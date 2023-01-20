Bryan 62, Patrick Henry 44
BRYAN — Bryan earned a key NWOAL triumph, moving to 3-0 in conference games with a 62-44 win over visiting Patrick Henry.
Kailee Thiel and Ella Voigt netted 20 points apiece for the Golden Bears (14-1, 3-0 NWOAL, No. 13 Division II), which won despite being held scoreless for the final 5:53 of regulation.
Carys Crossland’s 15 points led the way for PH (11-4, 2-1) while Ada Christman added 12 markers.
PATRICK HENRY (44) - Nelson 7; Boyer 0; Seemann 8; Weber 0; Guelde 0; Haas 0; M. Prigge 0; Christman 12; Schwab 0; K. Prigge 2; Schwiebert 0; Crossland 15; Moehrman 0; Rosebrook 0. Totals 15-9-44.
BRYAN (62) - Zimmerman 0; Thiel 20; Voigt 20; Grothaus 9; Rau 8; Smith 3; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 1; Allspaugh 1; Mossburg 0. Totals 23-8-62.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Christman 3, Seemann 2, Crossland 2. Bryan - Grothaus 3, Voigt 2, Rau 2, Smith.
Patrick Henry 10 11 9 14 - 44
Bryan 19 16 20 7 - 62
Liberty Center 46, Swanton 21
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center outscored Swanton 17-0 in the second quarter, staying unbeaten in the NWOAL with a 46-21 smothering.
Emerson Gray hit two treys and scored 11 points to lead all scorers for LC (14-1, 3-0 NWOAL, No. 13 D-III).
Olivia Gowing’s seven points were tops for the Bulldogs (7-8, 0-3 NWOAL).
SWANTON (21) - Gowing 7; Floyd 6; Manning 3; Pelland 5. Totals 8-2-21.
LIBERTY CENTER (46) - Giesige 3; Gray 11; Mohler 4; Armey 1; Mohler 4; Perry 6; Miller 3; Barrett 3; Blanton 8. Totals 17-6-46.
Three-point goals: Swanton - Gowing, Manning, Pelland. Liberty Center - Gray 2, Perry 2, Miller.
Swanton 6 0 9 6 - 21
Liberty Center 9 17 8 12 - 46
Archbold 59, Delta 49
ARCHBOLD — Despite being out-rebounded 28-19, Archbold took down visiting Delta for a 59-49 Northwest Ohio Athletic League triumph.
Leah McQuade netted 19 points and five rebounds to propel the Bluestreaks (8-8, 1-2 NWOAL). Carly Grime and Sophie Rupp netted a dozen points apiece while freshman Makena Thiel chipped in 10.
Grace Munger hit five treys and paced the Panthers (6-9, 1-2 NWOAL) with 19 points.
DELTA (49) - Weber 12; Munger 19; Burres 6; Haas 7; Sprow 4; Smith 1. Totals 18-5-49.
ARCHBOLD (59) - Rupp 12; McQuade 19; C. Grime 12; Perez 4; Pedraza 1; N. Grime 1; Thiel 10; Reyes 0. Totals 22-10-59.
Three-point goals: Delta - Munger 5, Weber 2, Haas. Archbold - Grime 4, Rupp. Rebounds: Delta 28 (Munger, Sprow), Archbold 19 (McQuade 5). Turnovers: Delta 29, Archbold 21.
Delta 12 8 13 16 - 49
Archbold 17 17 13 12 - 59
Reserves: Archbold, 38-5.
Fairview 71, Edgerton 48
EDGERTON — Fairview allowed 20 Edgerton points in the first quarter but allowed only 28 the rest of the way, roaring back for a 71-48 Green Meadows Conference victory in girls hoops action on Thursday.
Allison Rhodes poured in a career-high 31 points with 12 rebounds for the Apaches (13-3, 4-0 GMC), which outscored Edgerton 16-5 in the second quarter to seize control. Carrie Zeedyk put up 16 points and 12 assists in the win.
Freshman Ava Swank netted 11 points for the Bulldogs (3-13, 1-3), which nailed 11 3-pointers in all. Taylor Smith hit three treys for nine points while Addie Cape, Alivia Farnham and Casey Everetts added two longballs each.
