At Bryan
Pettisville 2, Bryan 2
Pettisville (11-4-1) - Goals: Blake Eyer. Assist: Quinn Wyse. Shots: 13.
Bryan (4-9-2) - Goals: Anthony Tomaszewski, Quinn Brown. Assist: Quinn Brown. Shots: 10. Saves: Isaac Lamore 11.
At Cardinal Stritch
Wauseon 8, Cardinal Stritch 0
Wauseon (14-1-1) - Goals: Gavin Gerig 3, Braden Vajen 2, Benicio Torres, Jacob Hageman, Eli Delgado. Assists: Jacob Hageman 2, Benicio Torres, Gavin Gerig.
Cardinal Stritch (0-12-1) - no statistics.
