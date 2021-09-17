At Bryan

Continental 10, Bryan 2

Continental (8-0, 3-0 PCL) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 4, Wyatt Davis 3, Braxton Stegbauer, Elijah Mayes. Assists: Braxton Stegbauer 2, Rhenn Armey 3, Collin Davis. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 1. Shots on goal: 16. Corner kicks: 3.

Bryan (3-5, 1-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Anthony Tomaszewski, Colton Smith. Saves: Dom Malanga 5. Shots on goal: 3. Corner kicks: 3. 

