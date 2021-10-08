ANTWERP — Fairview picked up wins in both the boys and girls meets in Thursday’s Antwerp Invitational, rolling by 24 points in the boys event while edging Edgerton by nine points in the girls race.
In the girls meet, Wayne Trace’s Kiara Bahena picked up the individual title in 22:17 but Fairview placed runners in second, third and fourth place to help set the stage for the team win. Kayla Mavis, Samantha Rohrs and Katie McCavit picked up the top-four finishes for Fairview. Runner-up Edgerton had a trio of top-10 finishers with Luisa Rudersdorf, Anna Vermillion and Ashley Hug in seventh, eighth and ninth place, respectively.
On the boys side, Antwerp’s Avin Johnson took home the top spot in 18:53 while Fairview’s Kyle Rabe was second and Apache harriers Ethan Underwood, Kelton Stone, Braylin Snyder, Andrew Timbrook, Carson Sims and Aspen Brubaker packed up fifth through 10th in the final finish. Second-place Hicksville had JR Mendoza finish third overall and Ryan Schliesser in 11th.
Antwerp Invitational
Boys Meet
Fairview 31, Hicksville 55, Antwerp 85, Wayne Trace 93, Edgerton 129, Paulding 130
Top 20
1. Avin Johnson (A), 18:53; Kyle Rabe (F), JR Mendoza (H), Kamren Johnson (A), Ethan Underwood (F), Kelton Stone (F), Braylin Snyder (F), Andrew Timbrook (F), Carson Sims (F), Aspen Brubaker (F), Ryan Schliesser (H), Hayden Herman (E), Maddox Treece (WT), Michael Villena (H), Ethan Panico (F), Alex Zijlstra (A), Roman de la Rosa (Leipsic), Gage Ogle (WT), Miguel Garcia (F), Diego Baldazo (L).
Girls Meet
Fairview 39, Edgerton 48, Antwerp 63, Wayne Trace 71
Top 20
1. Kiara Bahena (WT), 22:17; Kayla Mavis (F), Samantha Rohrs (F), Katie McCavit (F), Abby Moore (WT), Luisa Rudersdorf (E), Anna Vermillion (E), Ashley Hug (E), Lola Wensink (Leipsic), Aeriel Snyder (A), Claire Miller (Paulding), Summer Hiler (F), Taylor Metz (Hicksville), Makenna Smith (A), Emerson Litzenberg (A), Annika Middel (E), Heidi Meyer (E), Kate Farr (A), Emma Saul (A), Natalie Kellogg (E).
