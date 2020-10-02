WAUSEON — Wauseon continued its torrid run through the regular season, claiming a 2-0 shutout win over visiting Napoleon in area boys soccer action on Thursday.
Benicio Torres and Braden Vajen found the net for the Indians while Torres assisted on Vajen's goal to back up a clean sheet in net for Easton Delgado.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 2, Napoleon 0
Napoleon (5-6-1) - No statistics.
Wauseon (11-1) - Goals: Benicio Torres, Braden Vajen. Assist: Benicio Torres.
At Liberty Center
Continental 5, Liberty Center 1
Continental (10-2) - Goals: Wyatt Davis 2, Rhenn Armey, Westin Okuley. Assists: Andrew Hoeffel, Rhenn Armey. Shots: 14. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 1. Corner kicks: 9.
Liberty Center (0-9-2) - Goal: Wes Wymer. Assist: Asa Killam. Shots: 2. Saves: 9. Corner kicks: 2.
At Ottawa Hills
Ottawa Hills 1, Pettisville 0
Pettisville (6-4) - Shots: 4.
Ottawa Hills (6-3-1) - Shots: 7.
At Evergreen
Toledo Christian 3, Evergreen 0
Toledo Christian (10-2-1) - No statistics.
Evergreen (6-3-1) - No statistics.
