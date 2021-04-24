BRYAN — Bryan backed up its No. 7 ranking in the OTCA D-II Northwest District poll on Thursday, moving to 12-2 on the season with a 3-2 marathon win over sixth-ranked Lima Shawnee.

The Golden Bears took both doubles matches with Carter Brown and Nathan Hess downing Brayden Ward and Niel Ok by a 6-3, 6-3 score. In the second doubles match, Craig Jackson and Aiden Andrews battled from a 5-2 deficit in the first set to force a tiebreak before falling 7-6 (7-5), then won 6-4 in the second set. Shawnee rallied from a 5-3 set deficit to force a tiebreak in the third set but Bryan claimed the tiebreaker 7-0 to wrap up the win.

Jay Fortner picked up the deciding singles win with a 6-1, 6-0 victory at first singles.

At Bryan

Bryan 3, Lima Shawnee 2

Singles

1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Gabe Burke, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Mason Stahl (LS) def. Micah McCashen, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Mac Davis (LS) def. Caleb McCashen, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Carter Brown-Nathan Hess (B) def. Brayden Ward-Niel Ok, 6-3, 6-3; 2. Craig Jackson-Aiden Andrews (B) def. Adam Stump-Seth Grieshop, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-0).

At Rossford

Wauseon 4, Rossford 1

Singles

1. Riley Morr (W) def. Ethan Wiseman, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Ethan Bihn (R) def. Noah Becker, 6-0, 6-4. 3. Carson Wenger (W) def. Kyle Winkle, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Lance Rupp/Dylan Grahn (W) def. Nick Walker/Gavin Biggs, 7-5, 6-2. 2. Levi Short/Gavin Van Deilen (W) def. John Rust/Abby Sanders, 7-6, 3-6, 13-11.

Trending Recipe Videos


Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments