BRYAN — Coming into a crucial league tilt on Thursday night against Liberty Center, Bryan girls basketball head coach Todd Grosjean knew they were going to have a track meet on their hands.
It was just that and with 36 turnovers combined between the two teams, the Golden Bears (16-1, 4-0 NWOAL) were able to overcome a slow start to down the Tigers (16-2, 4-1 NWOAL) 54-45 and take total control of the league race.
“That's a big win. That's a really good Liberty team. They were 16-1 for a reason,” Grosjean said of the win. “ They're scrappy, they're athletic.They made shots the first quarter which credit to them because that's what our game plan was to make them make shots.”
It was a game that saw the Tigers, who were ranked 16th in Division III coming into this game, take a 19-15 lead over the Golden Bears after one. But a second quarter that saw Bryan outscore LC 21-6 put the Golden Bears in control for good despite a valiant comeback effort late by the Tigers.
“Those girls fought until the end, tooth and nail against a very good basketball team,” Liberty Center head coach Tim Davis said. “We got off to a good start and that second quarter hurt us but there in the second half I thought we played as well as we have all year, especially defensively.”
There was plenty of scoring to go around for both teams as six total players reached double figures on the night with four hailing from Bryan. Blayze Langenderfer, Kailee Thiel and Reese Grothaus all led all scorers with 12 points while Ella Voigt added 11.
Kailey Blanton had 11 for Liberty Center, all of which came in the fourth quarter while Peyton Armey knocked down two triples and saw 10 points on the night.
Liberty Center’s stifling defense, which plays 12 players, presses the enitre game and averages almost 20 steals a game gave the Golden Bears problems early and right away Armey started the game off with a steal, but Ella Rau stole it right back and took it to the other end to get things started.
“They play 12 girls, they run at you from behind and if you put your head down and we don’t get help … you see what happens,” Grosjean said. “They are so good at it. Credit to Tim Davis and his staff. That’s the style they play and they are really good at it.”
That start of the game was a common theme throughout as both teams put heavy pressure on the perimeter and constantly forced steals in the contest. But in the first quarter, a Liberty Center team that was just 14-10 last year, got the better of the Golden Bears as Liberty Center were able to knock down threes early.
Emerson Gray knocked down a three to give LC a 5-4 lead and later in the quarter the Tigers saw Bea Barrett and Armey knock down threes as well as the they led by as much as eight but saw an Rau three fall just before the buzzer to make it a 19-15 game after one.
“I think going into it that was huge, that we could get off to a good start against a team like that,” Davis said. “It was really nice to see some shots go down, we were 0-for-15 from three Tuesday so that was critical.”
That Bryan run continued into the second quarter as Langenderfer got to the rim twice, on back-to-back turnovers by Liberty Center, tying the score at 19. The Tigers pushed their lead back to four with consecutive twos by Alyssa Giesige and Armey but Langenderfer scored her sixth-straight point for Bryan. That was followed by a Grothaus triple and the Golden Bears were out and running, gaining a lead that they never gave back.
Later in the quarter up 28-24, Langenderfer knocked down a triple from the top of the key and on the way back, couldn’t do anything but smile as she had scored eight of the Bryan 13 second quarter points to that point and had given them their largest lead thus far.
“Blayze Langenderfer was absolutely huge tonight,” Grosjean said of the 5-foot-9 senior who comes off the bench for Bryan. “We’ve been waiting for her to shine and it’s been a struggle for her at times but she was really solid tonight and kept us in the lead there in that second quarter and gave us some calming influence.”
Overall in the quarter, Bryan outscored the Tigers 21-6 and took an 11-point lead to halftime.
Liberty Center kept the pressure up though in the second half, and really forced the Bryan offense to work for their shot at times especially in the fourth quarter.
Despite being down by as much as 15 points in the third quarter, LC only allowed Bryan to get off five shots from the field in the fourth quarter, going 1-for-5, and Liberty Center was able to storm back in part thanks to 11 fourth quarter points from Blanton.
Her ninth points, a tough two on the inside cut the Golden Bear lead to four late in the fourth but Bryan was able to hit their free throws, a couple of open threes for Liberty Center didn’t fall and the Golden Bears were able to escape with a win.
“I told my coaches that if we could cut their halftime lead in half we would have a chance,” Davis said. “We cut it to four and had some open looks there at the end that just didn’t fall.”
“She was good in the fourth quarter there, getting to the free throw line and getting a couple of buckets there,” Davis continued on Blanton’s fourth quarter effort. “They are tough inside, the Thiel girl is really good and that’s a really really good team that we went toe to toe with.”
With the win Bryan now controls their own destiny in the NWOAL and is three wins away from a fourth-staright league title.
“It's just another step forward. We got three more big ones in the league and obviously all three are solid teams, and we're one of them's on the road. So this is just a step in the right direction,” Grosjean said.
LIBERTY CENTER (45) - Giesige 8; Gray 6; E. Mohler 4; Armey 10; H. Mohler 0; Keller 0; Perry 0; Miller 3; Jones 0; Barrett 5; Blanton 11. Totals: 10-5-10 45
BRYAN (54) - Thiel 12, Voigt 11, Grothaus 12, Rau 5, Smith 0; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 12; Alspaugh 2. Totals: 17-3-11 54.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Armey 2, Gray, Miller, Barrett; Bryan - Grothaus, Rau, Langenderfer. Rebounds: Liberty Center 15 (Giesige 5), Bryan 26 (Thiel 8). Turnovers: Liberty Center 17, Bryan 19.
Liberty Center 19 6 10 10 - 45
Bryan 15 21 9 9 - 54
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.