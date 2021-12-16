PAULDING — Ayersville opened up conference play with a narrow 60-59 victory over Paulding on Thursday night.
The Pilots (6-1, 1-0 GMC) and Panthers (1-7, 0-1 GMC) played even in the first half with each team locked at 32, Paulding held a two-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter but the Pilots with a barrage of fourth quarter two-point field goals were able to take home a victory.
Ayersville won the game despite going 7-of-23 (30 percent) from the charity stripe in the game and only knocking down one three.
Four Pilots were able to hit double digits with Kaylee Dockery leading the way with 15, Ally Schindler and Taylor Craft adding 14 and Maci Froelich pitching in 11.
Paulding was led by Audrey Giesige who had 20 and Janae Pease who had 18.
AYERSVILLE (60) — Dockery 15; Schindler 14; Craft 14; Froelich 11; Sheets 4; McGuire 2; Okuley 0. Totals 25-1-7-60.
PAULDING (59) — Giesige 20; Pease 18; Schweller 4; A. Bakle 4; Kuckuck 4; B. Bakle 3; Kause 3; Ankney 3. Totals: 14-5-11-59.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Dockery. Paulding - B. Bakle, Kauser, Pease, Ankney, Giesige. Turnovers: Ayersville 11, Paulding 6.
Ayersville 17 15 17 11 - 60
Paulding 19 13 19 8 - 59
Reserves: Paulding 29-19.
Hicksville 31, Wayne Trace 19.
HICKSVILLE — Hicksville girls basketball overcame Wayne Trace 31-19 on their home court Thursday night.
It was the first game of Green Meadows Conference action for both teams as Hicksville moved to 5-3, 1-0 GMC and Wayne Trace fell to 4-3. 0-1 GMC.
It was a close and low-scoring game in the first half with Hicksville in front by just 11-7. Wayne Trace was able to pull within two by the end of the third quarter but a 15-point fourth quarter by Hicksville was enough to give the Aces the victory.
Kenzie Schroeder led the way for the Aces, putting up a game-high 17 points in the win while Rachel Stoller led the way for the Raiders with nine.
WAYNE TRACE (19) — Stoller 9; Troth 3; Graham 3; Moore 2; Miller 2; Whitman 0; Myers 0; Sinn. Totals: 5-1-6-19.
HICKSVILLE (31) — Schroeder 17; Slattery 7; Bergman 6; Crall 1; Seitz 0; Neidhardt 0; Smith 0; Vazquez 0. Totals: 7-4-5-31.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace - Troth. Hicksville - Slattery 2, Schroeder 2. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 36 (Miller 8), Hicksville 24 (Schroeder 7). Assists: Wayne Trace 5 (Troth 3), Hicksville 7 (Crall 3). Steals: Wayne Trace 8 (Graham 3), Hicksville 13 (Bergman 5). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 22, Hicksville 9.
Wayne Trace 5 2 7 5 - 19
Hicksville 7 4 5 15 - 31
Reserves: Wayne Trace 21-7.
Antwerp 57, Edgerton 27
ANTWERP — Four players reached double figures for Antwerp girls basketball as they routed Edgerton 57-27 on their home court for their first Green Meadows Conference victory of the season.
Antwerp (5-2, 1-0 GMC) raced out to a quick 19-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, outsourcing Edgerton (1-7, 0-1 GMC) 38-25 in the final three quarters.
Astianna Coppes led the way for the Archers with 16, Hayleigh Jewell added 12 while Grace Schuette and Lydia Brewer each added 10.
Taylor Smith led the Bulldogs with six while Clara Gerschutz added five.
EDGERTON (27) — Smith 6; Gerschutz 5; Schroeder 3; Ritter 3; Stark 3; Fort 3; Hennessey 2; Stuut 0; Rudersdorf 0. Totals: 3-3-12-27.
ANTWERP (57) — Coppes 16; Jewell 12; Schuette 10; Brewer 10; McMichael 5; Recker 4; Rohrs 0; Reinhart 0; Krouse 0. Totals: 15-4-15-57.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Gerschutz, Smith, Fort. Antwerp - Schuette, McMichael, Jewell, Brewer.
Edgerton 2 13 3 9 - 27
Antwerp 19 15 15 8 - 57
Napoleon 41, Springfield 28
NAPOLEON — Emma Pedroza poured in 22 points and Napoleon girls basketball ontinued to add to their perfect record with a 41-28 home victory over NLL foe Springfield on Thursday night.
The Wildcats (8-0, 6-0 NLL) held Springfield (8-1, 5-1 NLL), who was undefeated coming into the game scoreless in the first quarter, jumping out to a 9-0 lead after one quarter. The Wildcats continued to control the action the rest of the way, coming away with the 13-point victory.
Along with Pedroza’s 22 points, Sophie Chipps was second on the team with eight.
Springfield sophomore Gretchen Sigman led the way for the Blue Devils with 12, all coming in the second half.
SPRINGFIELD (28) — Sigman 12; Carrather 10; Battle 4; Cunningham 2; Hodges 0; Hodges 0; Taylor 0; Kobach 0; Seibert 0. Totals: 12-1-1-28.
NAPOLEON (41) — Pedroza 22; Chipps 8; Macheck 5; Raush 3; Bump 2; Sonnenberg 0; Durham 0; Badenhop 0; Tassler 0; Oberhaus 0. Totals: 10-5-6-41.
Three-point goals: Springfield - Carrather. Napoleon - Pedroza 2, Chipps 2, Raush.
Springfield 0 6 9 13 - 28
Napoleon 9 11 10 11 - 41
Reserves: Napoleon 36-26.
