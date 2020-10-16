At Bryan

Pettisville 2, Bryan 2

Pettisville (11-4-1) - Goals: Blake Eyer. Assist: Quinn Wyse. Shots: 13.

Bryan (4-9-2) - Goals: Anthony Tomaszewski, Quinn Brown. Assist: Quinn Brown. Shots: 10. Saves: Isaac Lamore 11.

At Cardinal Stritch

Wauseon 8, Cardinal Stritch 0

Wauseon (14-1-1) - Goals: Gavin Gerig 3, Braden Vajen 2, Benicio Torres, Jacob Hageman, Eli Delgado. Assists: Jacob Hageman 2, Benicio Torres, Gavin Gerig.

Cardinal Stritch (0-12-1) - no statistics.

