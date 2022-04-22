Tennis CAROUSEL.jpg

Defiance picked up its second conference victory of the season in boys tennis action on Thursday as the hosts won the battle of the Bulldogs with visiting Celina, 4-1.

Aidan Brenner and Kolton Greear each picked up wins at second and third singles, respectively, for Defiance while both doubles pairings from DHS won their matches by identical 6-3, 6-3 scores.

In other area tennis action, a top-four district ranked matchup in Lima saw No. 4 Bryan stay perfect at 15-0 on the year with a hard-fought 3-2 win over No. 3 Lima Shawnee.

Jay Fortner cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles, but the deciding match wins came in doubles action. Carter Brown and Nathan Hess bounced back from a grueling tiebreak defeat in the second set to win the deciding set 7-5 at first doubles while Landon Bassett and Caleb McCashen battled their way to a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win at second doubles.

At Defiance

Defiance 4, Celina 1

Singles

1. Nick Forlow (C) def. Boston Briseno, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Aidan Brenner (D) def. R.J. Vert, 6-3, 6-4; 3. Kolton Greear (D) def. Rylon Chapman, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Nate Blunt-Carter Campbell (D) def. Brandon Failor-Kenton Fishbaugh, 6-3, 6-3; 2. Riley Nadler-Frederik Bergfelder (D) def. Diego Castorena-Jack Zhang, 6-3, 6-3.

At Lima Shawnee

Bryan 3, Lima Shawnee 2

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Gabe Burke, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mason Stahl (S) def. Aiden Andrews, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Mac Davis (S) def. Craig Jackson, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Carter Brown-Nathan Hess (B) def. Sallah Muhammud-Gabe Rutter, 6-1, 6-7(5), 7-5; 2. Landon Bassett-Caleb McCashen (B) def. Shashank Chanamolu-Seth Grieshop, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

At Wauseon

Rossford 3, Wauseon 2

Singles

1. Justin Hire (R) def. Carson Wenger, 6-3, 7-6 (2); 2. Luke Reiter (R) def. Zeb Siefker, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3; 3. Rossford won by forfeit.

Doubles

1. Andy Scherer-Gavin VanDeilen (W) def. Allie Misko-Zack Boggs, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Riley Morr-Mason Ritter (W) def. Chloe Madden-Gavin Linkous, 6-2, 6-0.

