovers: Holgate 15, Continental 31.
Holgate 9 17 11 16 - 53
Continental 1 5 10 6 - 22
Miller City 49, Ottoville 36
MILLER CITY — Miller City’s Abi Lammers put together her second straight triple double as the Wildcats moved to 2-0 in Putnam County League contests with a 49-36 win over Ottoville.
Lammers finished the night with 16 points, 22 rebounds and 10 assists for Miller City (3-1, 2-0 PCL), which out-boarded the Lady Green, 40-28. Carley Hermiller chipped in 11 points.
Carly Thorbahn’s 21 points led the way for Ottoville (1-4, 0-1 PCL).
OTTOVILLE (36) - E. Thorbahn 9; C. Thorbahn 21; S. Turnwald 2; Kramer 4. Totals 13-52 6-8.
MILLER CITY (49) - Lammers 16; Ruck 2; Inkrott 3; Hermiller 11; Otto 8; Reyna 2; Pfau 7. Totals 18-62 9-14 49.
Three-point goals: Ottoville 4-22 (E. Thorbahn 3, C. Thorbahn), Miller City 4-17 (Inkrott, Pfau). Rebounds: Ottoville 28, Miller City 40 (Lammers 22). Turnovers: Ottoville 10, Miller City 10.
Ottoville 8 5 9 14 - 36
Miller City 12 16 7 14 - 49
Reserves: Miller City, 36-13.
Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Wapakoneta 35
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf held off an early challenge from visiting Wapakoneta as the Titans moved to 2-0 in the Western Buckeye League with a 57-35 triumph.
Chloee Glenn’s 26 points were both a game and career-high for O-G (4-0, 2-0 WBL) while Emma Brinkman also had a career-best night with 11 markers as the Titans won the rebounding battle, 25-15.
WAPAKONETA (35) - Ambos 13; Allen 9; Good 5; Courter 4; Fullenkamp 2; Harrod 2; Wilson 0; Lisi 0. Totals 12-37 8-12 35.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (57) - Glenn 26; E. Brinkman 11; E. Kaufman 7; Haselman 4; Grotehouse 4; K. Kaufman 2; Aldrich 2; Schroeder 1; C. Brinkman 0; Frey 0; Kimmet 0; Siefker 0. Totals 21-45 9-14 57.
Three-point goals: Wapakoneta 3-14 (Allen 2, Good), Ottawa-Glandorf 6-20 (E. Brinkman 3, Glenn 2, Haselman). Rebounds: Wapakoneta 15 (Ambos, Courter 3), Ottawa-Glandorf 25 (E. Kaufman 8). Turnovers: Wapakoneta 18, Ottawa-Glandorf 12.
Wapakoneta 13 5 10 7 - 35
Ottawa-Glandorf 16 13 16 12 - 57
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.