FAIRVIEW (71) - Singer 0; Zeedyk 16; Sharp 0; Crites 9; Rhodes 31; Merritt 0; H. Hammer 7; Taylor 8; McDaniel 0; A. Hammer 0. Totals 29-9-71.
EDGERTON (48) - Gerschutz 0; Smith 9; Swank 11; Cape 6; Stuut 4; Farnham 9; Warner 1; Everetts 8; Blalock 0. Totals 16-5-48.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Zeedyk 2, Crites, H. Hammer. Edgerton - Smith 3, Swank 2, Cape 2, Farnham 2, Everetts 2.
Fairview 16 16 17 22 - 71
Edgerton 20 5 13 10 - 48
Paulding 43, Hicksville 34
HICKSVILLE — Paulding shook off a seven-game losing streak and earned its second win of the season, beating host Hicksville, 43-34.
Addison Pease put up 11 points to pace the Panthers (2-13, 2-2 GMC), which led 13-5 after one quarter. Carlea Kuckuck chipped in 10 tallies.
Lindsay Bergman put up 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Aces (2-14, 0-4) while Alyssa Seitz also scored 10. Leah Seitz chipped in nine points and four assists.
PAULDING (43) - Pease 11; Bermejo 4; Suffel 7; Schlatter 4; Breier 2; Kuckuck 10; Barton 5. Totals 15-11-43.
HICKSVILLE (34) - Adams 3; L. Seitz 9; Neidhardt 0; Bergman 10; Steury 2; A. Seitz 10; Porter 0. Totals 14-5-34.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Pease, Suffel. Hicksville - L. Seitz. Rebounds: Paulding 27, Hicksville 35 (Neidhardt 12). Turnovers: Paulding 14, Hicksville 23.
Paulding 13 8 10 12 - 43
Hicksville 5 10 11 8 - 34
Reserves: Hicksville, 12-10 (two quarters).
Wayne Trace 49, Antwerp 26
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace held Antwerp to just nine field goals in a 49-26 league and rivalry victory.
Gracie Shepherd’s 11 points led the ledger for the Raiders (7-8, 3-1 GMC) while Lexi Moore racked up 10 points and 16 rebounds.
Caroline Rohrs netted seven points to pace the Archers (8-8, 1-3).
ANTWERP (26) - Rohrs 7; Peters 2; Clem 0; Carnahan 0; McMichael 5; Townley 0; Jewell 6; Phlipot 2; Fish 0; Krouse 4. Totals 9-32 6-10 26.
WAYNE TRACE (49) - Zartman 3; A. Moore 6; Ti. Sinn 0; Myers 6; Miller 6; Shepherd 11; Care. Winans 0; L. Moore 10; Caro. Winans 7; Stoller 0; To. Sinn 0. Totals 20-49 5-6 49.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 2-11 (Rohrs, McMichael), Wayne Trace 4-12 (Myers 2, Zartman, Caro. Winans). Rebounds: Antwerp 18 (Krouse 6), Wayne Trace 37 (L. Moore 16). Turnovers: Antwerp 15, Wayne Trace 10.
Antwerp 7 6 5 8 - 26
Wayne Trace 16 12 14 7 - 49
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 24-6.
Montpelier 35, Stryker 30
MONTPELIER — Montpelier threw a wrench into Stryker’s Buckeye Border Conference title hopes, knocking down the Panthers, 35-30.
Kelsie Bumb led a balanced scorebook with nine points for the Locos (9-7, 3-1 BBC), which had five players score six or more points.
Sage Woolace’s 16 points were tops for the Panthers (13-3, 3-1), which were held to 10 points in the second half.
STRYKER (30) - Woolace 16; Leupp 0; Ruffer 0; Fulk 7; Ramon 0; Wickerham 3; Rethmel 0; Oberlin 4. Totals 12-5-30.
MONTPELIER (35) - Bumb 9; Hillard 6; Humbarger 6; McGee 7; Mahan 0; Grime 0; Taylor 0; Hopper 1; Uribes 6. Totals 13-4-35.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Fulk. Montpelier - Humbarger 2, Bumb, McGee, Uribes. Turnovers: Stryker 17, Montpelier 27
Stryker 11 9 5 5 - 30
Montpelier 10 12 6 7 - 35
Reserves: Montpelier, 22-19.
