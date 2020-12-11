Bryan 51, Hicksville 29

BRYAN -- Bryan forced 35 Hicksville turnovers, staying unbeaten on the season with a convincing 51-29 victory over the visiting Aces.

Shallyn Miley paced the Golden Bears (4-0) with 13 points while Brooke Lamberson added 10 and Reese Grothaus nine.

Kenzie Schroeder’s 15 points paced Hicksville, which slipped to 1-4.

HICKSVILLE (29) - Slattery 4; Phillips 1; Seitz 1; Schroeder 15; Smith 2; Bergman 0; Eicher 2; Monroe 4; Bailey 0; Baird 0. Totals

BRYAN (51) - Taylor 5; Thiel 0; Voigt 0; Semer 8; Miley 13; Grothaus 9; Zimmerman 2; Taylor 0; Lamberson 10; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 2; Long 0; Antigo 2; Rau 0. Totals 20-7-51.

Three-point goals: Hicksville - Schroeder 2, Slattery. Bryan - Taylor, Miley, Grothaus, Lamberson. Rebounds: Hicksville 17 (Schroeder 6), Bryan 17 (Miley 7). Turnovers: Hicksville 35, Bryan 12.

Hicksville 8 5 7 9 - 29

Bryan 14 8 23 6 - 51

Reserves: Bryan, 52-12.

Liberty Center 65, Edgerton 18

LIBERTY CENTER -- Liberty Center outscored Edgerton 40-4 in the first two periods, boosting their season record to 4-1 with a 65-18 triumph.

Lucy Jones hit eight buckets in a 16-point, seven-rebound showing for LC while Cassidy Chapa added 15 points and six caroms.

Rylei Moreno paced the Bulldogs (1-2) with seven markers.

EDGERTON (18) - Wickerham 0; Ritter 0; Timbrook 0; Smith 4; Cape 5; A. Schroeder 2; Stark 0; Herman 0; G. Schroeder 0; Fort 0; Moreno 7. Totals 7-2-18.

LIBERTY CENTER (65) - Armey 7; K. Mohler 6; Long 2; Chapa 15; Graber 0; Jones 16; Engler 9; Giesige 0; Herrick 2; Gray 3; Blanton 5. Totals 25-11-65.

Three-point goals: Edgerton - Cape, Moreno. Liberty Center - Armey, Mohler, Engler, Gray.

Edgerton 2 2 12 2 - 18

Liberty Center 20 20 18 7 - 65

Reserves: Liberty Center, 58-18.

Wauseon 37, Delta 35

DELTA -- The Panthers' rally in the fourth quarter fell two points short as Wauseon was able to hold off Delta 37-35 in a non-league contest between two teams expected to contend for the NWOAL crown.

The two teams will meet again in Wauseon on Feb. 11 in a NWOAL contest.

Delta outscored Wauseon 13-6 in the final period to close the gap.

Marisa Seiler led the Indians (3-1) with 13 points. Chelsie Raabe added 10 points.

Reagan Rouleau had 12 points as Delta fell to 4-1.

WAUSEON (37) - Smith 0; Case 4; Pelok 4; Raabe 10; Seiler 13; Carroll 2; Meyer 4. Totals 15-6-37.

DELTA (35) - Rouleau 12; Bra. Wymer 7; Weber 6; Green 7; Ford 0; Bro. Wymer 3. Totals 11-8-35.

Three-point goals: Wauseon - Seiler. Delta - Bra. Wymer 2, Rouleau, Green, Bro. Wymer.

Wauseon 12 10 9 6 - 37

Delta 5 11 6 13 - 35

Paulding 55, Spencerville 53

SPENCERVILLE -- Paulding outlasted an 11-0 second-half run by Spencerville to improve to 6-0 on the year with a 55-53 Northwest Conference triumph.

Janae Pease paced three scorers in double figures for the Panthers (2-0 NWC) with 17 points while Sadie Estle and Jalynn Parrett added 13 and 11 markers, respectively.

Emma Leis hit three treys and seven free throws for the Bearcats (1-4, 1-1 NWC), scoring a game-high 26 points.

PAULDING (55) - Parrett 11; Pease 17; Egnor 7; Suffel 2; Manz 1; Ankney 0; Kuckuck 4; Giesige 0; Estle 13. Totals 21-9-55.

SPENCERVILLE (53) - G. Goecke 6; L. Goecke 5; Worst 8; Prine 0; Staup 2; Keller 6; Leis 26. Totals 17-12-53.

Three-point goals: Paulding - Parrett 3, Pease. Spencerville - Leis 3, Keller 2.

Paulding 17 18 15 5 - 55

Spencerville 17 11 11 14 - 53

Ottoville 55, Miller City 49

OTTOVILLE -- Ottoville picked up a key victory early in the Putnam County League race, outlasting Miller City 55-49.

Nicole Knippen hit five treys in a 22-point showing for Ottoville (4-1, 1-0 PCL), which had just four players reach the scoring column. Alexa Honigford added 15 markers.

Abi Lammers led the way for Miller City (3-1, 0-1 PCL) with 17 points. Adrienne Kuhlman hit three treys and scored 11 points while Grace Pfau added 10 tallies.

MILLER CITY (49) - Lammers 17; Kuhlman 11; Koenig 6; L. Otto 5; Hermiller 0; Reyna 0; Pfau 10; M. Otto 0. Totals 17-60 10-16 49.

OTTOVILLE (55) - Thomas 7; Honigford 15; Furley 0; P. Wannemacher 0; Kramer 9; Knippen 22; G. Gamble 0; German 0; F. Gamble 0; Leis 0. Totals 17-37 13-19 55.

Three-point goals: Miller City 5-16 (Kuhlman 3, Pfau 2). Ottoville 8-18 (Knippen 5, Honigford 2, Kramer). Rebounds: Miller City 25 (Lammers 9), Ottoville 22. Turnovers: Miller City 8.

Miller City 13 12 13 11 - 49

Ottoville 26 4 13 12 - 55

Reserves: Miller City, 29-18.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments