WAUSEON — Wauseon continued its torrid run through the regular season, claiming a 2-0 shutout win over visiting Napoleon in area boys soccer action on Thursday.

Benicio Torres and Braden Vajen found the net for the Indians while Torres assisted on Vajen's goal to back up a clean sheet in net for Easton Delgado.

At Wauseon

Wauseon 2, Napoleon 0

Napoleon (5-6-1) - No statistics.

Wauseon (11-1) - Goals: Benicio Torres, Braden Vajen. Assist: Benicio Torres.

At Liberty Center

Continental 5, Liberty Center 1

Continental (10-2) - Goals: Wyatt Davis 2, Rhenn Armey, Westin Okuley. Assists: Andrew Hoeffel, Rhenn Armey. Shots: 14. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 1. Corner kicks: 9.

Liberty Center (0-9-2) - Goal: Wes Wymer. Assist: Asa Killam. Shots: 2. Saves: 9. Corner kicks: 2.

At Ottawa Hills

Ottawa Hills 1, Pettisville 0

Pettisville (6-4) - Shots: 4.

Ottawa Hills (6-3-1) - Shots: 7.

At Evergreen

Toledo Christian 3, Evergreen 0

Toledo Christian (10-2-1) - No statistics.

Evergreen (6-3-1) - No statistics.

