BRYAN — Bryan and Fairview girls basketball will meet in the Bryan Image Pro Holiday Classic finals on Friday as both squads picked up semifinal victories on Thursday.
Fariview (9-2) started the the tournament off with a convincing 65-24 win over Montpelier (6-3) that saw the Apaches outscore the Locomotives 42-15 in the first half. The Apaches saw just four players score on the night and all were in double figures. Carrie Zeedyk led the way with 18 points while also adding six assists. Kelly Crites and Allison Rhodes each had 16 while Alexis Taylor added 15. Montpellier was led by Meara McGee’s 10 points.
Bryan (8-1) also ran away with a comfortable 62-15 victory over Stryker (7-2) as the Golden Bears sank 10 threes and raced out to a 29-3 first quarter lead.
Five of the ten threes came in that first quarter as they ran away with the game in the opening stanza. Ella Voigt led the team with 17 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the charity stripe. Ella Rau and Reese Grothaus each knocked down four threes in the contest. Stryker was led by Sage Woolace’s six points.
Bryan Image Pro Holiday Classic
Fairview 65, Montpelier 24
MONTPELIER (24) - Bumb 0; Hillard 2; Humbarger 3; McGee 10; Mahan 2; Grime 0; Taylor 2; Uribes 5. Totals: 9-2-0 24.
FAIRVIEW (65) - Mavis 0; Singer 0; Ca. Zeedyk 18; Sharp 0; Shininger 0; Crites 16; Rhodes 16; Merritt 0; Hammer 0; Taylor 15; Ch. Zeedyk 0; Grime 0. Totals: 25-2-9 65.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Humbarger, Uribes; Fairview - Ca. Zeedyk, Rhodes.
Montpelier 7 8 7 2 - 24
Fairview 20 22 18 5 - 65
Reserves: 43-8 Fairview
STRYKER (15) - Froelich 1; Woolace 6; Luepp 3; Ruffer 0; Fulk 0; Ramon 0; Creighton 1; Wickerman 2; Myers 2; Rethmel 0; Oberlin 0. Totals: 5-0-5 15
BRYAN (62) - Zimmerman 0; Thiel 9; Voigt 17; Gray 4; Grothaus 12; Brown 0; Rau 14; Smith 3; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 3; Alspaugh 0. Totals 11-10-10 62.
Three-point goals: Stryker - None; Bryan - Grothaus 4, Rau 4, Smith, Langenderfer.
Stryker 3 8 2 2 - 15
Bryan 29 18 13 2 - 62
Reserves: 31-27 Bryan
NW Signal Holiday Tournament
Patrick Henry 39, Napoleon 33, OT
Wauseon 59, Holgate 38
NAPOLEON — Patrick Henry avenged their first loss of the season and won the Northwest Signal Holiday Tournament with a 39-33 overtime victory over six-time defending tourney champion Napoleon.
The Patriots (7-2) led 18-8 at the half after a stifling second quarter defensive performance that limited the Wildcats (6-7) to just one point. But Napoleon stormed back outscoring Patrick Henry 14-3 in the third quarter to claw their way back into the game. In overtime though, the defense kicked back in for the Patriots and they held Napoleon to just two points.
Ada Christman led the way for Patrick Henry with 14 points, knocking down two of the four Patriot threes on the night. Napoleon saw Sophie Chipps lead the way with 12 points, and three triples. The Wildcats connected seven times from deep in the game. Chipps was named tournament MVP despite the loss.
In the consolation game, Wauseon drained 10 shots from outside the arc to shake off an early challenge from Holgate, 59-38. Aizlynn Coronado and Sophie Rupp hit three treys each, finishing with 13 and nine points, respectively, while Hayley Meyer led all scorers with 18 points for the Indians (6-5).
Olivia Blaker's eight points were tops for the Tigers, which fell to 5-5.
PATRICK HENRY (39) - Nelson 2; Boyer 0; Seemann 7; Weber 8; M. Prigge 4; Christman 14; Schwab 0; K. Prigge 0; Crossland 4. Totals: 7-4-13 39.
NAPOLEON (33) - Sonnenberg 3; Ripke 0; Rosebrook 2; M. Kruse 7; Chipps 12; Huddle 0; L. Kruse 0; Tassler 4; Oberhaus 0; Burill 5. Totals: 4-7-4 33.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Christman 2, Crossland, Seemann; Napoleon - Chipps 4, M. Kruse 2, Sonnenberg, Burill.
Patrick Henry 11 7 3 10 8 - 39
Napoleon 7 1 14 9 2 - 33
WAUSEON (59) - Tester 2; Strain 8; Coronado 13; S. Rupp 9; Leatherman 3; Ehrsam 3; Marugan 3; Meyer 18. Totals 21-7-59.
HOLGATE (38) - Tijerina 2; Bower 4; O. Blaker 8; Wilhelm 4; Schuller 6; Altman 4; I. Blaker 5; Clark 5. Totals 15-6-38.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Coronado 3, S. Rupp 3, Leatherman, Strain, Ehrsam, Marugan.
Wauseon 16 18 12 13 - 59
Holgate 14 8 8 8 - 38
Ayersville 44, Miller City 33
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville downed Miller City 44-33 in non-conference action in a game that saw the Pilots’ Kaylee Dockery drop in 18 points in the win.
Dockery canned two from long distance in the opening quarter and would go on to score four in each of the next three quarters to lead all scorers. Ally Schindler added 10 points for the Pilots (8-2).
Miler City (5-4) saw even scoring with Ava Ruck scoring six to lead the way and four others notching at least five points in the contest.