Holgate 31, North Central 23
PIONEER — Holgate stayed unbeaten in the BBC standings, outlasting North Central for a 31-23 win.
Jordyn Altman’s 15 points led the way for the Tigers (9-8, 4-0 BBC), which broke open a tie through three quarters with a 14-6 fourth-quarter advantage.
Grecia Dominguez and Makinzy King each scored six points for North Central, which fell to 1-14 (0-4 BBC).
HOLGATE (31) - Tijerina 4; O. Blaker 2; P. Wilhelm 2; Schuller 6; Altman 15; I. Blaker 0; Clark 2; Fritz 0. Totals 11-9-31.
NORTH CENTRAL (23) - Burnett 5; Cruz 3; Zimmerman 0; Turner 0; Dominguez 6; King 6; Wright 3. Totals 7-9-23.
Three-point goals: Holgate - none. North Central - none. Turnovers: Holgate 15, North Central 19.
Holgate 7 6 4 14 - 31
N. Central 3 4 10 6 - 23
Hilltop 63, Edon 24
EDON — Hilltop asserted itself in the BBC standings, joining Holgate as league unbeatens with a 63-24 rolling of Edon.
Libbie Baker and Jayma Bailey racked up 23 points each in the win for the Cadets (11-4, 4-0 BBC). Mia Hancock added 13 points in Hilltop’s straight win.
Natalie Wofford scored all but four points for the Bombers (4-13, 0-4), finishing with 20 markers.
HILLTOP (63) - Brown 0; Dickinson 3; Routt 1; Baker 23; VanArsdalen 0; Bailey 23; Hancock 13. Totals 25-8-63.
EDON (24) - Wofford 20; Hickman 1; Ripke 1; Gearig 2. Totals 8-8-24.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Bailey 2, Dickinson, Baker, Hancock. Edon - none.
Hilltop 17 10 28 8 - 63
Edon 9 8 7 0 - 24
Reserves: Edon, 50-21.
Pettisville 50, Fayette 26
FAYETTE — Pettisville racked up a 34-8 halftime lead en route to a 50-26 conference win at Fayette.
Leah Beck racked up 17 points to lead all scorers for the Blackbirds (10-8, 2-2 BBC), which won the rebounding battle 25-14. Ellie Grieser added 10 markers.
Demi Storrs hit a pair of 3-pointers, finishing with a team-best nine points for the Eagles (1-13, 0-4 BBC).
PETTISVILLE (50) - Grieser 10; Klopfenstein 4; Grimm 8; Miller 6; King 2; Beck 17; Wiemken 3. Totals 19-41 10-16 50.
FAYETTE (26) - Sinks 2; D. Storrs 9; Mitchell 2; Kovar 2; Powers 2; Sliwinski 2; Shang 7. Totals 11-24 2-7 26.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 2-10 (Grieser 2), Fayette 2-5 (D. Storrs 2). Rebounds: Pettisville 25, Fayette 14. Turnovers: Pettisville 15, Fayette 20.
Pettisville 15 19 7 9 - 50
Fayette 4 4 8 10 - 26
Reserves: Fayette, 27-21.
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Van Wert 34
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf broke open a competitive game with a 37-15 second-half scoring edge to beat Van Wert 62-34.
Karsyn Erford put up 14 points and two longballs for O-G (14-2, 6-0 WBL, No. 4 Division III), which has won 10 straight games following the victory over the Cougars (9-8, 3-3 WBL).
VAN WERT (34) - Welch 14; Houg 9; Schaufelberger 4; Bagley 3; Benner 2; Farmer 2. Totals 12-9-34.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (62) - Erford 14; Kaufman 8; Horstman 7; Grothause 6; Aldrich 6; C. Brinkman 6; Kimmet 5; Haselman 5; E. Brinkman 3; Lehman 2. Totals 26-7-62.
Three-point goals: Van Wert - Welch. Ottawa-Glandorf - Erford 2, E. Brinkman.
Van Wert 11 8 6 9 - 34
Ottawa-Glandorf 20 5 16 21 - 62
