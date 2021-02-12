Tinora 66, Edgerton 24
Tinora had 10 different players find the scoring column as the Rams capped their Green Meadows Conference slate with a 66-24 win over Edgerton.
Emily Harr hit three treys in an 11-point effort for the Rams (10-12, 3-4 GMC) while Anna Frazer also netted 11 and Liv Mueller added 10 points.
Noelle Ritter’s eight points led the way for the Bulldogs, which fell to 1-19 (0-7 GMC).
EDGERTON (24) - Ritter 8; Schroeder 6; Smith 3; Cape 2; Fort 2; Moreno 2; Wickerham 1.
TINORA (66) - Harr 11; Frazer 11; Mueller 10; Wachtman 9; Meyer 8; Ky. Okuley 6; Norden 4; Gray 3; Ka. Okuley 2; Zachrich 2.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - none. Tinora - Harr 3, Ky. Okuley 2, Wachtman, Norden. Rebounds: Edgerton 29, Tinora 27. Turnovers: Edgerton 20, Tinora 7.
Edgerton 8 6 7 3 - 24
Tinora 18 20 12 16 - 66
Reserves: Tinora, 44-6.
Archbold 47, Swanton 40
SWANTON — Archbold evened its season mark at 10-10, seizing an early lead to down league foe Swanton, 47-40.
Addison Moyer’s 18 points were tops for the Bluestreaks (10-10, 3-3 NWOAL), which led 20-8 after the first quarter. Harley Phillips added 10 tallies for Archbold while Kylie Sauder recorded eight points and 10 rebounds.
Aricka Lutz led all scorers with 20 points for Swanton (14-8, 4-3 NWOAL). Averie Lutz added 15.
ARCHBOLD (47) - Hostetler 5; Sauder 8; Garrow 2; Ziegler 4; Phillips 10; Moyer 18. Totals 16-10-47.
SWANTON (40) - Taylor 1; Hendricks 1; Floyd 2; Ar. Lutz 20; Eitniear 1; Av. Lutz 15. Totals 13-11-40.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Moyer 2, Phillips 2, Hostetler. Swanton - Av. Lutz 2, Ar. Lutz. Rebounds: Archbold 28 (Sauder 10), Swanton 19 (Ar. Lutz 5). Turnovers: Archbold 19, Swanton 14.
Archbold 20 13 4 10 - 47
Swanton 8 13 13 6 - 40
Reserves: Archbold, 34-9.
Montpelier 51, Pettisville 27
MONTPELIER — Montpelier completed an unbeaten run through the BBC, securing the outright league championship with a 51-27 win against Pettisville.
Ariel Page scored 12 points to lead the Locos (18-3, 12-0 BBC). Emily Fritsch added 10 markers.
Elise Hartzler hit three treys and finished with 10 points to pace the Blackbirds (2-16, 2-10 BBC).
PETTISVILLE (27) - Grieser 0; Hartzler 10; Klopfenstein 2; Minchella 0; Strauss 0; Plank 2; King 5; Beck 4; Crawford 3; Wiemken 1. Totals 8-7-27.
MONTPELIER (51) - Bumb 8; Bexten 0; Fritsch 10; Engels 4; McCord 8; Sommer 0; Richmire 4; Taylor 0; Page 12; Repp 5. Totals 23-3-51.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - Hartzler 3, King. Montpelier - Fritsch, Repp.
Pettisville 3 13 7 4 - 27
Montpelier 9 15 15 12 - 51
Kalida 49, Continental 17
KALIDA — Kalida secured a piece of the Putnam County League title pie, stifling Continental for a 49-17 victory.
Brenna Smith had 18 points to pace the Wildcats (15-6, 6-1 PCL) while Grace Klausing netted a dozen. Kalida finishes its league slate tied with Ottoville at 6-1 in PCL contests while Columbus Grove can earn a share of the league crown with a win over Pandora-Gilboa on Saturday.
Maddie Burke netted six points to lead the Pirates (6-14, 2-5 PCL).
CONTINENTAL (17) - Burke 6; Etter 4; Tegenkamp 2; Knowles 2; Troyer 2; Prowant 1. Continental 6-4-17.
KALIDA (48) - Smith 18; Klausing 12; Vennekotter 7; Recker 4; Erhart 3; Recker 2; Hovest 2; Unverferth 1. Totals 18-9-49.
Three-point goals: Continental - Etter. Kalida - Vennekotter 2, Klausing, Recker.
Continental 7 3 2 5 - 17
Kalida 12 17 8 12 - 49
Columbus Grove 81, Allen East 37
HARROD — Columbus Grove had four players reach double figures as the Bulldogs hit 13 trifectas and blitzed Allen East, 81-37.
Kenzie King rained down five 3-pointers and paced Columbus Grove (14-7, 5-3 NWC) with 21 points. Koryn Halker added four treys and 16 points while Jaylen Sautter and Erin Downing added 15 and 12 tallies, respectively.
Savana Brooks scored 12 points for the Mustangs (4-16, 0-8 NWC).
COLUMBUS GROVE (81) - Halker 16; Sautter 15; Fortman 2; Downing 12; Clement 9; S. Schroeder 6; King 21. Totals 43-2-81.
ALLEN EAST (37) - Truex 6; Brink 12; Tobe 4; Young 2; Schimmoeller 2; Richardson 6; Rodriguez 5. Totals 17-3-37.
Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - King 5, Halker 4, Schroeder 2, Downing, Clement.
Columbus Grove 17 22 22 20 - 81
Allen East 8 4 13 12 - 37
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 51-30.
