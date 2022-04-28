WAPAKONETA — Defiance took both doubles matches and saw Kolton Greear claim a three-set marathon win at third singles to earn a key Western Buckeye League win over host Wapakoneta in boys tennis action on Thursday.
Greear claimed a 6-0 win in the first set at third singles before dropping a grueling tiebreak set and bouncing back for a 6-1 win in the deciding third set.
In other action, Bryan tied a school record for single-season wins as the 20-0 Golden Bears blanked Archbold, 5-0. Jay Fortner and Aiden Andrews each earned 6-0, 6-0 victories at first and third singles, respectively.
At Wapakoneta
Defiance 3, Wapakoneta 2
Singles
1. Connor Coffey (W) def. Boston Briseno, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Bryce Cousino (W) def. Aidan Brenner, 6-3, 7-5; 3. Kolton Greear (D) def. Payton Dabell, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-1.
Doubles
1. Nate Blunt-Carter Campbell (D) def. Nathan Doll-Connor Lause, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Riley Nadler-Frederik Bergfelder (D) def. Aiden Bollman-Madison Sams, 6-2, 6-2.
At Archbold
Bryan 5, Archbold 0
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Kaiden Keiser, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Landon Bassett (B) def. Aron Miller, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Aiden Andrews (B) def. Kyle Hageman, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Carter Brown-Nathan Hess (B) def. Ethan Stuckey/Kaden Rufenacht, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Craig Jackson/Caleb McCashen (B) def. Luke Rosebrook/Cameron Yoder, 6-0, 6-0.
At Maumee
Maumee 3, Wauseon 2
Singles
1. B. Tucks (M) def. Carson Wenger, 6-0, 6-1; 2. G. Yu (M) def. Andy Scherer, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Gavin Van Deilen (W) def. H. Hwang, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Riley Morr-Mason Ritter (W) def. M. Mullin-J. Lynn, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Maumee won by forfeit.
