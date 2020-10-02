GALNDORF - Defiance managed just one shot on goal as the Bulldogs fell at Ottawa-Glandorf 6-0 Thursday in WBL girls soccer action.

Kelsea Erford led the Titans with two goals and one assist.

Carmela Castaneda made 17 saves for Defiance.

Defiance (1-11, 1-6 WBL) will be back in action Saturday when they host Ottoville.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 6, Defiance 0

Defiance (1-11, 1-6 WBL) - Shots: 1. Saves: Carmela Castaneda 17.

Ottawa-Glandorf (8-2-2, 4-1-2 WBL) - Goals: Kelsea Erford 2, Lauren Siefker, Myka Aldrich, Mackenzie Recker, Ella Okuley. Assists: Clara Beach, Kelsea Erford, Madylen Hovest. Shots: 23. Saves: Abby Warnecke 1.  