MILLER CITY (33) - Erford 5; Wenzinger 2; Ruck 6; Schnipke 4; Inkrott 0; Otto 4; Warnimont 0; Reyna 2; G. Pfau 4; A. Pfau 2; Erford 4. Totals: 12-0-9 33.
AYERSVILLE (44) - McGuire 1; Becher 0; Waldron 2; Killgallon 2; N. Sheets 7; Dockery 18; Brown 0; Schindler 10; Manon 2; Young 2. Totals: 12-3-11 44.
Three-point goals: Miller City - None; Ayersville - Dockery 2, N. Sheets. Turnovers: Ayersville 15, Miller City 16.
Miller City 8 10 10 9 - 33
Ayersville 13 8 10 13 - 44
Pettisville 49, Fayette 19
FAYETTE — Pettisville jumped out to a 15-3 first quarter league and never looked back as they downed Fayette 49-19 in a non-league contest.
Pettisville (6-5) shot 20-of-52 from the field and were led by Leah Beck’s 16 points. Olivia Miller added 10 for the Blackbirds and knocked down their only two threes of the night.
Fayette (1-9) saw Neveah Power score nine points with no one else garnering more than three points.
PETTISVILLE (49) - Grieser 6; Klopfenstein 2; Bennett 0; Grimm 6; Strauss 0; Fox 0; Miller 10; King 2; Beck 16; Crawford 5; Wiemken 2; Blosser 0. Totals: 20-52 7-11 49.
FAYETTE (19) - Sinks 2; Storrs 2; Mitchell 0; Kovar 0; Powers 9; Gorsuch 0; Fetterman 0; Brown 3; Ramay 0; Silwinski 0; Shang 3. Totals: 8-30 1-2 19.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 2-10 (Miller 2); Fayette 2-11 (Powers, Shang). Rebounds: Pettisville 25, Fayette 21. Turnovers: Pettisville 11, Fayette 27.
Pettisville 15 8 10 16 - 49
Fayette 3 9 2 5 - 19
Reserves: 26-22 Fayette
Bob Fisher Holiday Classic
Leipsic 44, Delta 32
SWANTON — Leipsic doubled-up Delta 14-7 in the first quarter and stifled the Panthers 44-32 in the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic.
Sprow hit seven shots for 14 points to lead Delta (4-5) while Weber netted 11 points in the setback.
DELTA (32) - Weber 11; Burres 3; Sprow 14; Lamb 2; Smith 2. Totals 14-3-32.
LEIPSIC (44) - Martinez 2; Kirkendall 5; Henry 2; Hermiller 9; Langhals 21; Schroeder 3; Haselman 2. Totals 16-9-44.
Three-point goals: Delta - Burres. Leipsic - Hermiller, Langhals, Schroeder.
Delta 7 9 5 11 - 32
Leipsic 14 5 13 12 - 44
Kalida 39, Ottoville 27
KALIDA — Carrille Hovest notched a double-double for Kalida as the Wildcats downed Ottoville 39-27 in Putnam County League action.
Hovest scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while shooting 5-for-11 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line to give Kalida (6-4, 3-0 PCL) the victory. Ady Miller scored eight points and was 2-of-2 from deep on the night.
Erica Thorbahn led the way for Ottoville (5-5, 1-2 PCL) with 12 points.
OTTOVILLE (27) - E. Thorbahn 12; B. Turnwald 7; Furley 3; Mo. Hoersten 3; P. Turnwald 2; S. Turnwald 0; Langhals 0; Sehlhorst 0; Ma. Hoersten 0. Totals: 7-28 10-16 27
KALIDA (39) - Hovest 14; Miller 8; Bockrath 5; L. Recker 5; Erhart 3; Romes 2; Burgei 1; A. Unverferth 1; W. Unverferth 0; C. Recker 0. Totals: 10-35 16-23 39.
Three-point goals: Ottoville 3-13 (E. Thorbahn 1-3, B. Turnwald 1-3, Furley 1-3); Kalida 3-8 (Miller 2-2, L. Recker 1-2). Rebounds: Ottoville 20 (B. Turnwald, Furley 4), Kalida 29 (Hovest 10). Turnovers: Ottoville 18, Kalida 13.
Ottoville 5 7 3 12 - 27
Kalida 10 9 12 8 39
Ottawa-Glandorf 36, Columbus Grove 30
COLUMBUS GROVE — Ottawa-Glandorf knocked down six threes as they were able to hold off Columbus Grove for a 36-30 road victory.
Karsyn Erford and Kaelyn Grothause each knocked down two triples as Erford led the way for the Titans (9-2) with 14 while Grothause added eight. Lauryn Auchmuty led the way for the Bulldogs (6-6), knocking down three triples and scoring a game-high 16 points.
O-G (36) - Erford 14; Haselman 1; Grothause 8; E. Brinkman 3; Kimmet 4; Kaufman 3; C. Brinkman 3. Totals: 6-6-6 36.
C. GROVE (30) Auchmuty 16; Sautter 6; E. Fortman 0; B. Fortman 6; Siefker 0; Clement 0; Myers 0; Palte 0; Stechschulte 0; Nesby 2. Totals: 7-4-4 30.
Three-point goals: O-G 6-14 (Grothause 2, Erford 2, E. Brinkman, Kimmet); Columbus Grove 4-16 (Auchmuty 3, Sautter). Rebounds: O-G 25, Columbus Grove 26. Turnovers: O-G 8, Columbus Grove 12.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.