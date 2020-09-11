EDGERTON — Edgerton picked up a convincing win in the boys race while edging Wayne Trace in the girls race during cross country action against Wayne Trace, Edon and North Central on Thursday.

Hunter Buerke led four Bulldogs in the top four of the boys race, winning with a time of 18:37. Alan Keysor led the second-place Raiders with a fifth-place effort while Garrett Dowdy was sixth to top the card for Edon.

In the girls race, Stefanie Thiel finished first in 20:42 ahead of teammate Ashlee Hug as Edgerton finished three points better than second place Wayne Trace. Kassidy Campbell was the top Raider runner in third while Alex Dominguez of North Central was fourth. The Eagles competed but did not field a full team to finish in the team scoring.

At Edgerton

Boys Team Scores

Edgerton 18, Wayne Trace 59, Edon 61

Top 10

Hunter Buerke (Edg), 18:37; Kale Merillat (Edg), Cole Meyers (Edg), Hayden Herman (Edg), Alan Keysor (WT), Garrett Dowdy (Edon), Hunter Howard (Edon), Mason Goebel (Edg), Ethan Moore (WT), Seth Meggison (WT).

Girls Team Scores

Edgerton 26, Wayne Trace 29, North Central no team score

Top 10

Stefanie Thiel (E), 20:42; Ashlee Hug (E), Kassidy Campbell (WT), Alex Dominguez (NC), Kiara Bahena (WT), Natalee Kellogg (E), Darbi Stewart (NC), Elizabeth Mohr (WT), Brenna Thomas (WT), Holly Stark (E).

