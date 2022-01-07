In a game where neither team had much offensive success, Ayersville girls basketball was able to grit out a 32-28 victory Thursday night, erasing an eight-point halftime deficit to overcome Hicksville on their home court.
The win pushes the Pilots to 9-2 overall on the season and 2-0 in the GMC while the Aces fall to 7-4, 1-1 GMC.
It’s early, but getting a come from behind win like this is a big deal for head coach Tim Nicely and the Pilots.
“This win tonight was huge for our confidence,” he said. “ And basically to keep our composure and keep things rolling.”
The win marks the Pilots’ sixth of their last seven games dating all the way back to their win in the consolation match against Defiance in the DPT Classic on Dec. 7.
The scoring woes were evident right from the jump, as neither team put a point on the scoreboard until there was 4:31 left in the first quarter.
It was GMC leading scorer Kenzie Schroeder that got things started, sinking a free throw and then soon after getting a steal near half court and finishing under the rim.
Later in the quarter, Schroeder knocked down a three to give the Aces six points while for the Pilots, they were only able to muster a free throw themselves, and a Maci Froelich two-point field goal.
After one quarter of play, the score was just 6-3.
The scoring didn’t improve much in the second quarter, as Schroeder found her way under the basket a few times and Lindsay Bergman knocked down a few mid-range jumpers for the Aces, but other than that, nothing was really going for either team.
Going into the locker rooms, the score was just 16-8 in favor of Hicksville. Schroeder had 11, and Bergman had five to combine for all of the Aces’ points. Ally Schindler led the Pilots with three.
“We gave away eight or 10 points in the first few minutes,” Nicely said. “We just didn’t score on some great opportunities and then they went ahead and we sort of lost our confidence a little bit.”
Coming out in the second half, scoring was still at a premium but what points were scored were largely done this time by Ayersville.
The Pilots came out and made an 11-4 run, including a 4-0 run solely by Maci Froelich which forced Hicksville head coach Josh Freese to call a timeout, now seeing his eight-point halftime lead reduced to just 20-19 with 3:33 still left to play in the third quarter.
“I told them at halftime we have to come out and make a difference. We have to show them what we’re about,” Nicely said. “And we did. We took that eight point lead down to zero.”
The Pilots continued to push forward, extending Froelich’s 4-0 run to 8-0, taking their first lead of the game.
But the quarter would close on a Schroeder 3-0 run and tied at 23 at the third quarter buzzer, Schoreder had 14 of Hicksville’s 23 points while Bergman had the other nine.
Through the first five minutes of the final quarter, both teams were still struggling to find the bottom of the net. So when points were scored, they were important.
After Bergman found bottom with a jumper to put the Aces up two, a few possessions later, Taylor Craft was able to fight her way to the basket, getting an and-one and making the Ayersville crowd erupt.
Not only did it put the Pilots in front, it was Bergman’s fifth foul. She ended the game with 11 points.
So with four minutes left in the game, there was only one eligible Hicksville player that had scored for the Aces.
And that proved to be too much for the Aces to overcome as Schindler found way to the free throw line often, going 4-of-8 from the line in the fourth quarter, and the Pilots were able to fend off the Aces for an important GMC win.
“I think we lost our defensive intensity that we had in the first half,” Freese said. “Instead of being the aggressor, we just waited for them to come to us. Offensively we stopped attacking and against a zone. If you sit there and don’t attack you aren’t going to get many good looks.”
“Hats off to them. They came out that second half, and coach Nicely had them ready to play. “I think if we match our intensity of the first half, it’s a completely different ballgame. But when we come out of half that way, a lot of times that’s going to be the end result.”
Schindler, who was leading the Pilots in scoring coming in with 13.2 points per game, led again in this one with 11 points with six coming in the fourth quarter and nine coming via the charity stripe.
Schroeder was the GMC’s top scorer coming in with 18.8 points per game and she had 14 to lead the Aces, scoring exactly half of her team’s points.
Though it is a tough loss for the Aces, they understand it is still early, and that there is still a lot left to be decided in the GMC.
“There is so much parity this year that I don’t think our league champion is going to be undefeated. Ayersville is a good team but they are probably going to get knocked off,” Freese said. “If we take care of business and run the table, our goal of a league championship is still intact.”
Hicksville will try to regroup back at home on Tuesday with a non-league matchup against winless Fayette. The Pilots have now won six of their last seven games and will look to continue their fortunes on the road Tuesday against Holgate.
HICKSVILLE (28) — Schroeder 14; Bergman 11; Smith 2; Crall 1 Slattery 0; Seitz 0. Totals: 8-3-3-28.
AYERSVILLE (32) — Schindler 11; Froelich 6; Craft 6; Dockery 5; Sheets 2; Okuley 2; McGuire 0. Totals: 8-1-13-32.
Three-point goals: Hicksville — Schroeder 2, Bergman. Ayersville — Dockery. Turnovers: Hicksville 15, Ayersville 11.
Hicksville 6 10 7 5 — 28
Ayersville 3 5 15 9 — 32
Reserves: Ayersville 20-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.