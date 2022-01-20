Ayersville 40, Antwerp 33
AYERSVILLE — Ayersville moved into a tie with Tinora atop the Green Meadows Conference standings, holding off fellow one-loss league foe Antwerp 40-33 in a crucial girls hoops victory on Thursday.
Ally Schindler put up a game-high 16 points for the Pilots (13-3, 3-1 GMC), including a 5-of-6 effort at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Aewyn McMichael hit three treys while Haleigh Jewell was 6-of-6 at the charity stripe as both players scored 11 points to pace Antwerp (10-6, 2-2), which had a four-game win streak snapped.
ANTWERP (33) - Rohrs 0; Reinhart 0; Coppes 8; Schuette 3; McMichael 11; Jewell 11; Brewer 0. Totals 9-10-33.
AYERSVILLE (40) - McGuire 0; Sheets 6; Dockery 6; Froelich 5; Schindler 16; Okuley 3; Craft 4. Totals 10-18-40.
Three-point goals: Antwerp - McMichael 3, Schuette, Jewell. Ayersville - Sheets, Dockery. Turnovers: Antwerp 10, Ayersville 13.
Antwerp 10 1 9 13 - 33
Ayersville 10 6 9 15 - 40
Reserves: Antwerp, 24-15.
Wayne Trace 36, Edgerton 12
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace got off the schneid in league play, picking up its first GMC win against visiting Edgerton, 36-12.
Abby Moore tallied 12 points in the win for the Raiders (6-8, 1-3 GMC) while Rachel Stoller chipped in 10 points, four rebounds and four steals.
Noelle Ritter recorded five points and five boards in teh loss for the Bulldogs (2-14, 0-4).
EDGERTON (12) - Wickerham 0; Ritter 5; Gerschutz 0; Smith 3; Cape 1; Stark 0; Warner 0; Hennessey 0; Schroeder 1; Fort 0; Everetts 2. Totals 4-30 1-7 12.
WAYNE TRACE (36) - Troth 4; Moore 12; Whitman 0; Zartman 0; Miller 4; Myers 0; Graham 5; R. Stoller 10; K. Stoller 1; Sinn 0. Totals 13-47 10-17 36.
Three-point goals: Edgerton 1-7 (Smith), Wayne Trace 0-9. Rebounds: Edgerton 29 (Smith 6), Wayne Trace 39 (Myers 12). Turnovers: Edgerton 28, Wayne Trace 17.
Edgerton 3 0 6 3 - 12
W. Trace 10 12 12 2 - 36
Bryan 52, Delta 24
BRYAN — Bryan started halves strong, out-scoring Delta 24-5 in the first and third quarters en route to a 52-24 NWOAL triumph.
Reese Grothaus was the lone player in double figures on either team tallying 15 points in the win for the league-leading Golden Bears (13-2, 4-0 NWOAL).
Khloe Weber tallied six points to lead eight players in the scoring column for the Panthers (3-13, 1-3).
DELTA (24) - Weber 6; Munger 2; Burres 4; Irelan 0; Friess 2; Haas 3; Sprow 1; Lamb 2; Smith 4; Turi 0. Totals 7-8-24.
BRYAN (52) - D. Taylor 4; Thiel 8; Voigt 7; Miller 0; Grothaus 15; B. Taylor 2; Rau 5; Smith 0; Murphy 2; Arnold 2; Wasson 5; A. Alspaugh 0; L. Alspaugh 2; Brown 0. Totals 19-10-52.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Grothaus 2, Rau. Delta - Haas, Burres.
Delta 3 12 2 7 - 24
Bryan 10 17 14 11 - 52
Reserves: Bryan, 50-7.
Wauseon 68, Swanton 14
WAUSEON — Wauseon stormed out to a 22-5 lead after eight minutes and blitzed visiting Swanton 68-14 in league action.
Marisa Seiler drained four first-quarter 3-pointers, finishing with six treys, 12 field goals and a career-high 31 points for the Indians (12-3, 3-1 NWOAL), which drained 10 trifectas in all. Hayley Meyer added 10 markers.
Emma Crow and Katie Floyd each scored four points to pace the Bulldogs (8-7, 0-4).
SWANTON (14) - Crow 4; Sullivan 0; Pawlowicz 0; Gowing 0; Hendricks 0; Floyd 4; Kenton 0; Pettit 0; Eitniear 2; Pelland 1; Fagerman 3; Haselman 0; Nelson 0. Totals 6-1-14.
WAUSEON (68) - Stasa 2; Tester 4; Strain 2; Au. Pelok 3; Rodriguez 9; Strauss 2; Seiler 31; Ehrsam 2; Carroll 3; Av. Pelok 0; Meyer 10. Totals 28-2-68.
Three-point goals: Swanton - Fagerman. Wauseon - Seiler 6, Rodriguez 2, Au. Pelok, Carroll.
Swanton 5 2 4 3 - 14
Wauseon 22 20 16 10 - 68
Reserves: Wauseon, 40-28.
Archbold 46, Liberty Center 42
ARCHBOLD — Archbold came up with key buckets down the stretch, nipping visiting Liberty Center for a 46-42 league victory.
Leah McQuade had five buckets and five freebies for a game-best 15 points for the Bluestreaks (11-6, 2-2 NWOAL) while Addi Ziegler chipped in a dozen.
Emersyn Gerken’s 11 points were tops for the Tigers (8-8, 2-2). Alyssa Giesige chipped in 10.
LIBERTY CENTER (42) - Giesige 10; Gray 3; Armey 7; K. Mohler 2; H. Mohler 5; Keller 2; Jones 2; Gerken 11. Totals 14-11-42.
