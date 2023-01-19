AYERSVILLE — For the second time this season, Ayersville girls basketball were able to fend off their River Rivals Tinora, this time giving the Pilots a Green Meadows Conference victory with a 48-43 win on their home floor.
The first win for Ayersville (12-3, 4-0 GMC) in the semifinals of the DPT Classic was also a five-point victory and it was again here. The two teams knew each other well and that showed in a first half that saw the PIlots leading just 16-12 as neither team could get good looks.
The Rams (6-8, 1-3 GMC) went just 4-of-20 (20%) from the field in the first half and the Pilots were just slightly better at 5-of-19 (26%).
“Both teams were just feeling each other out a little bit, both teams threw some punches and responded. Both teams missed some easy opportunities,” Ayersville head coach Tim Nicely said of the first half.
The second half was a much different story for both squads but out of the gates it was Ayersville who took a stranglehold on the game.
Senior and second leading scorer Kaylee Dockery had just one point at halftime, but after a post bucket by Ally Schindler which put her in double figures on the night and another two from Kendra Waldron on an assist from Schindler, Dockery went on a 4-0 run herself on two easy transition layups that gave the Pilots a 24-13 lead, their largest of the night.
“When we came out in the second half and put those layups in to go up 10 or 11 that was huge because we knew Tinora had the ability to fight back” Nicely said.
Fight back they did, as despite trailing 31-22 headed to the fourth quarter, the Rams (6-8, 1-3 GMC) continued to ramp up the pressure in the final stanza and it worked as they immediately got a steal which turned into a three and the first points of the game for sophomore Nova Okuley. The Rams would ultimately push the lead to two twice in the fourth quarter, each following threes from Liv Muller and Nova Okuley, and a large part of those points came off the backs of turnovers of which they forced five of in the fourth quarter.
“We were trying to wear them out and break them down,” Tinora head coach Anderew Thiel said. ”I’m confident in my girls, they are well-conditioned at the end of these games that can really determine these outcomes.”
But they could never get over the hump, as Ayersville’s upperclassmen, namely Schindler and Neva Sheets, hit some big shots both from the free throw line and from the field late, to hold on to the win. Schindler had a game-high 20 points and was 8-of-9 from the free throw line. Sheets had nine. Dockery had 11 and hit some big shots as well as 10 came in the second half. Schindler was one point away from a double-double with a game-high nine rebounds.
The Pilots shot 17-of-42 (40.5%) from the field on the night and 0-of-5 from distance.
“Ally she is our go to player, she is just a great athlete and just does great things for us all the time. She can run point and post. She’s just an energizer bunny and never stops,” Nicely said. “Kaylee Dockery and Neva Sheets hit some big shots down the stretch as well.”
Mueller led the way in the game for the Rams with 12 points but Nova Okuley was just behind her with 10, all of which came in the second half including a few big shots that kept the Rams in it until the final buzzer.
“Nova knows how to step up, Thiel said. She can capitalize, she’s got a nice drive to the basket she knows when to shoot her shot. She definitely stepped up tonight, especially in the second half.”
The Rams went 16-of-44 (36%)d from the field and 3-of-13 (23%) from three on the night.
The win for Ayersville is an ever important one as it keeps them right in the thick of the GMC race with Fairview, who also moved to 4-0 in the conference on the season. Both teams are just two GMC wins away from an outright league title clash to end the league season.
“After we took it on the chin with Kalida we rebounded pretty well,” Nicely said of his team that fell to Kalida on Tuesday. “I was talking to the girls tonight and I said this is one of our must wins to keep pace with Fairview. You could just see in their faces that they were ready to play.”
TINORA (43) - Sines 8; Norden 1; Harr 1; Lee 7; Nagel 4; K. Okuley 0; Mueller 12; Durfey 0; N. Okuley 10. Totals: 16-44 8-20 43.
AYERSVILLE (48) - McGuire 3; Becher 0; Waldron 3; Sheets 9; Dockery 11; Brown 2; Schindler 20. Totals: 17-42 14-22 48.
Three-point goals: Tinora 3-13 (N. Okuley 2, Mueller). Ayersville 0-5. Rebounds: Tinora 27 (Sines 6), Ayersville 31 (Schindler 9). Turnovers: Tinora 16, Ayersville 20.
Tinora 4 8 10 21 - 43
Ayersville 11 5 15 17 - 48.
Reserves: 28-21 Tinora
