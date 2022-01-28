After holding a narrow 10-6 lead through eight minutes, Lima Bath clamped down defensively on Thursday at ‘The Dawg Pound’ and held Defiance to just 13 points the rest of the way in a 47-19 Western Buckeye League victory.

The Bulldogs (2-15, 1-6 WBL) got all six of their points from a pair of longballs by senior Olivia Moats in the opening stanza and all nine of their first-half points from the veteran guard as Moats added another trifecta in the second quarter.

Moats was held scoreless in the second half, however, as the Wildkittens (12-5, 5-2) turned up the heat defensively and dealt Defiance a home defeat. Mira Horvath scored all four of her buckets in the second half for eight points.

Anne Oliver’s 13 points led the way for Bath while Ava Craddock netted a dozen.

Defiance will look to get back on track in the coming week with a trip to 3-14 Patrick Henry before visiting Celina (3-13, 1-6 WBL) on Thursday in the Bulldogs’ second-to-last league game of the season.

LIMA BATH (47) - F. Clark 3; Craddock 12; Sibert 0; R. Clark 8; Foust 4; White 0; Foster 0; A. Oliver 13; E. Oliver 7; Goodman 0. Totals 19-3-47.

DEFIANCE (19) - Moats 9; Wahl 2; Hohenberger 0; Garcia 0; Bloomfield 0; Hoffman 0; Harrison 0; Medina 0; Horvath 8. Totals 8-0-19.

Three-point goals: Lima Bath - Craddock 2, R. Clark 2, F. Clark, E. Oliver. Defiance - Moats 3. Turnovers: Lima Bath 4, Defiance 16.

Lima Bath 10 10 18 9 - 47

Defiance 6 3 6 4 - 19

Reserves: Lima Bath, 35-32.

