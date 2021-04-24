BRYAN — Bryan backed up its No. 7 ranking in the OTCA D-II Northwest District poll on Thursday, moving to 12-2 on the season with a 3-2 marathon win over sixth-ranked Lima Shawnee.
The Golden Bears took both doubles matches with Carter Brown and Nathan Hess downing Brayden Ward and Niel Ok by a 6-3, 6-3 score. In the second doubles match, Craig Jackson and Aiden Andrews battled from a 5-2 deficit in the first set to force a tiebreak before falling 7-6 (7-5), then won 6-4 in the second set. Shawnee rallied from a 5-3 set deficit to force a tiebreak in the third set but Bryan claimed the tiebreaker 7-0 to wrap up the win.
Jay Fortner picked up the deciding singles win with a 6-1, 6-0 victory at first singles.
At Bryan
Bryan 3, Lima Shawnee 2
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Gabe Burke, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Mason Stahl (LS) def. Micah McCashen, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Mac Davis (LS) def. Caleb McCashen, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Carter Brown-Nathan Hess (B) def. Brayden Ward-Niel Ok, 6-3, 6-3; 2. Craig Jackson-Aiden Andrews (B) def. Adam Stump-Seth Grieshop, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-0).
At Rossford
Wauseon 4, Rossford 1
Singles
1. Riley Morr (W) def. Ethan Wiseman, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Ethan Bihn (R) def. Noah Becker, 6-0, 6-4. 3. Carson Wenger (W) def. Kyle Winkle, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Lance Rupp/Dylan Grahn (W) def. Nick Walker/Gavin Biggs, 7-5, 6-2. 2. Levi Short/Gavin Van Deilen (W) def. John Rust/Abby Sanders, 7-6, 3-6, 13-11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.