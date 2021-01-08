Ayersville 39, Hicksville 24
HICKSVILLE -- Ayersville outscored Hicksville in all four quarters, nabbing a 39-24 Green Meadows Conference victory.
Ally Schindler’s 14 points led the ledger for the Pilots (3-6, 2-0 GMC) while freshman Taylor Craft put up eight points and eight rebounds.
Molly Crall netted eight points to pace the Aces (4-8, 1-1 GMC), which were playing without top scorer Kenzie Schroeder.
AYERSVILLE (39) - Sheets 3; Martin 2; Dockery 6; Froelich 6; Schindler 14; Okuley 0; Craft 8; McGuire 0; Keasler 0; Pahl 0; Manon 0; Young 0. Totals 14-10-39.
HICKSVILLE (24) - Slattery 3; Phillips 0; Smith 6; Bergman 4; Crall 8; Eicher 0; Monroe 3. Totals 8-6-24.
Three-point goals: Ayersville - Sheets. Hicksville - Slattery, Monroe. Rebounds: Ayersville 29 (Craft 8), Hicksville 23 (Bergman 6). Turnovers: Ayersville 14, Hicksville 17.
Ayersville 9 11 8 13 - 39
Hicksville 4 7 6 7 - 24
Wayne Trace 55, Tinora 45
Wayne Trace staked out a 14-2 lead after one period and took down host Tinora 55-45 in Green Meadows Conference action.
Gracie Shepherd racked up 23 points, 11 rebounds and five steals to lift the Raiders (7-4, 2-0 GMC) to the victory while Katrina Stoller tallied 10 points and five caroms.
Tristen Norden nearly recorded a double-double for the Rams (5-7, 0-2 GMC) with 11 points and nine boards. Liv Mueller chipped in 10 tallies.
WAYNE TRACE (55) - Shepherd 23; K. Stoller 10; Sinn 8; Moore 2; Graham 2; Troth 1; R. Stoller 9. Totals 20-47 8-15 55.
TINORA (45) - Norden 11; Mueller 10; Harr 9; Ka. Okuley 8; Meyer 3; Lee 2; Gray 2; Wachtman 0; Nagel 0; Ky. Okuley 0; Zachrich 0. Totals 12-42 15-24 45.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 0-8, Tinora 6-24 (Norden 2, Okuley 2, Mueller, Harr). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 39 (Graham 12), Tinora 32 (Norden 7). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 20, Tinora 20.
Wayne Trace 14 16 14 11 - 55
Tinora 2 19 14 10 - 45
Reserves: Tinora, 39-22.
Bluffton 51, Paulding 48
BLUFFTON -- Bluffton’s Riley Eachus broke Paulding hearts with a steal and buzzer-beating 3-pointer as the Pirates won a 51-48 Northwest Conference thriller.
Eachus paced the Pirates (7-6, 2-2 NWC) with 14 points in the victory. Sami Scoles added 13 points while Kylie Stackhouse had 10.
Leigha Egnor rolled up 27 points to lead all scorers in defeat for Paulding (9-4, 3-1 NWC).
PAULDING (48) - Schweller 0; Parrett 6; Pease 8; Egnor 27; Suffel 0; Manz 2; Bakle 0; Estle 5. Totals 20-3-48.
BLUFFTON (51) - Bischoff 6; Garmatter 3; Busch 0; Eachus 14; Stackhouse 10; Bricker 3; Scoles 13; Monday 2. Totals 23-1-51.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Egnor 3, Parrett 2. Bluffton - Eachus 2, Garmatter, Scoles.
Paulding 11 10 15 12 - 48
Bluffton 6 19 13 13 - 51
Columbus Grove 54, Lincolnview 36
COLUMBUS GROVE -- Columbus Grove held Lincolnview to just 11 first-half points en route to a convincing 54-36 Northwest Conference triumph.
Brynn Fortman led the charge for the Bulldogs (6-6, 2-2 NWC) with 15 points while Kenzie King hit a pair of 3-pointers and added a dozen.
Zadria King paced the Lancers (2-8, 0-3 NWC) with nine markers.
LINCOLNVIEW (36) - King 9; Mendenhall 6; Bollenbacher 6; Sellers 6; Jackman 5; Renner 2; Beair 2. Totals 15-6-36.
COLUMBUS GROVE (54) - Fortman 15; King 12; Downing 9; Sautter 8; Clement 7; Halker 3. Totals 20-9-54.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview - none. Columbus Grove - King 2, Clement, Downing, Fortman.
Lincolnview 6 5 11 14 - 36
Columbus Grove 14 11 15 14 - 54
Reserves: Columbus Grove, 30-19.
Ottoville 54, Continental 21
OTTOVILLE -- Ottoville bounced back nicely from a loss to state-ranked Lima Bath, downing PCL foe Continental, 54-21.
Nicole Knippen and Elise Kramer both scored 15 points to pace the Lady Green (8-4, 3-1 PCL), knocking down three treys each.
Maddi Potts’ eight points were tops for the Pirates (3-9, 0-3 PCL).
CONTINENTAL (21) - Etter 5; Potts 8; Burke 4; Armey 2; Tegenkamp 0; Troyer 2; Logan 0; Prowant 0; Knowles 0; Rush 0; Becher 0. Totals 9-3-21.
OTTOVILLE (54) - Thomas 2; Honigford 8; Furley 2; P. Wannemacher2; R. Wannemacher 0; S. Turnwald 3; Kramer 15; Knippen 15; G. Gamble 0; B. Turnwald 0; German 0; F. Gamble 0; Leis 6. Totals 19-6-54.
Three-point goals: Continental - none. Ottoville - Kramer 3, Knippen 3, Leis 2, Honigford, S. Turnwald.
Continental 6 4 4 7 - 21
Ottoville 17 23 4 10 - 54
Lima Bath 53, Ottawa-Glandorf 47
BATH TOWNSHIP -- In a battle of top-five teams in the state, Lima Bath snapped Ottawa-Glandorf’s 39-game Western Buckeye League win streak with a 53-47 triumph.
Chandler Clark, Ruby Bolon and Madelyn Renner scored 10 points apiece for the Wildkittens (12-1, 4-0 WBL, No. 5 Division II).
Erin Kaufman’s 14 points led the way for O-G (10-1, 2-1 WBL), which lost its first league tilt since the 2015-2016 season. Anna Siefker hit four treys for 12 points and Kelsey Erford added 10.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (47) - Kaufman 14; Siefker 12; Erford 10; Glenn 8; Haselman 3. Totals 16-10-47
LIMA BATH (53) - Dackin 9; A. Renner 4; R. Clark 6; C. Clark 10; R. Bolon 10; Oliver 4; M. Renner 10. Totals 19-12-53.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Siefker 4, Haselman. Lima Bath - M. Renner 2, Dackin.
Ottawa-Glandorf 6 10 12 19 - 47
Lima Bath 13 11 8 21 - 53
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 46-28.
