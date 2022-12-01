PAULDING — Bryan girls basketball raced out to a 32-7 halftime over Paulding, ultimately defeating the Panthers 47-15.
The Golden Bears (4-1) saw Kailee Thiel drop a game-high 16 points in part thanks to a 8-of-15 shooting night at the foul line. Bryan was 16-of-26 from the charity stripe on the night.
Sophomore Brooklyn Bakle led the way for Paulding (0-3) with five points. The Panthers went 7-of-10 from the line on the night.
BRYAN (47) - Zimmerman 0; Thiel 16; Voigt 6; Gray 5; Grothaus 8; Rau 6; Smith 2; Arnold 0; Langenderfer 4; Alspaugh 0. Totals: 11-3-16 47
PAULDING (15) - Pease 1; Bermejo 0; Bakle 5; Shull 2; Suffel 0; Schlatter 4; Breier 0; Carr 0; Kuckuck 3. Totals: 4-0-7 15.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Grothaus 2, Rau, Paulding - None.
Bryan 10 22 12 3 - 47
Paulding 2 5 4 4 - 15
Reserves: Paulding, 37-36.
Ayersville 51, Edon 18
EDON — Ayersville girls basketball stayed undefeated on the season as their stifling defense produced a 51-18 road win at Edon.
The Pilots (3-0) opened up a 30-11 halftime lead and never looked back. Junior Ally Schindler led the team with 13 points while Kaylee Dockery added 12.
Edon (2-4) were led by Emma Hickman’s six points.
AYERSVILLLE (51) - McGuire 6; Brown 0; Waldron 4; Killgallon 4; N. Sheets 7; Dockery 12; Becher 2; Schindler 13; L. Sheets 0; Manon 2; Young 0; Pahl 0; Zartman 1. Totals 20-10-51.
EDON (18) - Wofford 3; Derck 0; Gr. Ripke 2; Craven 0; Briner 2; M. Derck 2; Hickman 6; Ge. Ripke 0; Rombouts 1; Gearig 2. Totals 7-4 18.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - N. Sheets, Edon - None. Turnovers: Ayersville 10, Edon 14.
Ayersville 15 15 18 3 - 51
Edon 9 2 2 5 - 18
Reserves: Edon, 22-20.
Tinora 55, Continental 36
CONTINENTAL — Tinora broke open a three-point halftime edge with a 19-9 advantage in the third quarter to pull away from Continental, 55-36.
Liv Mueller’s 18 points led the ledger for the Rams (2-2) while Nova Okuley added 13 points.
Liv Logan netted a dozen points to pace the 0-4 Pirates. Bryn Tegenkamp chipped in 11 markers.
TINORA (55) - Sines 4; Harr 4; Lee 7; Nagel 3; K. Okuley 2; Mueller 18; Schaffner 1; Durfey 5; N. Okuley 13. Totals 22-8-55.
CONTINENTAL (36) - Knowles 0; Shock 3; Tegenkamp 11; Logan 12; Cordes 5; Searfoss 3; Rose 0; Crossgrove 2. Totals 13-7-36.
Three-point goals: Tinora - Lee, Mueller, N. Okuley. Continental - Logan 2, Searfoss.
Tinora 15 4 19 17 - 55
Continental 9 7 9 11 - 36
Reserves: Tinora, 42-13.
Fairview 65, Hicksville 15
SHERWOOD — Fairview forced 20 turnovers and stifled rival Hicksville 65-15 in a non-league game on home hardwood.
Carrie Zeedyk stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals for Fairview (2-1), which raced to a 24-3 lead through eight minutes. Kelly Crites added 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals while Allison Rhodes scored a dozen points.
Playing without leading scorer Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville fell to 1-4 with the loss.
HICKSVILLE (15) - No statistics.
FAIRVIEW (65) - Singer 2; Zeedyk 20; Crites 15; Rhodes 12; Taylor 8; Merritt 2; Mavis 0; Sharp 2; Shininger 4.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Crites 2, Zeedyk.
Hicksville 3 6 4 2 - 15
Fairview 24 19 12 10 - 65
Reserves: Fairview, 58-19.
Antwerp 36, Holgate 30
ANTWERP — After surrendering a seven-point halftime lead, Antwerp rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat visiting Holgate, 36-30.
Caroline Rohrs paced a trio in double figures with 12 points for the Archers (2-2) with Aewyn McMichael and Hayleigh Jewell chipping in 10 points each.
Olivia Baker knocked down three trifectas and netted 11 points in the loss for Holgate (1-2).
