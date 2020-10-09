DELTA -- Wauseon became the third-ever team to claim the Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer championship, snapping a five-year run of Archbold's title streaks with a 4-0 win at Delta on Thursday.
Eli Delgado and Braden Vajen each scored twice for the Indians (13-1, 5-0 NWOAL), which are five points clear of Archbold and Evergreen with one league game left to play. The win ups Wauseon's season win streak to 11 straight games.
At Delta
Wauseon 4, Delta 0
Wauseon (13-1, 5-0 NWOAL) - Goals: Eli Delgado 2, Braden Vajen 2. Assists: Benicio Torres 2, Jacob Hageman, Manny Gante.
Delta (3-5-4, 0-3-2 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Archbold
Evergreen 1, Archbold 0
Evergreen (7-3-2, 3-1-1 NWOAL) - Goal: Tyson Woodring.
Archbold (7-5-1, 3-2-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Swanton
Swanton 4, Bryan 2
Bryan (4-8, 2-3 NWOAL) - Goals: Colton Smith, Auston Tomaszewski.
Swanton (5-8-1, 2-2-1 NWOAL) - No statistics.
At Pettisville
Pettisville 10, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 0
Pettisville (9-4) - Goals: Blake Eyer 2, Zakkai Kaufmann, Eli Mora, Joey Ripke, Nathan Rupp, Pete Rupp, Isaac St. John, Quinn Wyse, Micah Yoder. Assist: Harley Crossgrove, Elise Hartzler, Isaac St. John, Quinn Wyse.
Emmanuel Christian (0-7-1) - No statistics.
