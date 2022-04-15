VAN WERT — Defiance swept both doubles matches and took two of three singles tilts to pick up a Western Buckeye League win on a windy Thursday match against Van Wert.
Aidan Brenner picked up a 6-2, 6-2 triumph at second singles while Kolton Greear was a 6-4, 6-2 victor at third singles to help lead the Bulldogs to their first WBL triumph in three tries.
“It was probably some of the craziest winds I’ve ever seen and some of the wildest points,” said DHS coach Charlie Bates. “Just being able to figure out where the ball was going to land was a challenge … Kolton Greear managed to fight through a nagging injury of his own with a come-from-behind first-set win and a decisive second-set victory to seal the match.”
In other area action, Wauseon did not drop a game in a 4-0 win over Ayersville, sweeping both doubles matches that were played while Carson Wenger picked up a win at first singles against the Pilots’ Braden Scheirer.
At Van Wert
Defiance 4, Van Wert 1
Singles
1. Jace Fast (VW) def. Boston Briseno, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Aidan Brenner (D) def. Sam Moonshower, 6-2, 6-2; 3. Kolton Greear (D) def. Keaton Foster, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Nate Blunt-Carter Campbell (D) def. Caleb Bledsoe-Devon Story, 6-2, 6-3; 2. Riley Nadler-Frederik Bergfelder (D) def. Fletcher Smith-Kaedyn Swander, 6-2, 6-3.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 4, Ayersville 0
Singles
1. Carson Wenger (W) def. Braden Scheirer, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Zeb Siefker (W) won by forfeit; 3. Double forfeit.
Doubles
1. Gavin Van Deilen-Andy Scherer (W) def. Drew Boyd-Ben Weisgerber, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Riley Morr-Mason Ritter (W) def. Lucas Dennie-Ashtyn Scheirer, 6-0, 6-0.
At Ottawa
Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Elida 0
Singles
1. Eli Schmenk (OG) def. Jaden Newman, 6-4, 6-0; 2. Joshua Walls (OG) def. Ben Osmon, 6-2, 7-5; 3. Sam Schomaeker (OG) def. Connor Bedshes, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Carson Fuka-Caleb Kuhlman (OG) def. James Mitchell-Eben Jackson, 6-3, 7-5; 2. Levi Unterbrink-Ethan Weis (OG) won, 6-2, 7-5.