HOLGATE (30) - Tijerina 3; Bower 6; O. Blaker 11; P. Wilhelm 0; Schuller 6; Altman 2; Clark 2; Fritz 0. Totals 10-6-30.
ANTWERP (36) - Rohrs 12; Peters 0; McMichael 10; Townley 2; Jewell 10; Fish 2; Krouse 0. Totals 9-15-36.
Three-point goals: Holgate - O. Blaker 3, Bower. Antwerp - McMichael 2, Rohrs. Turnovers: Holgate 11, Antwerp 12.
Holgate 6 3 15 6 - 30
Antwerp 9 7 6 14 - 36
Blackhawk Christian 48, Wayne Trace 33
FORT WAYNE — Despite shooting nine more shots and winning the rebounding battle by 18, Wayne Trace girls basketball still fell on the road to Fort Wayne (Ind.) Blackhawk Christian, 48-33.
The Raiders (2-2) had 40 rebounds to just 22 for the Braves (4-2). Lexi Moore had eight points and 11 rebounds for Wayne Trace while Harper Myers also added eight points.
Blackhawk Christian saw two playes in double figures with Malea Steele going 4-of-5 from three-point land and scoring a game-high 18 while Allie Boyer added 12.
WAYNE TRACE (33) - Zartman 0; Moore 0; Ti. Sinn 0; Myers 8; Miller 0; Shepherd 4; Careen Winans 5; L. Moore 8; Caroline Winans 4; Stoller 0; To. Sinn 4. Totals: 12-46 6-13 33.
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN (48) - Kinnison 6; Steele 18; Kline 6; Elsworth 0; Kintz 0; Koehlinger 0; Swain 6; Hirschelman 0; Boyer 12. Totals: 16-35 10-15 48.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 3-14 (Myers 2-6, Careen Winans 1-5), Blackhawk Christian 6-16 (Steele 4-5, Kinnison 1-4, Kline 1-6). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 40 (L. Moore 10), Blackhawk Christian 22 (Kinnison, Swain 5). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 28, Blackhawk Christian 23.
Wayne Trace 6 8 10 9 - 33
Blackhawk Christian 7 17 15 9 - 48
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 36-30.
Springfield 38, Napoleon 26
NAPOLEON — Napoleon dropped its second Northern Lake League contest of the season in a 38-26 home defeat to Springfield.
The Wildcats (3-2, 0-2 NLL) saw just a two point first quarter and fell down 15-10 after the first half before the Blue Devils (3-0, 2-0 NLL) pulled away with a 22-point second half.
Napoleon was led by senior Sophie Chipps who had eight points. Springfield had two in double figures with Kendall Carruthers scoring 17 and A’Leah Hodges 11.
SPRINGFIELD (38) - Hodges 11; Carruthers 17; Schlachter 3; Martinez 0; Taylor 5; Seibert 0; Battle 0. Totals 13-4 38.
NAPOLEON (26) - Sonnenberg 5; Ripke 0; Rosebrook 2; M. Kruse 2; Chipps 8; Huddle 4; L. Kruse 1; Tassler 4; Burill 0. Totals 11-3 26.
Three-point goals: Springfield - Hodges 2, Carruthers 2, Taylor. Napoleon - Sonnenberg.
Springfield 8 7 11 11 - 38
Napoleon 2 8 11 5 - 26
Reserves: Napoleon, 30-20.
Evergreen 37, Swanton 29
SWANTON — Sophomore Kennedy Emmitt dropped in 12 points and two three for Evergreen girls basketball as the Vikings downed Swanton 37-29 in a non-league contest.
Evergreen (4-1) also saw sophomore Ella Burgermeister knock down two threes and total nine points on the night.
Swanton (3-1) was led by Peighton Manning’s 10 points and two triples.
EVERGREEN (37) - Gleckler 1; Br. Sintobin 0; Hoffman 0; Vaculik 0; Serna 6; Emmitt 12; Burgermeister 9; Wilson 0; Ricker 9. Totals 13-6-37.
SWANTON (29) - Crow 3; Finfera 0; Gowing 0; Nelson 5; Floyd 7; Yeager 2; Manning 10; Carrizales 0; Pelland 2; Haselman 0. Totals 12-2-29.
Three-point goals: Evergreen - Emmitt 2, Burgermeister 2, Ricker, Swanton - Manning 2, Nelson, Pelland.
Evergreen 8 5 13 11 - 37
Swanton 4 6 11 8 - 29
