Bryan picked up a pair of wins 114 miles apart as the Golden Bears picked up a 5-0 win at Shelby in OTCA sectional state tournament action while also defeating Wauseon 4-1 on Thursday evening.
At Shelby, Jay Fortner and Landon Bassett each rolled to 6-0, 6-0 victories at first and second doubles, respectively, for the Golden Bears while Craig Jackson and Caleb McCashen combined to lose just three games in a 6-0, 6-2 win at second doubles.
At Wauseon, Andy Scherer and Carson Wenger won a second-set tiebreak at first doubles to earn a victory for the Indians but a lack of players at second and third singles was too much to overcome.
OTCA Tournament
At Shelby
Bryan 5, Shelby 0
Singles
1. Jay Fortner (B) def. Jacob Williams, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Landon Bassett (B) def. Jared Billheimer, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Aiden Andrews (B) def. Tony Roub, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Nathan Hess-Carter Brown (B) def. Ty Cox-Ty Keinath, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Craig Jackson-Caleb McCashen (B) def. Joe Williams-Bryson Baker: 6-0, 6-2.
At Wauseon
Bryan 4, Wauseon 1
Singles
1. Micah McCashen (B) def. Gavin Van Deilen, 6-3, 6-1; 2. Noah Diaz (B) won by forfeit; 3. Aaryan Singh (B) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Andy Scherer-Carson Wenger (W) def. Johnathan Dorsten-Beckett Stark, 6-1, 7-6(3); 2. Sam Kennedy-Dylan Koenig (B) def. Riley Morr-Mason Ritter, 6-4, 6-1.
