Bryan 51, Hicksville 29
BRYAN -- Bryan forced 35 Hicksville turnovers, staying unbeaten on the season with a convincing 51-29 victory over the visiting Aces.
Shallyn Miley paced the Golden Bears (4-0) with 13 points while Brooke Lamberson added 10 and Reese Grothaus nine.
Kenzie Schroeder’s 15 points paced Hicksville, which slipped to 1-4.
HICKSVILLE (29) - Slattery 4; Phillips 1; Seitz 1; Schroeder 15; Smith 2; Bergman 0; Eicher 2; Monroe 4; Bailey 0; Baird 0. Totals
BRYAN (51) - Taylor 5; Thiel 0; Voigt 0; Semer 8; Miley 13; Grothaus 9; Zimmerman 2; Taylor 0; Lamberson 10; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 2; Long 0; Antigo 2; Rau 0. Totals 20-7-51.
Three-point goals: Hicksville - Schroeder 2, Slattery. Bryan - Taylor, Miley, Grothaus, Lamberson. Rebounds: Hicksville 17 (Schroeder 6), Bryan 17 (Miley 7). Turnovers: Hicksville 35, Bryan 12.
Hicksville 8 5 7 9 - 29
Bryan 14 8 23 6 - 51
Reserves: Bryan, 52-12.
Liberty Center 65, Edgerton 18
LIBERTY CENTER -- Liberty Center outscored Edgerton 40-4 in the first two periods, boosting their season record to 4-1 with a 65-18 triumph.
Lucy Jones hit eight buckets in a 16-point, seven-rebound showing for LC while Cassidy Chapa added 15 points and six caroms.
Rylei Moreno paced the Bulldogs (1-2) with seven markers.
EDGERTON (18) - Wickerham 0; Ritter 0; Timbrook 0; Smith 4; Cape 5; A. Schroeder 2; Stark 0; Herman 0; G. Schroeder 0; Fort 0; Moreno 7. Totals 7-2-18.
LIBERTY CENTER (65) - Armey 7; K. Mohler 6; Long 2; Chapa 15; Graber 0; Jones 16; Engler 9; Giesige 0; Herrick 2; Gray 3; Blanton 5. Totals 25-11-65.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Cape, Moreno. Liberty Center - Armey, Mohler, Engler, Gray.
Edgerton 2 2 12 2 - 18
Liberty Center 20 20 18 7 - 65
Reserves: Liberty Center, 58-18.
Wauseon 37, Delta 35
DELTA -- The Panthers' rally in the fourth quarter fell two points short as Wauseon was able to hold off Delta 37-35 in a non-league contest between two teams expected to contend for the NWOAL crown.
The two teams will meet again in Wauseon on Feb. 11 in a NWOAL contest.
Delta outscored Wauseon 13-6 in the final period to close the gap.
Marisa Seiler led the Indians (3-1) with 13 points. Chelsie Raabe added 10 points.
Reagan Rouleau had 12 points as Delta fell to 4-1.
WAUSEON (37) - Smith 0; Case 4; Pelok 4; Raabe 10; Seiler 13; Carroll 2; Meyer 4. Totals 15-6-37.
DELTA (35) - Rouleau 12; Bra. Wymer 7; Weber 6; Green 7; Ford 0; Bro. Wymer 3. Totals 11-8-35.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Seiler. Delta - Bra. Wymer 2, Rouleau, Green, Bro. Wymer.
Wauseon 12 10 9 6 - 37
Delta 5 11 6 13 - 35
Paulding 55, Spencerville 53
SPENCERVILLE -- Paulding outlasted an 11-0 second-half run by Spencerville to improve to 6-0 on the year with a 55-53 Northwest Conference triumph.
Janae Pease paced three scorers in double figures for the Panthers (2-0 NWC) with 17 points while Sadie Estle and Jalynn Parrett added 13 and 11 markers, respectively.
Emma Leis hit three treys and seven free throws for the Bearcats (1-4, 1-1 NWC), scoring a game-high 26 points.
PAULDING (55) - Parrett 11; Pease 17; Egnor 7; Suffel 2; Manz 1; Ankney 0; Kuckuck 4; Giesige 0; Estle 13. Totals 21-9-55.
SPENCERVILLE (53) - G. Goecke 6; L. Goecke 5; Worst 8; Prine 0; Staup 2; Keller 6; Leis 26. Totals 17-12-53.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Parrett 3, Pease. Spencerville - Leis 3, Keller 2.
Paulding 17 18 15 5 - 55
Spencerville 17 11 11 14 - 53
Ottoville 55, Miller City 49
OTTOVILLE -- Ottoville picked up a key victory early in the Putnam County League race, outlasting Miller City 55-49.
Nicole Knippen hit five treys in a 22-point showing for Ottoville (4-1, 1-0 PCL), which had just four players reach the scoring column. Alexa Honigford added 15 markers.
Abi Lammers led the way for Miller City (3-1, 0-1 PCL) with 17 points. Adrienne Kuhlman hit three treys and scored 11 points while Grace Pfau added 10 tallies.
MILLER CITY (49) - Lammers 17; Kuhlman 11; Koenig 6; L. Otto 5; Hermiller 0; Reyna 0; Pfau 10; M. Otto 0. Totals 17-60 10-16 49.
OTTOVILLE (55) - Thomas 7; Honigford 15; Furley 0; P. Wannemacher 0; Kramer 9; Knippen 22; G. Gamble 0; German 0; F. Gamble 0; Leis 0. Totals 17-37 13-19 55.
Three-point goals: Miller City 5-16 (Kuhlman 3, Pfau 2). Ottoville 8-18 (Knippen 5, Honigford 2, Kramer). Rebounds: Miller City 25 (Lammers 9), Ottoville 22. Turnovers: Miller City 8.
Miller City 13 12 13 11 - 49
Ottoville 26 4 13 12 - 55
Reserves: Miller City, 29-18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.