ARCHBOLD (46) - Rupp 6; Hostetler 6; McQuade 15; Ziegler 12; Moyer 2; Phillips 3. Totals 14-13-46.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center - Gray, Armey, H. Mohler. Arcbhold - Hostetler 2, Ziegler 2, Phillips.
L. Center 9 10 12 11 - 42
Archbold 13 7 11 15 - 46
Reserves: Liberty Center, 43-20.
Evergreen 55, Patrick Henry 36
METAMORA — After leading by just five points at the half, Evergreen racked up 24 points in the third stanza en route to a 55-36 conference win against Patrick Henry.
Macy Chamberlin hit 10 shots from the field for 20 points, including 12 in the first half, for the Vikings (10-5, 3-1 NWOAL). Bekah Bowser and ? Serna tallied 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Karsyn Weber netted 14 points in the loss for PH (3-13, 1-3).
PATRICK HENRY (36) - Boyer 2; Seemann 6; Weber 14; M. Prigge 7; Bostelman 6; Schwab 1; Kruse 0; K. Prigge 0; Breece 0; Rettig 0. Totals 13-7-36.
EVERGREEN (55) - Riggs 0; Valentine 6; Bowser 15; Serna 14; Emmitt 0; Schuster 0; Wilson 0; Ricker 0; Chamberlin 20; Sintobin 0; Radel 0. Totals 24-3-55.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Seemann 2, Weber. Evergreen - Valentine 2, Bowser 2.
Pat. Henry 7 9 13 7 - 36
Evergreen 8 13 24 10 - 55
Montpelier 63, Stryker 61
STRYKER — Montpelier had four players reach double figures and needed every point as the Locos survived Stryker 63-61 to stay unbeaten in BBC play.
Chelsea McCord’s 19 points led the ledger for the Locos (13-3, 4-0 BBC), which led by 15 entering the fourth quarter. Kelsie Bumb and Ariel Page scored a dozen points each while Trinity Richmire chipped in 10.
Stryker rained down 11 3-pointers, seven in the second half to keep within striking distance. Sage Woolace and Haylee Fulk hit four treys each for the Panthers (9-7, 2-2), finishing with 27 and 19 points, respectively.
MONTPELIER (63) - Bumb 12; McGee 2; McCord 19; Richmire 10; Taylor 2; Page 12; Uribes 6; Phongphiou 0. Totals 27-3-63.
STRYKER (61) - Woolace 27; Leupp 0; E. Fulk 3; Ramon 4; Wickerham 8; H. Fulk 19; Myers 0. Totals 22-6-61.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Page 2, Uribes 2, Bumb, McCord. Stryker - Woolace 4, H. Fulk 4, Wickerham 2, E. Fulk.
Montpelier 11 17 18 17 - 63
Stryker 7 13 11 30 - 61
North Central 36, Holgate 30
HOLGATE — Madison Brown poured in 23 points for North Central as the Eagles pulled away in the second half for a 36-30 conference win at Holgate.
Lauren Balser chipped in 10 markers, including five fourth-quarter free throws, to power North Central (9-7, 3-1 BBC).
Justine Eis and Olivia Blaker netted a team-best eight points for the Tigers (5-11, 2-2) while Carissa Meyer chipped in seven.
NORTH CENTRAL (36) - M. Brown 23; Balser 10; Burnett 3; Stewart 0; Bonney 0; Dominguez 0; King 0. Totals 12-9-36.
HOLGATE (30) - Willett 0; Bower 3; O. Blaker 8; Wilhelm 0; Schuller 2; Altman 0; Meyer 7; Clark 0; Eis 8; Tijerina 0; I. Blaker 2. Totals 11-6-30.
Three-point goals: North Central - M. Brown 2, Balser. Holgate - O. Blaker. Turnovers: North Central 9, Holgate 14.
N. Central 7 7 11 11 - 36
Holgate 2 12 6 10 - 30
Reserves: Holgate won.
Hilltop 45, Edon 22
WEST UNITY — Hilltop’s Libbie Baker matched Edon’s team total with 22 points as the Cadets earned a 45-22 win over the Bombers.
Kacy Connolly chipped in 10 points in the win for the Cadets (10-5, 4-0 BBC) while Natalie Wofford’s eight points were tops for Edon (3-14, 0-4).
EDON (22) - Towers 2; Spackman 0; Mitchell 0; Craven 0; Dulle 0; Gearig 3; Al. Kaylor 2; Kiess 2; Heinze 0; As. Kaylor 4; Derck 1; Wofford 8. Totals 8-6-22.
HILLTOP (45) - Horton 0; Wiley 0; La. Baker 2; Li. Baker 22; Jones 2; Bailey 0; Hancock 5; Connolly 10; Le. Baker 4. Totals 17-6-45.
Three-point goals: Edon - none. Hilltop - Hancock.
Edon 4 9 5 4 - 22
Hilltop 17 8 14 6 - 45
Reserves: Edon, 25-13.
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Van Wert 40
VAN WERT — Erin Kaufman poured in a career-best 24 points, helping lift Western Buckeye League leader Ottawa-Glandorf past host Van Wert, 53-40.
Katie Kaufman chipped in 10 markers for the No. 9 Titans (11-4, 6-0 WBL), which are three league wins away from a sixth WBL crown in seven seasons.
Sofi Houg hit four treys and netted 17 points in the setback for the Cougars (9-6, 3-3 WBL).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (53) - E. Kaufman 24; K. Kaufman 10; Aldrich 8; Brinkman 4; Kimmet 4; Haselman 2; Verhoff 1. Totals 23-6-53.
VAN WERT (40) - Houg 17; Welch 10; Young 9; Bagley 4. Totals 13-6-40.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - E. Kaufman. Van Wert - Houg 4, Young 3, Welch.
Ottawa-Glandorf 21 6 19 7 - 53
Van Wert 12 4 14 10 - 40
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 46-17.
